Prince George's County, MD

fox5dc.com

Loudoun County firefighter arrested for burning his Honda Civic

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - A Loudoun County volunteer firefighter has been arrested nearly a month after he set his own car on fire. An investigation by the Loudoun County Fire Marshal's Office determined that Matthew Christopher Bush set his 2021 Honda Civic ablaze on Aug. 12 in a Leesburg neighborhood.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Nearly 100 Grams of Marijuana, Drug Distribution Paraphernalia, and Loaded “Ghost Gun” Recovered from Car

On September 3, at approximately 11:20 p.m., officers responded to a call for a suspicious vehicle in the 6400 block of Ocelot Street. Upon approaching the car, officers smelled a strong odor of marijuana. Further investigation revealed nearly 100 grams of marijuana inside the car as well as a loaded polymer “ghost gun” – meaning […]
WALDORF, MD
fox5dc.com

Virginia elementary school principal faces DWI, hit-and-run charges

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A northern Virginia elementary school principal has been charged after police say he drove drunk, crashed into a house and left the scene. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said It all happened Friday around 2 p.m. Jonathon M. Coch, 44 was driving along Winning Glory Drive and Seven Hills Drive in Aldie when he lost control of his vehicle, crashed into a home and bailed.
ALDIE, VA
Wbaltv.com

Officers will not be prosecuted in fatal Glen Burnie shooting last year

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WARNING: Graphic video) — Authorities will not prosecute a case involving Anne Arundel County police officers who fatally shot a man last year. Video above: Authorities release body-cam video in 2021 police shooting. In December 2021, the AG's office released body-worn camera video from officers responding...
GLEN BURNIE, MD
fox5dc.com

1 dead, several injured in multiple-vehicle crash on I-66

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. - One person is dead and multiple others are injured after police say an RV collided with a tractor-trailer on I-66. Virginia State Police said the crash occurred just before 8:30 p.m. Thursday near mile marker 16. The collision caused the RV to run off the road,...
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Police: 2 people taken into custody after hitting officer with car in Prince George's Co.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Two people have been taken into custody after police say an officer was hit by a car in Prince George's County Wednesday night. According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), officers in the area of the 3300 block of Walters Lane noticed a car parked illegally. When they went to investigate, the suspects sped away, hitting one of the officers in the lower body.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
popville.com

“The way the police handled my complaint was almost more traumatizing than the crime itself.”

On Labor Day, I was unfortunately the victim of the gold sedan flasher (this time on 15th and Fuller in Columbia Heights). I was shocked by the situation and didn’t really think to report it, but then I saw posts about (almost certainly) the same man terrorizing women in other areas of the city. That spurred me to report the crime, primarily because I know this type of repeated behavior often escalates to more violent sex crimes, and I reached out to another victim to get the detective on the case’s phone number. The way the police handled my complaint was almost more traumatizing than the crime itself.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

2 dead following I-66 crash in Fauquier County

Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Fauquier County that closed all eastbound lanes on Interstate 66 Thursday night. It happened around 8:30 p.m., east of the Warren County line in Linden, near the 16-mile marker. Police said that a recreational vehicle traveling east on I-66 collided with...
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA

