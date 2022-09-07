Read full article on original website
Fairfax Co. mom pleads for drivers to slow down after police issue ticket for driver going 90 mph in a school zone
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — After Fairfax County police issued a ticket to a driver going 90 mph in a school zone, one mom is pleading for drivers to slow down as kids return to school. A mom of four, Dawn Staub thinks back to the June crash that killed...
WTOP
Police: Driver, passengers in custody after car chase in Prince George’s Co.
Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, say a car chase ensued after a routine patrol approached an illegally parked car in District Heights. One officer was injured in the incident. Police told WTOP that around 9:10 p.m. Wednesday evening, officers were approaching an illegally parked car on the 3300...
fox5dc.com
Loudoun County firefighter arrested for burning his Honda Civic
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - A Loudoun County volunteer firefighter has been arrested nearly a month after he set his own car on fire. An investigation by the Loudoun County Fire Marshal's Office determined that Matthew Christopher Bush set his 2021 Honda Civic ablaze on Aug. 12 in a Leesburg neighborhood.
39 Year-Old Man Charged In D.C. Homicide
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department Major Crash Investigations Unit has made...
fox5dc.com
Man escapes St. Mary’s Co. detention center after tampering with GPS monitoring device: sheriff
ST. MARY’S COUNTY, Md. - Authorities say a man escaped from the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown after tampering with his GPS monitoring device. Officers say 22-year-old Benjamin Jamal Washington was serving on pre-trial release for violation of probation and robbery when he allowed his...
Nearly 100 Grams of Marijuana, Drug Distribution Paraphernalia, and Loaded “Ghost Gun” Recovered from Car
On September 3, at approximately 11:20 p.m., officers responded to a call for a suspicious vehicle in the 6400 block of Ocelot Street. Upon approaching the car, officers smelled a strong odor of marijuana. Further investigation revealed nearly 100 grams of marijuana inside the car as well as a loaded polymer “ghost gun” – meaning […]
Caught On Camera: Cop Car Stolen From D.C. Police Headquarters
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man stole a Washington D.C. Metro Police car on Sunday morning...
fox5dc.com
Virginia elementary school principal faces DWI, hit-and-run charges
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A northern Virginia elementary school principal has been charged after police say he drove drunk, crashed into a house and left the scene. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said It all happened Friday around 2 p.m. Jonathon M. Coch, 44 was driving along Winning Glory Drive and Seven Hills Drive in Aldie when he lost control of his vehicle, crashed into a home and bailed.
Wbaltv.com
Officers will not be prosecuted in fatal Glen Burnie shooting last year
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WARNING: Graphic video) — Authorities will not prosecute a case involving Anne Arundel County police officers who fatally shot a man last year. Video above: Authorities release body-cam video in 2021 police shooting. In December 2021, the AG's office released body-worn camera video from officers responding...
Man shot in Lexington Park, police still looking for suspect
On Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at 12:41 am, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21000 block of Edgar Way in Lexington Park for a reported shooting. On scene, deputies located a 33-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit […]
WJLA
Fairfax County family upset man accused of breaking into their home is out of jail
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A Fairfax County family is living in fear after their house was broken into while they were home. “It was scary,” John English told 7News Reporter Nick Minock on Thursday. On July 6, 2022, English and his family were at their Fairfax County...
D.C. Police Arrest Gunman Who Fired At Cops, Fled To Roof
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 36 year-old man was was arrested yesterday after firing a gun...
Police investigate deadly Virginia crash on Interstate 66
According to police, one person was killed in the crash and multiple others were injured. Travel lanes on I-66 were closed from 9 p.m. Thursday through 4:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9.
fox5dc.com
1 dead, several injured in multiple-vehicle crash on I-66
FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. - One person is dead and multiple others are injured after police say an RV collided with a tractor-trailer on I-66. Virginia State Police said the crash occurred just before 8:30 p.m. Thursday near mile marker 16. The collision caused the RV to run off the road,...
fox5dc.com
Man arriving at BWI airport arrested for July shooting at Silver Spring gas station: police
LINTHICUM, Md. - Authorities arrested a man as he was getting off of a plane at a Baltimore airport over the weekend for allegedly shooting a person at a Silver Spring gas station over the summer. Police say 20-year-old Abdulfata Sani faces several charges including attempted first-degree murder for the...
Police: 2 people taken into custody after hitting officer with car in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Two people have been taken into custody after police say an officer was hit by a car in Prince George's County Wednesday night. According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), officers in the area of the 3300 block of Walters Lane noticed a car parked illegally. When they went to investigate, the suspects sped away, hitting one of the officers in the lower body.
popville.com
“The way the police handled my complaint was almost more traumatizing than the crime itself.”
On Labor Day, I was unfortunately the victim of the gold sedan flasher (this time on 15th and Fuller in Columbia Heights). I was shocked by the situation and didn’t really think to report it, but then I saw posts about (almost certainly) the same man terrorizing women in other areas of the city. That spurred me to report the crime, primarily because I know this type of repeated behavior often escalates to more violent sex crimes, and I reached out to another victim to get the detective on the case’s phone number. The way the police handled my complaint was almost more traumatizing than the crime itself.
WJLA
Metro operator's 'heroic' actions lauded after Eastern Market Station fire: officials
WASHINGTON (7News) — A Metro train operator is hospitalized after a small fire at the Eastern Market Station Friday morning, Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) officials said. At approximately 9:30 a.m. a fire was reported aboard a train at Eastern Market, according to officials. A Metro spokesperson tells...
WTOP
2 dead following I-66 crash in Fauquier County
Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Fauquier County that closed all eastbound lanes on Interstate 66 Thursday night. It happened around 8:30 p.m., east of the Warren County line in Linden, near the 16-mile marker. Police said that a recreational vehicle traveling east on I-66 collided with...
Handgun and Drugs Recovered from Vehicle During Traffic Stop
On September 4 at 11:49 p.m., officers initiated a traffic stop in the area of Crain Highway and Mitchell Road after observing the driver of a passenger car speeding. During the stop, officers learned the driver was in illegal possession of a firearm. The gun, which was loaded, was recovered. In addition, two bags of […]
