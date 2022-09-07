Read full article on original website
UPDATE: 3 dead after Paintsville, Kentucky shooting; victims’ families speak out
UPDATE (Sept. 10, 2022, at 1:10 a.m.): Kentucky State Police are still investigating a triple murder in Paintsville, Kentucky. 13 News spoke with family members of the victims Friday night and they say this was heartbreaking when they heard the news. Officials say they responded to the shooting Friday morning. Three people were found in […]
WTVQ
Three dead after shooting in eastern Kentucky
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A shooting in Paintsville Friday morning left three people dead, according to the Johnson County Coroner’s office. Kentucky State Police says it was called to a house on Depot Road in response to a shooting. The Johnson County Sheriff says the call first came in around 10:40 and Paintsville Police responded before requesting backup from the sheriff’s office and KSP.
WKYT 27
Suspects in Madison County police chase arrested in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The suspects who state police say got away after a chase in Madison County were caught in Lexington. Kentucky State Police says they were notified early Friday morning by Lexington police that 28-year-old Benjamin C. Johnson and 20-year-old Destiny G. Burns were caught in Fayette County.
WTVQ
Officers rescue person trapped in overturned vehicle
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington officers rescued a person trapped in a vehicle that flipped Friday morning. The vehicle flipped on 3030 Paris Pike around 6:40 a.m., according to police. The driver was trapped after the flip. Police were able to get the person out of the vehicle and the person was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Lexington police officer shot on Tates Creek Road, shooter dead
The Lexington Police Department said an officer was shot while responding to a call just after 11 p.m. and the shooter is now dead.
clayconews.com
DISCOVERY OF HUMAN SKELETAL REMAINS IN BURNED STRUCTURE ON HIGHWAY 52 W IN LEE COUNTY, KENTUCKY
BEATTYVILLE, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that, KSP Richmond Post 7 was contacted just after 9:00 P.M. on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 in reference to possible human remains discovered in Lee County. The initial investigation indicates human skeletal remains were located in a burned structure on...
wymt.com
KSP investigates human remains found in burned building
LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police detectives are investigating human remains found in Lee County. Troopers said the Richmond Post received a call after 9:00 p.m. Tuesday of human remains being found. Detectives said they found those remains in a burned building on KY 52 W. The Lee...
WKYT 27
Arrest made in deadly Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A suspect is in custody after a deadly shooting in Lexington Thursday evening. Lexington police say 32-year-old Steven Smith was arrested at the scene of the shooting on Devonia Ave. He is charged with murder, two counts of 1st-degree wanton endangerment, 4th-degree assault-domestic violence and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
WTVQ
Police: 2 Lexington men found with large amount of drugs, open beer bottles in car
CANNON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A traffic stop led to the arrest of two Lexington men after officers say they found open alcohol containers and numerous drugs on Tuesday. According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, a Nissan was seen in Cannon crossing railroad tracks and then the yellow line. The vehicle also had the driver’s side taillight out. A deputy then stopped the car and smelled marijuana coming from inside.
WTVQ
MSU professor dies in drowning at Herrington Lake
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Morehead State University professor died in a drowning at Herrington Lake Thursday afternoon. Dr. Gary LaFleur was on a johnboat when he fell into the water as someone was trying to secure the boat to a trailer, according to Kentucky Fish and Wildlife. A...
WKYT 27
Ky. man arrested following large drug investigation
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lincoln County man was arrested as a result of a Madison County Drug Task Force investigation. Investigators say Dalton Roe, 19, was involved in trafficking drugs in central Kentucky, including Madison County. Officials seized heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamines, cocaine, marijuana and prescription pills. Roe is facing...
WTVQ
Injury collision on East New Circle Road
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police responded to a two-car wreck at E New Circle Road and Eastland Parkway just before 9:30 Wednesday night. Police say two people from one of the cars were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No one in the second car was hurt. No criminal charges are being filed.
WTVQ
Man identified after being hit, killed on Mountain Parkway
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) The man hit and killed on Mountain Parkway Tuesday morning has been identified. According to the Clark County coroner, 85-year-old Shelby Overbee from Powell County died after being hit by a car when he stopped to pick something up off the road. According to Overbee’s obituary, he...
wymt.com
Mountain Parkway back open in Clark County after deadly accident
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a serious incident in Clark County. We’re told it happened in the eastbound lanes of the Mountain Parkway at the 4 mile marker, not far from the entrance to the parkway at I-64. The Clark County Coroner told us...
Wave 3
Troubleshooters: Tree trimmer faces years in prison
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Money doesn’t fall from trees, but two dozen homeowners feel like they threw their money away after a tree contractor cashed their checks and didn’t do the work. Mike Hebert only lost a $350 deposit, but when he found customer after customer who faced...
foxlexington.com
Lexington police need help identifying pair seen stealing packages
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are asking for help identifying a man and a woman caught stealing packages from porches in the Hartland neighborhood. Both thefts happened the morning of Aug. 14 on Broadhead Place. In one theft, the victim’s doorbell camera captured a woman with distinctive tattoos stealing mail. In the other, a man got out of a white passenger car and loads up what he can carry from another victim’s porch.
UPDATE: Case closed for missing 90-year-old man
RICHMOND, Ky. (WEHT) — An elderly man that seemingly vanished over the weekend was found, authorities say. 90-year-old Cletus Gentry was reported missing from a Richmond home just before midnight Saturday. Authorities believed he may have left the area in a white 2013 Chevy Impala. Monday morning, Kentucky State Police say the investigation into his […]
foxlexington.com
Madison County businessman pushing for county-wide alcohol sales
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Only 10 Kentucky counties are considered completely dry, a number that has dropped over the years as attitudes and opinions change towards alcohol. But Kentucky’s laws have left several counties in a confusing gray area, including Madison County. A co-owner of Apollo Pizza,...
mountain-topmedia.com
Retired troopers return to duty at Post 9
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post has welcomed back two retired troopers. The Kentucky State Police Trooper R program has enabled troopers who have retired to return and serve their communities once again. Trooper Ronald Peppi retired with the rank of sergeant in 2019 from KSP’s...
WKYT 27
Woman arrested outside Coach Calipari’s home
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman was arrested outside UK head coach John Calipari’s house on Tuesday, according to police. Both UK and Lexington police were called to Calipari’s house in Lexington Tuesday morning for a case of trespassing. The two agencies arrested Emily Williams outside the gate...
