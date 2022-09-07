Cement mixer crashes and rolls in Little Elm, driver has minor injuries

A cement mixer driver is okay after he crashed and rolled in Denton County Tuesday.

Officials say Highway 380 was closed in both directions between Navo and Paloma Creek in Little Elm after the wreck. There was a diesel spill prompting the Denton Fire Department HazMat team to be called in to contain it.

Reports say the driver was pulled from the cab and had what was described as a minor injury. Investigators have not said why the truck rolled.

