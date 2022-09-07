Read full article on original website
Abbott touts job growth records in Texas ahead of El Paso visitEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
New Mexico is Trying to Get a Piece of Texas and its 25 Billion in GDPTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
29 illegal immigrants found in El Paso stash house by agentsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
KFOX 14
Semitruck crash reported on Loop 375 near Alameda exit
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14CBS4) — A semitruck crash was reported on Loop 375 south near the Alameda exit Friday night. It's unknown if any injuries are reported. Sign up to receive the topmost interesting stories from in and around our community once a day to your inbox.
KFOX 14
Fire fighters contain dumpster fire in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a fire in Downtown El Paso this morning. The call came in around 5 a.m. Units put out a condition two dumpster fire at 301 Dallas St. No injuries were reported. Sign up to receive the topmost...
KFOX 14
Doniphan Drive project continues as scheduled
EL PASO, TX (KFOX14) — The Doniphan Drive project started earlier this year between Thorn and Borderland Road, and the completion date is scheduled for April of next year. The project was planned to help reduce the number of crashes in the area. KFOX14 spoke with the Texas Department...
KFOX 14
Hazard chemical material found in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A hazardous chemical material was found in downtown El Paso Wednesday afternoon. The incident was reported at 1104 E San Antonio Avenue. Fire officials said hazardous chemical materials were found not in a proper storage container. Officials said the incident posed a risk to...
KFOX 14
Rise in unaccompanied children reported in El Paso Border Patrol sector
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — It's been a historic year for the El Paso Border Patrol Sector. Thousands of their migrant encounters have involved children, according to BP. When these children surrender to agents, they are taken to the central processing center. “Here they get medically screened again, they...
KFOX 14
City of El Paso shares plans on improving Schuster Avenue
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Two miles of Schuster Avenue will be reconstructed from Prospect St. to Campbell St. The City of El Paso is holding a meeting to inform the community about its plans to revamp Schuster Ave. However, the intersections of Mesa, Oregon and Stanton Street will...
KFOX 14
El Paso leaders consider bus company contract, open processing center amid migrant crisis
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso leaders said they've seen a significant increase in the last month of migrants needing help as a result of the U.S. Border Patrol's processing center reaching capacity. Several NGOs are also reaching capacity which is resulting in many migrants being left on...
KFOX 14
County vote on $345M Certificates of Obligation for UMC halted
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Commissioners' upcoming vote on University Medical Center’s proposal to issue $345. 7 million in Certificates of Obligation for hospital improvements is halted, according to El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego. The LIBRE Initiative, which has been gathering signatures for its...
KFOX 14
Air Quality Alert on Friday for El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — An Air Quality Alert will go into effect for the El Paso area at 8:00 a.m. and stay in effect through 8:00 p.m. on Friday. Atmospheric conditions will be favorable for increased levels of ozone during the afternoon. If you fall into the sensitive...
KFOX 14
New Mexico awards Las Cruces Police Department over $8 million to hire new officers
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday announced the awarding of over $40 million from the Law Enforcement Recruitment Fund for the hiring of over 300 new officers at 29 departments across New Mexico. The Las Cruces Police Department was awarded $8,750,000 to fill the...
KFOX 14
El Paso Border Patrol chief reassigned to Rio Grande Valley sector
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The U.S. Border Patrol El Paso sector chief Gloria Chavez has been reassigned to the Rio Grande Valley sector. Chavez has served as Border Patrol chief of El Centro and Spokane sectors as well as multiple assignments at U.S. Border Patrol headquarters. Being the...
KFOX 14
More than 100 pounds of cheese destroyed after found hidden in SUV
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Cheese that was undeclared at the an El Paso port of entry was seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers. The seizure happened Tuesday morning at the Paso Del Norte border crossing in downtown El Paso. The driver of the vehicle, a woman...
KFOX 14
Project near Ascarate Park being taxpayer funded
EL PASO, TX (KFOX14) — Drivers using a busy stretch of road in the Lower Valley will have to continue to budget some extra time in their commute. KFOX14 spoke with a city to find out when the Alameda at Delta project is expected to become accessible to drivers.
KFOX 14
UTEP students in favor of construction project on Schuster Ave
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Schuster Avenue will be reconstructed from Prospect to Campbell, excluding the intersections at Mesa Street, Oregon Street and Stanton Street. The city held a community meeting Thursday for citizens to learn about the project. The improvements will consist of:. Demolition of the existing pavement.
KFOX 14
Resident claims west El Paso apartment complex not doing anything after mold reported
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A resident who lives at The Retreat at Mesa Hills said her apartment has mold and claims the managing team is not doing anything to help her. Patricia Rodriguez said she found the mold after coming back from a trip almost two weeks ago.
KFOX 14
Reward offered for GECU bank robber increases
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The reward being offered that leads to the arrest of the El Paso GECU bank robber has gone up. On Tuesday, the El Paso FBI announced a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of this suspect. GECU...
KFOX 14
El Paso County Commissioners to decide on $345M certificates of obligation for UMC Monday
EL PASO, TX (KFOX14) — El Paso County Commissioners are expected to discuss and take action on the proposed $345.7 million certificates of obligation for the El Paso County Hospital District's expansion of the University Medical Center. KFOX14 Investigates was able to tour the hospital to see why the...
KFOX 14
Mosquitoes in El Paso infected with St. Louis Encephalitis virus could make people sick
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The first pools of mosquitoes carrying the St. Louis Encephalitis virus in El Paso County was identified. State officials found the SLEV virus in a group of mosquitoes collected from traps set in the 79925 and 79907 zip codes, according to the Department of Public Health.
KFOX 14
Rome's most iconic artworks will be in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Pasoans can soon experience the works of Michelangelo. Tickets are on sale for Touch God’s Finger at Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition. A total for 34 reproductions of Michelangelo’s famous ceiling frescoes will be at Sunland Park Mall on September 30....
KFOX 14
Urban Air brings fun and adrenaline to West El Paso
Urban Air West El Paso is filled with color, fun, adrenaline, and much more!. It offers family fun with a variety of attractions like laser tag, trampolines, obstacle courses, ziplines, and a flip zone. They offer memberships and family night specials every Thursday from 4-8 PM. From birthday parties to...
