ST. PAUL, Minn. – Resident applications will soon be accepted for the Minnesota Veterans Homes now under construction in Preston, Bemidji, and Montevideo. “We are grateful for the significant community interest we have received,” says Douglas Hughes, Deputy Director - Veterans Healthcare, Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA). “We know many people are planning to apply for admission to our new Veterans Homes. Our application, waiting list and admission process is guided by Minnesota Administrative Rule 9050. While want to be sure people are aware of the application date, applicants are placed on the waiting list in a first-come, first-served basis. Admission decisions occur later in the process by our admissions committee and are determined by the clinical needs of the applicant.”
(Falcon Heights, MN) — Minnesota State Fair attendance is bouncing back this year. The 12-day event drew one-point-eight million visitors, short of the all-time attendance record of two-point-one million set in 2019. The number of fairgoers in 2022 was up from the 2021 number of one-point-three million. It’s unclear whether two shooting incidents on and near the fairgrounds on Labor Day weekend affected overall attendance.
Minnesota students are back in class for a new school year. More than 870-thousand students returned to school yesterday, while principals and teachers looked to establish new routines. At least 25 elementary schools in the state have new principals. Some educators say students are having to relearn how to interact within the school environment following the extended period of remote learning during the pandemic.
Minnesota DNR shares changes to upcoming deer hunting season
The fall season is a welcomed time of year for many. Minnesota deer hunters will soon don camo and blaze orange as they head into the woods for the 2022 hunting season. However, before they do, there are a few changes to make a note of for the upcoming deer hunting season.
Minnesota students are back in school and State Education Commissioner Heather Mueller says for parents concerned about their kids’ safety…. “School Safety–in the way that we’re also talking about it–in just the physical safety is something that is always at the foremost and forefront for our school leaders and for our educators in our classrooms and across the state.”
ST. PAUL, Minn. – There was a haze hanging in the air over parts of the Twin Cities metro Wednesday.It's happening because of the massive wildfires burning out west hundreds of miles away. Some of that smoke has slowly moved our way.On a walk with his dog, Michael Rajkumar saw it over Lake Como in St. Paul."I would think it's just cloudy over there, but now that I look closer, I mean I can see the actual clouds and then the haze," Rajkumar said.It's expected to get worse Thursday."It's gonna look like a brownish, sort of smoggy, kind of like...
If you’re ready for the vibrant oranges, burnished golds, and rich reds of autumn, you might want to start planning your travel destinations for fall foliage now. According to the National Weather Service, peak times to see fall colors in Minnesota usually fall around mid- to late September and into early October. This summer was exceptionally hot, which means that the displays of color may take longer to reach peak brightness. You can use the Minnesota DNR’s online Fall Color Finder to get insider information on the best times to view fall colors.
It happens every year—the State Fair ends, school begins, and Minnesotans instantly fling themselves into autumn mode, even if the temperature gauge isn’t fully playing along yet. And as we started dreaming of brilliant red-and-orange-speckled hikes and golden prairies spotted with early-fall flowers, we checked in with Minnesota DNR forest health program consultant Val Cervenka to see what was in store—er, forest—for our state this year.
