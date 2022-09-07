Read full article on original website
Florida court rules that pregnant and orphaned 16-year-old girl is 'not mature enough' to decide on whether to have an abortion
A court in Florida has ruled that a 16-year-old orphaned girl cannot have an abortion because she is 'not mature enough' to make the decision, it was revealed today. The teenage girl, who does not have any parents, is now appealing the decision after she was barred from terminating her pregnancy following Circuit Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz's ruling.
La. woman, denied an abortion for fetus without skull, says she'll seek the procedure out of state
The ripple effect of the U.S. Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade is being felt in Louisiana, where a woman says she was not able to terminate her pregnancy after being told that her unborn child would likely die due to a birth defect. Around 10 weeks into her...
‘I have to carry my baby to bury my baby’: woman denied abortion for fetus with fatal condition
An expectant Louisiana woman who is carrying a skull-less fetus that would die almost immediately after birth has cemented plans to travel to North Carolina to terminate her pregnancy, she said on Friday. Nancy Davis, 36, has been facing a choice of either carrying the fetus to term or traveling...
Republican trips up on basic anatomy while trying to attack Kamala Harris on abortion
A Salt Lake County councilman was left facing Twitter ratios and the mockery of social media after he attempted to swipe at Vice President Kamala Harris over the issue of abortion.The awkward exchange began with a tweet from Ms Harris on Saturday that declared the Biden administration’s support for abortion rights and decried the GOP efforts to roll those rights back as an attempt to take away women’s bodily autonomy.“Let us be clear: We trust the judgment of the women of America to make decisions based on what is in their best interest. We trust the women of...
Pregnant woman in Louisiana forced to choose between carrying a fetus that lacks a skull or travel out of state
A woman who learned her fetus lacks a skull and a pregnant teen with no parents find themselves trapped in a maze of state abortion regulations in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision earlier this summer.
'I Feared the Loss of Roe v. Wade, So I Made a Radical Decision'
Women often have to fight for their right to contraception, but in my experience, my hand was held the entire way.
What it's like for a teenager to ask a judge for permission to get an abortion
On August 10, a Florida court ruled a pregnant, parentless 16-year-old was not "sufficiently mature" enough to decide to have an abortion. The minor's case is not uncommon. In the 36 states that require parental involvement for a person under 18 to have an abortion, teens have an option to go before a judge instead of asking their parents.
Legally recognizing 'personhood' of unborn babies will 'harm' 'health' of pregnant women: NY Times guest essay
A New York Times guest essay from pro-abortion author Mary Ziegler exposed the dangers facing the pro-abortion women in America if conservatives find success with their new pro-life strategy: recognizing the "personhood" of unborn babies. If the law were to accept such a premise, Ziegler warned it would be harmful...
A Woman Said She Was Denied An Abortion Even Though Her Fetus Won't Survive
"Basically they said I had to carry my baby to bury my baby," the woman told reporters.
‘Never-Ending Nightmare.’ An Ohio Woman Was Forced to Travel Out of State for an Abortion
Tara George was excited to be pregnant. But when complications arose, she joined a growing number of women throughout the country who have been caught in a shifting legal landscape over abortion.
Florida court rules parentless 16-year-old must carry pregnancy to term because she is not 'mature' enough to get an abortion
Florida's First District Court of Appeal denied a 16-year-old's request to bypass parental consent laws to get an abortion, even though her guardian is "fine" with it.
A Pregnant Woman Was Kept in Jail for Months Because She Smoked a Little Weed
An Alabama jail incarcerated a pregnant woman for months after she said she smoked pot, refusing to release her unless she entered drug rehab. The woman incarcerated in Alabama, 23-year-old Ashley Banks, said she was incarcerated at around six weeks into her pregnancy, according to a Wednesday report by AL.com. After six weeks of being jailed, she started to bleed and continued to do so for another five weeks, AL.com reported. She was forced to sleep on the floor due to overcrowding, she said, even after being diagnosed with a condition that heightened her risk of miscarriage.
Jennifer Lawrence reveals she ‘intended to have an abortion’ before suffering a miscarriage
Jennifer Lawrence has revealed that she got pregnant in her early twenties and “intended to get an abortion” but suffered a miscarriage instead.“I had a miscarriage alone in Montreal,” she said in a new interview, disclosing that she had a second miscarriage while she was filming Don’t Look Up.Lawrence told US Vogue for the magazine’s October cover story that she had to undergo a surgical procedure for her second miscarriage to remove tissue from her uterus.Now, after welcoming a healthy baby boy in February this year and reflecting on the recent overturning of Roe v Wade in the US,...
When abortion at a clinic is not available, one in three pregnant people still determined to end the pregnancy
One in three people in need of abortion will consider doing something on their own to end the pregnancy if they are unable to get an abortion at a clinic. These are the findings of a study I recently published after surveying over 700 people seeking abortions in three states across the U.S.: Illinois, California and New Mexico.
Mom fighting abortion bans after her daughter's death points to her homeland as a cautionary tale
On the eve of the anniversary of her daughter's death Tuesday night, Rosa Hernández was having trouble falling asleep. She said she could still feel the presence of her 16-year-old child Rosaura "Esperancita" Almonte Hernández, who died a decade ago when she had leukemia. Doctors had delayed giving Rosaura chemotherapy because she was pregnant, and they didn't want to harm the fetus.
I’ve studied what happens to women when they are denied abortion — and it’s not good
In its decision to overturn Roe v. Wade — which means abortion may now be banned in almost half the country — the Supreme Court made a catastrophic decision. As someone who studies the effects of access to abortion, I can say that denying someone a wanted abortion causes real, lasting harm to them and their families.
Dr. Oz Says Abortion Is ‘Still Murder’ at Any Stage of Pregnancy
TV doctor turned Republican senatorial candidate Mehmet Oz has been tough to pin down on abortion. He claims to be “100% pro-life,” but he also has some exceptions. And as recently as 2019, Oz defended Roe v. Wade. But now, The Daily Beast has obtained audio from a...
Abbott says rape victims in Texas can prevent pregnancy by taking Plan B
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said rape victims in the state can prevent pregnancies by using emergency contraception pills such as Plan B, The Dallas Morning News reported Friday. In Texas, abortions are banned and do not include exceptions for rape or incest. Late last month, a so-called “trigger law” went into effect following the Supreme Court’s…
At 46, woman gives birth to identical triplets: '1 in 20 billion odds'
When Audrey Tiberius was 41, she was told by fertility specialists that her chances of conceiving a child with in vitro fertilization (IVF) were just 10%. “They said, ‘I’m sorry, your eggs are too old,’” the Utah mom recalled in an interview with TODAY Parents. “We did three rounds of in vitro and they all failed."
When Medication Risks Birth Defects, Abortion Bans Force Women Into an Agonizing Dilemma
Welcome to State of Mind, a new section from Slate and Arizona State University dedicated to exploring mental health. Follow us on Twitter. If I were to get pregnant, our baby would be loved. But for weeks, before I would ever find out I was pregnant, she would be exposed to psychiatric medication that can cause serious birth defects—the same medication I take each morning and night to manage my bipolar disorder. By the time I found out, I would be terrified for her health. I would also be terrified that I would have to go off my medication. Our baby would be loved. I would want an abortion.
