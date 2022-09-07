Read full article on original website
NHL
Perreault retires from NHL after 13 seasons
Mathieu Perreault has retired from the NHL after 13 seasons. The 34-year-old forward had nine points (four goals, five assists) and was limited to 25 games for the Montreal Canadiens last season because of injury. Perreault will be contributing to TVA Sports as a broadcaster this season. Selected by the...
Wild’s Dead Cap Forces Early Talks With Upcoming Free Agents
There is no question that Minnesota Wild fans are tired of talking about the cap penalties from the Zach Parise and Ryan Suter buyouts. An endless stream of prophesying and analyzing the impacts of their reduced salary cap has been occurring for years already as the main conversation surrounding anything Wild-related. The great news is it’s only going to get worse for the next two seasons after this one, and with some high-quality players needing new deals, the Wild have no choice but to start looking at what the roster for next year could look like.
Panthers Can Still Get Something From Veteran Eric Staal on PTO
The Florida Panthers went bargain shopping this past offseason with some of their free agents. This includes signing forwards such as Rudolfs Balcers and Nick Cousins to cheap, team-friendly deals. But one that stuck out was someone who was a key piece to the Carolina Hurricanes’ 2005-06 Stanley Cup championship. That piece is forward Eric Staal, who agreed to a professional tryout (PTO) this upcoming training camp this past July.
Yankees made a terrible trade deadline deal and it’s only getting worse
When New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman traded Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals, everybody was surprised. Given the Yankees needed starting pitching support, moving on from Montgomery seemed like an odd decision, especially since the team gained an injured outfielder in the process. Harrison Bader still hasn’t...
Seattle Kraken could be answer to NYR problems
The New York Rangers have young talent struggling to make their roster. Meanwhile, the Seattle Kraken can use all the young talent they can get. Sounds like a match. *Editor’s note: I don’t believe in just pushing half-brained trade ideas. Any proposed trade article we run, if it’s for the Seattle Kraken or any other team PNWS covers, can’t be so unrealistic that it will never happen.
Jordan Montgomery credits Cardinals resurgence to doing what Yankees didn't want him to do
Jordan Montgomery appeared on the R2C2 podcast and said his increased fastball usage with the Cardinals was something the Yankees didn’t want him to do.
Rangers Roundup: Ryan Reaves goes WOO, Adam Graves honors Jim Neilson, and more
The New York Rangers are starting to come into the Tri-state area in preparation for the opening of training camp on September 21. One particularly large and tough Blueshirt was in New Jersey on Thursday night. Ryan Reaves, ‘the baddest man in the NHL’ was hanging out with ‘the man’, Ric Flair of professional wrestling fame.
ESPN announces broadcast schedule for 2022-23 NHL season
The details are out for the second year of ESPN’s NHL coverage, with more than 100 exclusive games across their affiliated networks and more than 1,000 available online through ESPN+. The broadcast season begins on Tuesday, Oct. 11 with a rematch of the Eastern Conference Finals when the Tampa Bay Lightning travel to take on the New York Rangers, before a Pacific Division battle between the Vegas Golden Knights and Los Angeles Kings.
Henrik Lundqvist finally takes promised role with organization
When Henrik Lundqvist was forced to retire from the game of hockey after a heart condition that required surgery, it was a somber day. At the time, the New York Rangers told him that he had a place at the World’s Most Famous Arena but he wasn’t ready to take the job just yet.
NHL
Avalanche Rookie Camp & Tournament Schedule
Roster for the Avalanche 2022 rookie camp and upcoming schedule. Below is the schedule for the Colorado Avalanche's 2022-23 Rookie Camp and Rookie Tournament hosted by the San Jose Sharks. All dates and times are subject to change. The camp practice at Family Sports Center will be open to media,...
Oilers discussing three veteran players to add on minimum deal
The Edmonton Oilers added a quality AHL scorer in Justin Bailey to their organization, bringing him in on a PTO and an AHL deal. That doesn’t mean they’re done adding, though, and The Athletic’s Daniel Nugent-Bowman reports via a team source that the Oilers are considering adding a forward on a league-minimum deal, similar to the contract Ryan Murray recently signed. (subscription link) Per Nugent-Bowman, the Oilers are discussing three players: Zach Aston-Reese, Riley Nash, and Jake Virtanen.
The Yankees might have their new shortstop-third base combination
The New York Yankees escaped by the skin of their teeth on Wednesday in the first game of the doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins. Taking it to the bottom of the 12th inning, the Yankees scraped by 5–4, courtesy of an Aaron Judge solo homer in the bottom of the 4th, a Gleyber Torres homer in the bottom of the 6th, and two runs in the 12th.
Yankees get back star pitcher but lose key bullpen arm for a few days
The New York Yankees currently host a four-game winning streak, increasing their odds of securing the top spot in the AL East, despite losing significant ground over the past few weeks. The Tampa Bay Rays still remain five games behind, but the Yankees are starting to get back on a...
