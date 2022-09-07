At least eight students at Litchfield Community Learning Center in Akron ate cannabis-infused gummies Tuesday morning at the school, with one student transported by ambulance to a local hospital, Akron Public Schools said.

All of the middle school students have since been released to their parents or guardians, the school district said. The students were experiencing varying degrees of nausea and lethargy after eating the gummies, the school district said in a statement.

The school district and the Litchfield student resource officer, who is an Akron police officer, are investigating.

After local students sickened here's what parents should know about cannabis-infused products

A school district spokesman said the school does "not yet know exactly" who brought the gummies into the school and that they do not know if the students who were affected knew they were ingesting cannabis gummies.

Gummies containing cannabis ingredients come in several forms, including cannabidiol (CBD) products and other edibles of varying potency. It was not immediately clear which type was ingested.

A recent federal Food and Drug Administration fact sheet advises that gummies containing Delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) pose serious health risks.

The fact sheet emphasizes that such gummies have not been evaluated or approved by the FDA for safe use in any context.

The Delta-8 variety has been associated with reports of hallucinations, vomiting, tremor, anxiety, dizziness, confusion, and loss of consciousness.

The FDA warns that such products should be kept out of reach of children and, because they are not regulated, could contain misleading labels or unknown amounts of harmful chemicals.

Litchfield CLC , on Castle Boulevard in Northwest Akron, is for students in grades 6 through 8. It is connected to the Firestone CLC .

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: At least 8 Akron students sickened after eating cannabis gummies at Litchfield middle school