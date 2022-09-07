Read full article on original website
Washington, D.C., mayor declares public health emergency over Texas’ migrant busing
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Mayor Muriel Bowser has declared a public health emergency in response to Texas continuing to bus migrants to the nation’s capital. Bowser, who has been locked in a public feud with Gov. Greg Abbott over his policy, announced the city would spend an initial $10 million to create an office to help coordinate the arrival of migrants, offering them support when they arrive.
Poll: Gov. Greg Abbott leads Beto O'Rourke in survey of likely voters
A new survey from the University of Houston and Texas Southern University shows that Gov. Greg Abbott holds a 7-point lead over Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke in this November's race for governor. The 2022 Texas Trends Survey, done August 11-29, shows Abbott with a 49-42 advantage among likely voters. 7...
Texas still giving renewable energy sources a cold shoulder
A group looking at ways to improve the Texas power grid reportedly wants to keep renewable energy sources out of the mix. Good Day talked to Russell Gold, the senior energy editor at Texas Monthly. He started looking into the state advisory committee devising a "comprehensive state energy plan." It turned out to be not the committee he thought it would be.
State Fair of Texas: Big Tex is getting a new shirt
DALLAS - Big Tex will be rocking some new duds as he greets people to this year's State Fair of Texas. The Fair will reveal the new look on the morning of Friday, Sept. 16. So far all we know is that the size 200 x 325 shirt will be made by Dickies, the official outfitter of Big Tex for the past 20 years.
Your monthly utility bills are going up. Here's why.
DALLAS - You may notice a price increase on a couple of your monthly bills. As Texas tries to build up reserves for utility repairs and telecom access, customers will see a spike. But that headline may be bigger than a headache you will actually face. The Public Utility Commission...
Texas leaders react to Queen Elizabeth’s passing
DALLAS - Local leaders are sharing their condolences following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Former President George W. Bush, who now lives in Dallas, said he and his wife, Laura, were honored to have known the queen. "She was a woman of great intellect, charm, and wit. Spending time...
Texas launches first-of-its-kind mental and emotional support group for law enforcement
DALLAS - The state of Texas just launched a first-of-it-kind program where officers are trained to provide anonymous support to other officers for the trauma they face every day. The Texas Law Enforcement Peer Network, housed at the Caruth Police Institute at UNT Dallas, trains officers to provide mental and...
Here & Now: Dream Pusher Academy
A North Texas woman is helping middle and high school students learn the power of the pen. Jeronda Marks is teaching free, creative writing workshops for local students. What she is doing and why in the Here & Now conversation with FOX 4’s Shaun Rabb.
North Texas doctor deemed 'threat to public' has license suspended after patient's death
The Texas Medical Board temporarily suspended the license of a North Texas doctor on Friday calling him practicing medicine a "continuing threat to public welfare". Anesthesiologist Dr. Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz, Jr. has been suspended from practicing medicine until further notice. Dr. Ortiz was a part of an ongoing criminal investigation...
4 To Watch: The top high school football games in North Texas this week
4 to Watch: Highland Park to retire Matthew Stafford's number. Friday Night Lights are brighter in Texas. Every week FOX 4's Jeff Kolb breaks down the four biggest high school football games in our area. See the highlights on Free4All every Friday night at 10:30 on FOX 4. Lake Highlands...
