Michigan State

Daily Mail

Florida court rules that pregnant and orphaned 16-year-old girl is 'not mature enough' to decide on whether to have an abortion

A court in Florida has ruled that a 16-year-old orphaned girl cannot have an abortion because she is 'not mature enough' to make the decision, it was revealed today. The teenage girl, who does not have any parents, is now appealing the decision after she was barred from terminating her pregnancy following Circuit Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz's ruling.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Republican trips up on basic anatomy while trying to attack Kamala Harris on abortion

A Salt Lake County councilman was left facing Twitter ratios and the mockery of social media after he attempted to swipe at Vice President Kamala Harris over the issue of abortion.The awkward exchange began with a tweet from Ms Harris on Saturday that declared the Biden administration’s support for abortion rights and decried the GOP efforts to roll those rights back as an attempt to take away women’s bodily autonomy.“Let us be clear: We trust the judgment of the women of America to make decisions based on what is in their best interest. We trust the women of...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan Government
TODAY.com

What it's like for a teenager to ask a judge for permission to get an abortion

On August 10, a Florida court ruled a pregnant, parentless 16-year-old was not "sufficiently mature" enough to decide to have an abortion. The minor's case is not uncommon. In the 36 states that require parental involvement for a person under 18 to have an abortion, teens have an option to go before a judge instead of asking their parents.
FLORIDA STATE
Person
George Tiller
Vice

A Pregnant Woman Was Kept in Jail for Months Because She Smoked a Little Weed

An Alabama jail incarcerated a pregnant woman for months after she said she smoked pot, refusing to release her unless she entered drug rehab. The woman incarcerated in Alabama, 23-year-old Ashley Banks, said she was incarcerated at around six weeks into her pregnancy, according to a Wednesday report by AL.com. After six weeks of being jailed, she started to bleed and continued to do so for another five weeks, AL.com reported. She was forced to sleep on the floor due to overcrowding, she said, even after being diagnosed with a condition that heightened her risk of miscarriage.
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Michigan Medicine#Abortions
The Independent

Jennifer Lawrence reveals she ‘intended to have an abortion’ before suffering a miscarriage

Jennifer Lawrence has revealed that she got pregnant in her early twenties and “intended to get an abortion” but suffered a miscarriage instead.“I had a miscarriage alone in Montreal,” she said in a new interview, disclosing that she had a second miscarriage while she was filming Don’t Look Up.Lawrence told US Vogue for the magazine’s October cover story that she had to undergo a surgical procedure for her second miscarriage to remove tissue from her uterus.Now, after welcoming a healthy baby boy in February this year and reflecting on the recent overturning of Roe v Wade in the US,...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
NBC News

Mom fighting abortion bans after her daughter's death points to her homeland as a cautionary tale

On the eve of the anniversary of her daughter's death Tuesday night, Rosa Hernández was having trouble falling asleep. She said she could still feel the presence of her 16-year-old child Rosaura "Esperancita" Almonte Hernández, who died a decade ago when she had leukemia. Doctors had delayed giving Rosaura chemotherapy because she was pregnant, and they didn't want to harm the fetus.
ADVOCACY
The Hill

Abbott says rape victims in Texas can prevent pregnancy by taking Plan B

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said rape victims in the state can prevent pregnancies by using emergency contraception pills such as Plan B, The Dallas Morning News reported Friday. In Texas, abortions are banned and do not include exceptions for rape or incest. Late last month, a so-called “trigger law” went into effect following the Supreme Court’s…
TEXAS STATE
TODAY.com

At 46, woman gives birth to identical triplets: '1 in 20 billion odds'

When Audrey Tiberius was 41, she was told by fertility specialists that her chances of conceiving a child with in vitro fertilization (IVF) were just 10%. “They said, ‘I’m sorry, your eggs are too old,’” the Utah mom recalled in an interview with TODAY Parents. “We did three rounds of in vitro and they all failed."
UTAH STATE
Slate

When Medication Risks Birth Defects, Abortion Bans Force Women Into an Agonizing Dilemma

​​Welcome to State of Mind, a new section from Slate and Arizona State University dedicated to exploring mental health. Follow us on Twitter. If I were to get pregnant, our baby would be loved. But for weeks, before I would ever find out I was pregnant, she would be exposed to psychiatric medication that can cause serious birth defects—the same medication I take each morning and night to manage my bipolar disorder. By the time I found out, I would be terrified for her health. I would also be terrified that I would have to go off my medication. Our baby would be loved. I would want an abortion.
WOMEN'S HEALTH

