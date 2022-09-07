Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom Handy
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.Fatim Hemraj
Modern Nirvana's Annual Conference is in Austin, TX September 23, 2022 at Palmer Event CenterCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Power outage at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport delays all flights
Check with airlines regarding flight updates.
KVUE
Austin-area is gaining Neuralink, another company from Elon Musk
AUSTIN, Texas — Neuralink, another company from Elon Musk, is reportedly putting roots down in the Austin-area. According to an article from our partners at the Austin-American Statesman, Neuralink is working on a multi-building campus on a 37-acre property in the Del Valle area. The site plans that were...
fox7austin.com
Chance of pop-up showers as hotter, drier times ahead
AUSTIN, Texas - How about those storms yesterday? It has been nice to have rain in the area lately, but the fun is about to wrap up. Hotter and drier times are ahead starting today. There is a very slight chance of pop-up showers, but the coverage will be much...
CBS Austin
Wednesday night storm damages Southeast Austin apartments, causes power outages
AUSTIN, Texas — Cleanup is underway at a southeast Austin neighborhood after severe weather moved through Central Texas Wednesday night and caused major damage. The Element Apartments in southeast Austin was vacant and undergoing renovations when a thunderstorm moved through and ripped off part of the roof. The apartments are located at 1500 Royal Crest Drive.
It was ‘a parking lot.’ Who was responsible for managing SH 71 traffic after AUS outage?
Exits to the airport were closed, and passengers could be seen on traffic cameras leaving their rides on the highway and walking to the airport, suitcases in tow.
Pod resort offers Hill Country ‘eco-glamping’ getaway
The Udoscape Eco-Glamping Resort, located at 19508 Boggy Ford Road in Lago Vista, rents out rounded canvas pods that each have a bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, loft space, sitting area and individual hot tubs. Only adults are allowed to stay there, too.
Trashy! Is This The Junkiest Place in Texas?
Is this the JUNKIEST place in Texas? They sure hope so! We all know the saying...One man's JUNK is another man's treasure! Well, this is the TRUE definition of it and it's here in Texas! It's JUNKY on purpose and has become one of the strangest places in Texas! And, people from all over have visited it!
Vehicle hits north Austin home after crash, adult taken to hospital
An adult went to the hospital Friday after a vehicle crashed into a north Austin home, Austin-Travis County EMS said on social media.
City of Round Rock considering license plate-reading cameras
ROUND ROCK, Texas — On Thursday, the Round Rock City Council will consider whether or not to install Flock Safety Cameras. The license plate-reading cameras have been a hot topic in Central Texas this summer. Buda's city council has already pumped the brakes on bringing the cameras to town.
fox7austin.com
Marginal risk of severe storms, rain will be isolated and spotty
AUSTIN, Texas - The last 2 days we've had a close call with the storms drifting in from North Texas. Today they will get a little closer. Storms will get going along a stalled front to our north and an upper low will drop into East Texas. The wind flow...
Six New Texas Restaurants Named Best In The Country And Two Are A Short Drive From Midland-Odessa
New restaurants are popping up all over the world on a daily basis. Most of us love when we get a new restaurant in the area. Bon appetit, a food newsletter, and website have found the 50 top new restaurants in the United States and six of these restaurants are right here in the great state of Texas and only a few hours away for most of us. Here are the six Texas restaurants that made Bon Appetit's top 50 New Restaurants in the United States:
Final section of SH 45 Southwest enters engineering and design phase
The two-lane-per-direction toll road would connect the SH 45 loop at FM 1626 with Interstate 35 in Buda.
Fatal motorcycle crash south of Austin
Austin-Travis County EMS pronounced an adult dead at the scene. No other patients were involved.
How to save your trees during the Central Texas drought
Despite recent rains, there's a growing problem that begins in the soil.
Queen Máxima of the Netherlands visits Austin
Dutch royalty visited Austin Thursday to meet with City officials.
City of Leander officially enters Phase 4 water restrictions due to pipeline leak, future repairs
LEANDER, Texas — City of Leander residents now need to step up water conservation. A crack in a pipeline coming from Lake Travis has been leaking about a million gallons of water per day since early August. That water goes from the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority (BCRUA) to...
Developers reveal plans for Austin skyscraper expected to become tallest building in Texas
Developers are taking the wraps off their plans for a skyscraper in Austin and when it’s done, it will be the tallest building in Texas. It’s called the Waterline
Highway expansion could attract more development east of Austin
The implications could include sparking a new wave of development in one of the county's last large swaths of open land.
South Austin school increases police presence Friday after social media threat
A south Austin high school is increasing police presence on campus Friday after a threat was reported on social media Thursday.
Leander prohibits all outdoor watering due to upcoming pipeline repair
The City of Leander is prohibiting all outdoor watering starting Thursday as it prepares for an upcoming repair of a raw water pipeline, according to a release from the City.
