There is no question that Minnesota Wild fans are tired of talking about the cap penalties from the Zach Parise and Ryan Suter buyouts. An endless stream of prophesying and analyzing the impacts of their reduced salary cap has been occurring for years already as the main conversation surrounding anything Wild-related. The great news is it’s only going to get worse for the next two seasons after this one, and with some high-quality players needing new deals, the Wild have no choice but to start looking at what the roster for next year could look like.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO