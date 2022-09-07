ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, D.C., mayor declares public health emergency over Texas’ migrant busing

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Mayor Muriel Bowser has declared a public health emergency in response to Texas continuing to bus migrants to the nation’s capital. Bowser, who has been locked in a public feud with Gov. Greg Abbott over his policy, announced the city would spend an initial $10 million to create an office to help coordinate the arrival of migrants, offering them support when they arrive.
Poll: Gov. Greg Abbott leads Beto O'Rourke in survey of likely voters

A new survey from the University of Houston and Texas Southern University shows that Gov. Greg Abbott holds a 7-point lead over Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke in this November's race for governor. The 2022 Texas Trends Survey, done August 11-29, shows Abbott with a 49-42 advantage among likely voters. 7...
Texas still giving renewable energy sources a cold shoulder

A group looking at ways to improve the Texas power grid reportedly wants to keep renewable energy sources out of the mix. Good Day talked to Russell Gold, the senior energy editor at Texas Monthly. He started looking into the state advisory committee devising a "comprehensive state energy plan." It turned out to be not the committee he thought it would be.
State Fair of Texas: Big Tex is getting a new shirt

DALLAS - Big Tex will be rocking some new duds as he greets people to this year's State Fair of Texas. The Fair will reveal the new look on the morning of Friday, Sept. 16. So far all we know is that the size 200 x 325 shirt will be made by Dickies, the official outfitter of Big Tex for the past 20 years.
Your monthly utility bills are going up. Here's why.

DALLAS - You may notice a price increase on a couple of your monthly bills. As Texas tries to build up reserves for utility repairs and telecom access, customers will see a spike. But that headline may be bigger than a headache you will actually face. The Public Utility Commission...
Texas leaders react to Queen Elizabeth’s passing

DALLAS - Local leaders are sharing their condolences following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Former President George W. Bush, who now lives in Dallas, said he and his wife, Laura, were honored to have known the queen. "She was a woman of great intellect, charm, and wit. Spending time...
Here & Now: Dream Pusher Academy

A North Texas woman is helping middle and high school students learn the power of the pen. Jeronda Marks is teaching free, creative writing workshops for local students. What she is doing and why in the Here & Now conversation with FOX 4’s Shaun Rabb.
