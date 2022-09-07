Read full article on original website
J.D. Martinez thought he was next after Red Sox traded Christian Vazquez
Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez told Rob Bradford of Audacy’s “The Bradfo Sho” that he thought he was next to be dealt after Boston traded Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros at the deadline.
Yankees made a terrible trade deadline deal and it’s only getting worse
When New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman traded Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals, everybody was surprised. Given the Yankees needed starting pitching support, moving on from Montgomery seemed like an odd decision, especially since the team gained an injured outfielder in the process. Harrison Bader still hasn’t...
Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Friday night
Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Vogt is being replaced at designated hitter by Shea Langeliers versus White Sox starter Lucas Giolito. In 159 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .179 batting average with a...
The Yankees might have their new shortstop-third base combination
The New York Yankees escaped by the skin of their teeth on Wednesday in the first game of the doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins. Taking it to the bottom of the 12th inning, the Yankees scraped by 5–4, courtesy of an Aaron Judge solo homer in the bottom of the 4th, a Gleyber Torres homer in the bottom of the 6th, and two runs in the 12th.
MLB Odds: Red Sox vs. Orioles prediction, odds and pick – 9/9/2022
The Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles will begin their weekend series with a Friday night matchup in Baltimore. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Red Sox-Orioles prediction and pick, laid out below. Boston has suffered through a...
Cardinals News: St. Louis calls up top prospect dominating in minor leagues
OF Dylan Carlson was placed on the IL by the St. Louis Cardinals, and now the long-awaited debut of OF/DH Alec Burleson is upon us. The St. Louis Cardinals announced today that OF Dylan Carlson would be placed on the 10-day IL with a left thumb sprain, and top 100 prospect OF/DH Alec Burleson has received a call up to replace him on the roster. To make room for Burleson on the roster, OF Connor Capel was designated for an assignment.
Cardinals score five in ninth inning, stun Nationals
Tommy Edman’s two-run double capped St. Louis’ five-run, ninth-inning rally as the Cardinals overtook the visiting Washington Nationals for a
Meet Minnesota Twins Joe Ryan’s Girlfriend, Clare Stonich
MLB player Joe Ryan debuted for the Minnesota Twins in 2021, but his call-up came late enough to preserve his rookie status through this year. The Twins’ six-game losing streak was ended thanks to Ryan’s outstanding performance. This is the first glimpse fans have gotten of the Minnesota rookie this year. So naturally, they are interested in his love life and want to know about his ladylove. Joe Ryan’s girlfriend, Clare Stonich, is bold and beautiful. We reveal her full background in this Clare Stonich wiki.
SNY tries to interview Mets fan about their greatest Mets memory after giving up NL East lead, goes exactly as you’d expect
Wednesday was a rollercoaster for New York Mets fans. They woke up in the morning tied with the Atlanta Braves for NL East division lead after three straight blowout losses to last-place teams. Max Scherzer had just hit the IL. Starling Marte was headed for another round of X-rays after being struck on the hand by a pitch. It was the first time the Mets hadn’t held the outright division lead since April 12th, giving away their double-digit buffer drip by drip over the course of the summer. That was the bad stuff.
