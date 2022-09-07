Read full article on original website
Related
wiscassetnewspaper.com
‘Real Ghost Stories with Adam Berry’ comes to Rockport Opera House
“It’s never too early to get ready for the spookiest holiday of all, Halloween!” said Rockport Opera House, in a news release. “Real Ghost Stories” takes place Saturday, Oct. 15 at 7:30 p.m., at The Rockport Opera House, on featuring Adam Berry, host and executive producer of Discovery+ and The Travel Channel’s program Kindred Spirits.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Midcoast Conservancy offers nature-based writing workshop
Join author Linda Buckmaster for a writing workshop on Sunday, Oct. 2, from 9 a.m. to noon at Hidden Valley Nature Center in Jefferson entitled “Where Are We? Where Have We Been?” Writing about a special place involves working with the elements that make it unique while also honoring the things it has in common with other places and times. This may include layers of history, the natural world, culture, and personal story to bring one to the present. Writers might be advocates, critics, or lovers of a place. It might be a place from the past, the future, or this moment.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
New Route 27 boutique coming to Edgecomb
Kamala Boutique is coming to Edgecomb in November. The Edgecomb Planning Board voted unanimously Sept. 1 to approve a change-of-use permit for Katherine Mary and Mo LaMontagne who recently moved to Edgecomb from Holliston, Massachusetts. Katherine Mary LaMontange will sell one-of-a-kind clothing, crafts and jewelry in her shop at 788...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Memorial service for Karl Marean
A memorial service for Karl James Marean who died May 25, 2022, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the First Congregational Church of Wiscasset, 28 High Street, Wiscasset. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Sara Rogers Celebrates 5 Years at Newcastle Realty
Sara began her career in real estate as a Sales Agent at Newcastle Realty in 2017 and has spent the last several years as an Associate Broker helping families and individuals achieve their real estate goals. Recently fulfilling additional educational requirements to elevate her license to the highest level of Broker, Sara takes pride in her ability to guide both buyers and sellers through real estate transactions of all kinds. Sara’s positive attitude, time management skills, and ability to communicate effectively help her provide top-notch services to customers and clients.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Everett on SNHU dean's list
Courtney Everett of Wiscasset has been named to Southern New Hampshire University's summer 2022 dean's list. The summer terms run from May to August.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Ancient Cemetery latest: Town to pick deal for entrance
When both bids for an entrance at Ancient Cemetery ran over budget, Wiscasset selectmen OK’d town officials Sept. 6 to review the bids, pick the lowest qualified one and tap the board’s contingency account for the extra money needed. Town Manager Dennis Simmons told selectmen Great Works Landscape...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
One2One Care at The Lincoln Home Now Offering “Meals at Home”
One2One Care at The Lincoln Home has added two new services to help seniors stay safely at home. One2One caregivers will help with meal planning and preparation, and now will offer delivery of fresh, locally sourced meals prepared by the culinary team at Lincoln Home. A number of options give seniors flexibility to order frozen meals, a al carte or package deals depending on their individual needs. Healthy food and good nutrition is paramount to maintaining overall health, mobility and well being. Knowing loved ones are eating properly is a great comfort to family members.
RELATED PEOPLE
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Brad C. Buckley
Brad C. Buckley passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 2, 2022, at Maine Medical Center in Portland. Most recently of Southport, Maine he grew up in Essex, Massachusetts and was the beloved son of Mike and Jackie Buckley of Southport. He was born on April 10, 1983 and attended Essex Elementary...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Ornitherapy: Watching birds, not only fun, but good for you too!
Learn why getting your daily dose of Ornitherapy is just what the doctor ordered. We’re pushed and pulled in many directions, no matter our age. If we allow birds and nature to slow us down, we are practicing “selfcare.” Research shows that exposure to nature actively reduces stress, depression, and anxiety, while helping build a stronger heart and immune system. Birds are gateways into deeper experiences with nature, magnifying these benefits. Through observation, we can learn not only about birds, but gain insight into our own lives while exploring our connection to the world around us. This fosters stewardship and bolsters conservation.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
‘Determined’: WES teacher’s 12-year-old daughter makes ‘surprising progress’ after paralyzing stroke
At Shepherd Center in Atlanta, Georgia, Wiscasset Elementary School pre-K teacher Samantha Crawford is at daughter Angelina’s bedside around the clock. In June, the horseback riding, hiking, biking, cooking, beach-going, reading-loving 12-year-old had a stroke that paralyzed her from the neck down, Crawford said. Angelina has started to move,...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Let there be (the) light
What do you think of the fairly new traffic lights at Woolwich’s Nequasset Road-Route 1 intersection? As a motorist, I have been liking the much easier entry onto or across Route 1. And the lights do not stay red long enough for Route 1 commuters to be significantly held up. If so little time makes someone late, hopefully the lights will always be green for them; or better yet, and more reliably, leave earlier, since the nearby construction work can add to travel time also.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Army Corps of Engineers warns Fort Baldwin’s neighbors
Southport and Damariscove Island are among Fort Baldwin’s neighbors being warned about the possible existence of decades-old unactivated munitions in the Kennebec River. County Administrator Carrie Kipfer shared information from an Army Corps of Engineers warning to the fort’s surrounding communities. Fort Baldwin is in Phippsburg. On Sept....
Comments / 0