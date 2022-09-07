Read full article on original website
Related
MLive.com
Western defense dominates in win over Pennfield
PARMA – In the Interstate 8 opener for each on Friday, the Western football team thoroughly dominated Pennfield from the start in a 64-0 win. Western’s defense limited Pennfield to 31 yards of total offense in the first half, with 15 of those coming on a drive just before half on which the clock ran out before Pennfield even reached midfield.
wtvbam.com
JV Football: Coldwater loses at Marshall
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater J.V. football team lost at Marshall 28-6 on Thursday night. The Coldwater offense was led by Jackson Reilly who had 25 carries for 81 yards and a touchdown. Landon Auble added 41 yards on seven carries. Auble also passed for 52 yards...
Football Frenzy Preview Week 3
This week's Football Frenzy is highlighting three games: Cedar Springs at Grand Rapids Catholic Central, West Catholic at Spring Lake and Forest Hills Central at Byron Center
MLive.com
Grand Rapids Week 3 predictions: Will the surprise teams keep winning?
It has been a great start to the season for a handful of Grand Rapids area teams that haven’t had much success in recent years. West Ottawa, Wayland and Calvin Christian went a combined 1-26 last year, but after Week 3, all three teams are 2-0. Meanwhile, Union has a chance to do something it hasn’t done since 1998.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thevillagereporter.com
High School Football Look Ahead: Week 4 Preview
FIGHTING FOR YARDS … Wauseon receiver Sam Smith stiff arms a defender after a first quarter reception in last week’s win over Napoleon. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) Teams get into league play this week with many intriguing matchups throughout the area. The NWOAL, after a 17-7 nonleague record, kicks thing off with league favorite Liberty Center traveling to Wauseon while last season’s league champ Archbold plays host to Bryan.
LOOK: Spartans reveal a new helmet with uniforms for Akron game
Michigan State will have new lids this week against the Zips!
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State hockey flips top goaltender recruit Trey Augustine from Michigan
Michigan State men’s ice hockey has landed a top goalie recruit, as Trey Augustine committed to the Spartans. Augustine is a South Lyon, Michigan native. In nine games with the Team USA under-18 squad, he earned one shutout, and had allowed an average of 2.34 goals per game, posting an 8-1 record with a save percentage of .911. At the World Junior Championships, Augustine played four games, in which he was 3-1.
MLive.com
It’s game day, Jackson: Here’s what you need to know heading into Week 3 of high school football
JACKSON -- Week 3 is here for high school football as key matchups abound throughout the Jackson area. In the Interstate 8, league play kicks off this week, with Western and Lumen Christi looking to turn things around after nonconference losses last week and Northwest looking to keep its hot start going. For Lumen Christi, that will be tough as the difficult schedule to open the season continues with a visit from Hastings.
RELATED PEOPLE
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker, Michigan State land transfer commitment from ex-B1G East prospect
Mel Tucker continues to hit the transfer portal, and he landed another transfer commitment Wednesday. This time, it comes from Ken Talley, a former 4-star prospect who began his career at Penn State. Talley revealed his commitment on social media. Talley was a key piece of Penn State’s 2022 recruiting...
Community rallies around West Ottawa football player, his family after devastating crash
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – The community is rallying around a West Ottawa High football player who was critically injured in a crash north of Holland. Sam Smalldon, 16, a junior wide receiver, suffered serious injuries this week in a single-vehicle crash. His family and friends are hopeful for a strong recovery.
saturdaytradition.com
Former Michigan State guard lands assistant coaching job, per report
News out of the basketball coaching ranks. Former Michigan State guard Tum Tum Nairn is set to be the next assistant coach at Southern Utah per a report from Jeff Goodman with Stadium. Nairn, who played at Michigan State from 2014-2018, joins the staff led by head coach Todd Simon.
MLive.com
Michigan native to give blast from past at Martin’s Funny Car Nationals
The Michigan native said his Buzzy’s Nitro Bomber Funny Car is even cooler to race. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This College Was Named The #1 Party School In Michigan
Michigan is home to 15 public universities that all offer a great education. The most well-known school across the country is arguably the University of Michigan. Not only do they have a historic football team, but U-M Health was ranked as Michigan's #1 Hospital by U.S. News and World Report, the only hospital in Michigan named to the nation's Honor Roll of hospitals.
WWMTCw
2 Battle Creek students hit by cars Friday morning
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two Battle Creek Public Schools students were hit by cars walking to school Friday morning, according to police. Both students were hit within minutes of each other in different parts of the city, police said. A 9-year-old girl was hit by the intersection of Cedar...
Business celebrates 100 years, pair sent to prison for murder: Jackson headlines Sept. 3-8
JACKSON, MI – A Jackson County business that opened in 1922 is proud to still be serving the community 100 years later. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed this week. Roy M. Brewer opened his business in 1922, and since then has helped thousands...
wmuk.org
Why's That: Why is there a caboose in this Kalamazoo backyard?
Monika Allen lives in Holland, but she grew up in Kalamazoo and still has family here. A few years ago, driving on South Street in the West Main Hill neighborhood, she saw something unexpected. “I was in the car and I said, why is there a train, caboose, just on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
People say a last goodbye as demolition of former St. Joseph School begins
JACKSON, MI – It was home to school lessons, paczki making and weddings for decades, but soon Jackson’s St. Joseph Catholic School will be no more. Construction crews from Jackson’s Smalley Construction Inc. began the demolition of the former school at 717 Waterloo St., on Thursday, Sept. 8.
wlen.com
Lenawee County Philanthropist, Frank Dick, has Passed Away
Adrian, MI – One of Lenawee County’s great philanthropists passed away this holiday weekend. World War II veteran, retired educator, and insurance executive Frank Dick died at the age of 96. Frank had a long list of accomplishments, including serving his country in the Battle of the Bulge...
rvbusiness.com
Coachmen’s Mike Bear Reflects on Life After a Long RV Career
After retiring from a successful 34-year career in the RV industry – for the past 14 years as the general manager of Coachmen’s Class C Divisions 210 & 215 – Mike Bear is planning to spend some time aboard a different type of “recreational vehicle.”. Bear,...
wlen.com
Fiery Crash Results in Two Critical Injuries North of Morenci
Morenci, MI – A wild scene near Munson Highway and Ridgeville Road north of Morenci led to a fiery crash, a Sheriff’s Deputy being treated for a medical emergency, and someone being life flighted for serious injuries. On Thursday morning, at around 8:30, a Lenawee County Sheriff’s Deputy...
Comments / 0