Morehead, KY

WTVQ

Three dead after shooting in eastern Kentucky

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A shooting in Paintsville Friday morning left three people dead, according to the Johnson County Coroner’s office. Kentucky State Police says it was called to a house on Depot Road in response to a shooting. The Johnson County Sheriff says the call first came in around 10:40 and Paintsville Police responded before requesting backup from the sheriff’s office and KSP.
PAINTSVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Suspects in Madison County police chase arrested in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The suspects who state police say got away after a chase in Madison County were caught in Lexington. Kentucky State Police says they were notified early Friday morning by Lexington police that 28-year-old Benjamin C. Johnson and 20-year-old Destiny G. Burns were caught in Fayette County.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Officers rescue person trapped in overturned vehicle

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington officers rescued a person trapped in a vehicle that flipped Friday morning. The vehicle flipped on 3030 Paris Pike around 6:40 a.m., according to police. The driver was trapped after the flip. Police were able to get the person out of the vehicle and the person was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

KSP investigates human remains found in burned building

LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police detectives are investigating human remains found in Lee County. Troopers said the Richmond Post received a call after 9:00 p.m. Tuesday of human remains being found. Detectives said they found those remains in a burned building on KY 52 W. The Lee...
LEE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Arrest made in deadly Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A suspect is in custody after a deadly shooting in Lexington Thursday evening. Lexington police say 32-year-old Steven Smith was arrested at the scene of the shooting on Devonia Ave. He is charged with murder, two counts of 1st-degree wanton endangerment, 4th-degree assault-domestic violence and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Police: 2 Lexington men found with large amount of drugs, open beer bottles in car

CANNON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A traffic stop led to the arrest of two Lexington men after officers say they found open alcohol containers and numerous drugs on Tuesday. According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, a Nissan was seen in Cannon crossing railroad tracks and then the yellow line. The vehicle also had the driver’s side taillight out. A deputy then stopped the car and smelled marijuana coming from inside.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

MSU professor dies in drowning at Herrington Lake

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Morehead State University professor died in a drowning at Herrington Lake Thursday afternoon. Dr. Gary LaFleur was on a johnboat when he fell into the water as someone was trying to secure the boat to a trailer, according to Kentucky Fish and Wildlife. A...
MOREHEAD, KY
WKYT 27

Ky. man arrested following large drug investigation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lincoln County man was arrested as a result of a Madison County Drug Task Force investigation. Investigators say Dalton Roe, 19, was involved in trafficking drugs in central Kentucky, including Madison County. Officials seized heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamines, cocaine, marijuana and prescription pills. Roe is facing...
LINCOLN COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Injury collision on East New Circle Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police responded to a two-car wreck at E New Circle Road and Eastland Parkway just before 9:30 Wednesday night. Police say two people from one of the cars were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No one in the second car was hurt. No criminal charges are being filed.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Man identified after being hit, killed on Mountain Parkway

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) The man hit and killed on Mountain Parkway Tuesday morning has been identified. According to the Clark County coroner, 85-year-old Shelby Overbee from Powell County died after being hit by a car when he stopped to pick something up off the road. According to Overbee’s obituary, he...
POWELL COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Troubleshooters: Tree trimmer faces years in prison

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Money doesn’t fall from trees, but two dozen homeowners feel like they threw their money away after a tree contractor cashed their checks and didn’t do the work. Mike Hebert only lost a $350 deposit, but when he found customer after customer who faced...
CLARK COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington police need help identifying pair seen stealing packages

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are asking for help identifying a man and a woman caught stealing packages from porches in the Hartland neighborhood. Both thefts happened the morning of Aug. 14 on Broadhead Place. In one theft, the victim’s doorbell camera captured a woman with distinctive tattoos stealing mail. In the other, a man got out of a white passenger car and loads up what he can carry from another victim’s porch.
LEXINGTON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

UPDATE: Case closed for missing 90-year-old man

RICHMOND, Ky. (WEHT) — An elderly man that seemingly vanished over the weekend was found, authorities say. 90-year-old Cletus Gentry was reported missing from a Richmond home just before midnight Saturday. Authorities believed he may have left the area in a white 2013 Chevy Impala. Monday morning, Kentucky State Police say the investigation into his […]
RICHMOND, KY
foxlexington.com

Madison County businessman pushing for county-wide alcohol sales

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Only 10 Kentucky counties are considered completely dry, a number that has dropped over the years as attitudes and opinions change towards alcohol. But Kentucky’s laws have left several counties in a confusing gray area, including Madison County. A co-owner of Apollo Pizza,...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

Retired troopers return to duty at Post 9

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post has welcomed back two retired troopers. The Kentucky State Police Trooper R program has enabled troopers who have retired to return and serve their communities once again. Trooper Ronald Peppi retired with the rank of sergeant in 2019 from KSP’s...
PIKEVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Woman arrested outside Coach Calipari’s home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman was arrested outside UK head coach John Calipari’s house on Tuesday, according to police. Both UK and Lexington police were called to Calipari’s house in Lexington Tuesday morning for a case of trespassing. The two agencies arrested Emily Williams outside the gate...
LEXINGTON, KY

