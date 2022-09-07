DALLAS - Big Tex will be rocking some new duds as he greets people to this year's State Fair of Texas. The Fair will reveal the new look on the morning of Friday, Sept. 16. So far all we know is that the size 200 x 325 shirt will be made by Dickies, the official outfitter of Big Tex for the past 20 years.

TEXAS STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO