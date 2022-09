Chloe Bailey Shows Off Her Killer Curves In Saks’ Fall Campaign

Chloe Bailey t ook to Instagram earlier today to show off her killer curves in Saks’ Fall Fashion campaign and we’re swooning!

Taking to Instagram, the beauty showed off her fashionable style when she rocked a variety of sexy looks from Saks. As part of Saks’ fall fashion campaign, the songstress donned two-piece looks, all-black looks, backless dresses, metallic pieces, and more that we all can’t wait to get our hands on this fall. In each look, the beauty showed off her killer curves and served face as she rocked her signature locs in a half-up, half-down style with minimal jewelry in each shot.

The starlet shared the IG Carousel post with her millions of Instagram followers, captioning the photo set, “ feeling myself thanks @saks for having me star in your fall campaign. head to their IG to see me react to the season’s top looks only using emojis #Saks #SaksPartner”

Check out the fashion-forward looks below!

Chloe’s 5.2 million Instagram followers were loving this look and flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “SHE IS EVERYTHING,” commented one follower while another one wrote, “You better Chloe!!!” while another commented saying, “Chloe how are you breathing!? completely snatched!”

Go off, Chloe! We can’t wait to get our hands on these fall looks! Which one is your favorite?



