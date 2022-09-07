ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Elm, TX

Cement mixer crashes and rolls in Little Elm, driver has minor injuries

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xr7lM_0hlLuSQS00

A cement mixer driver is okay after he crashed and rolled in Denton County Tuesday.

Officials say Highway 380 was closed in both directions between Navo and Paloma Creek in Little Elm after the wreck. There was a diesel spill prompting the Denton Fire Department HazMat team to be called in to contain it.

Reports say the driver was pulled from the cab and had what was described as a minor injury. Investigators have not said why the truck rolled.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Tell your Smart Speaker to "PLAY 1080 KRLD"

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
starlocalmedia.com

UPDATE WITH PHOTOS: No one injured in Plano house fire

Four engines and three ladder trucks with the Plano Fire Department responded to a house fire at 708 Arbor Downs Drive in central Plano Friday afternoon. The homeowner was at home at the time of the fire, but did not suffer injuries, according to the Plano Fire Department. When firefighters arrived on the scene, flames could be seen coming from the home's roof. Firefighters on the scene indicated that the fire started in the attic, though the cause remains under investigation and the fire marshal was on the scene.
PLANO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Elm, TX
City
Denton, TX
Little Elm, TX
Accidents
Little Elm, TX
Crime & Safety
Denton County, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Accidents
Denton County, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Denton County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
FOX West Texas

Motor home crash on I-20 leaves woman dead

ABILENE, Texas — A Lake Kiowa woman was killed Sunday afternoon in a motor home crash on Interstate 20, approximately 1.5 miles east of Abilene. A preliminary crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety said Richard B. Smith, 52, of Allen, was driving a motor home, towing a pickup east on I-20, when the front left tire blew out, causing the vehicle to go out of control. The motor home hit a guardrail and overturned on the south side of the roadway.
LAKE KIOWA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazardous Material#Mixer#Traffic Accident#Dfd Hazmat
KTEN.com

Fatal crash at Southmayd intersection

SOUTHMAYD, Texas (KTEN) — One person died and three others were hospitalized after a crash at a Southmayd intersection on Thursday afternoon. Police said a blue van and a white pickup truck collided at the junction of State Highways 56 and 289. Three individuals in the truck suffered what...
SOUTHMAYD, TX
wbap.com

Fatality Crash on SB Stemmons Overnight; DCSO Investigating

Dallas (WBAP/KLIF) – The Dallas County Medical Examiner was on the scene of a major accident on Southbound Stemmons Freeway at Royal Lane where a 2-vehicle crash is tying up on SB lanes. The accident happened around 3 a.m. Traffic is being forced to exit at Walnut Hill. (Copyright...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Armored car driver shot outside of bank in Carrollton in attempted robbery

CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An armored car driver was shot in an attempted robbery outside of a bank in Carrollton.Four suspects are in custody after a constable spotted the suspects vehicle headed eastbound on I-20 in Smith County near Tyler. The constable initiated a traffic stop and the four suspects in the vehicle were taken into custody without incident.Police say it happened around noon at the Bank of America on Belt Line Road at Josey Lane.The driver was shot in the arm and taken to Medical City of Plano. He is expected to be OK.Because it happened outside a bank, the FBI is now involved in the investigation, police said.Investigators are out mapping the scene.No reports of anyone else hurt.
CARROLLTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
CBS DFW

Small plane makes emergency landing in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A small plane has made an emergency landing in Fort Worth.It happened around 3:45 p.m. Friday in the 10000 block of Chisholm Trail Parkway.MedStar said neither of the two people on board are hurt.No word what led to the plane making the landing.CBS 11 has reached out to the FAA and Fort Worth Fire for more information.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Update: 911 service restored

Update: Highland Village reported about 3 p.m. that 911 lines are back up and functioning correctly in the city. A Flower Mound spokesperson said that as of 4 p.m., the town is “confident we’re receiving calls, but there is an extreme delay before dispatchers are able to communicate with the callers, so Denco is still working on some issue.” At 6:15 p.m., Flower Mound reported that its 911 service is again fully operational.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Four in Custody After Armored Truck Employee Shot During Robbery

Four people are in custody after an armored truck employee was shot Thursday afternoon during an attempted robbery in Carrollton, police say. Carrollton Police said the employee was confronted and shot outside the Bank of America on E. Belt Line Road and S. Josey Lane. The employee was reportedly shot in the arm and is expected to be OK, according to Carrollton police spokesperson Jolene DeVito.
CARROLLTON, TX
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy