ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOX 14

Semitruck crash reported on Loop 375 near Alameda exit

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14CBS4) — A semitruck crash was reported on Loop 375 south near the Alameda exit Friday night. It's unknown if any injuries are reported. Sign up to receive the topmost interesting stories from in and around our community once a day to your inbox.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Fire fighters contain dumpster fire in downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a fire in Downtown El Paso this morning. The call came in around 5 a.m. Units put out a condition two dumpster fire at 301 Dallas St. No injuries were reported. Sign up to receive the topmost...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Doniphan Drive project continues as scheduled

EL PASO, TX (KFOX14) — The Doniphan Drive project started earlier this year between Thorn and Borderland Road, and the completion date is scheduled for April of next year. The project was planned to help reduce the number of crashes in the area. KFOX14 spoke with the Texas Department...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Hazard chemical material found in downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A hazardous chemical material was found in downtown El Paso Wednesday afternoon. The incident was reported at 1104 E San Antonio Avenue. Fire officials said hazardous chemical materials were found not in a proper storage container. Officials said the incident posed a risk to...
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Traffic
KFOX 14

Rise in unaccompanied children reported in El Paso Border Patrol sector

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — It's been a historic year for the El Paso Border Patrol Sector. Thousands of their migrant encounters have involved children, according to BP. When these children surrender to agents, they are taken to the central processing center. “Here they get medically screened again, they...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

City of El Paso shares plans on improving Schuster Avenue

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Two miles of Schuster Avenue will be reconstructed from Prospect St. to Campbell St. The City of El Paso is holding a meeting to inform the community about its plans to revamp Schuster Ave. However, the intersections of Mesa, Oregon and Stanton Street will...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

County vote on $345M Certificates of Obligation for UMC halted

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Commissioners' upcoming vote on University Medical Center’s proposal to issue $345. 7 million in Certificates of Obligation for hospital improvements is halted, according to El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego. The LIBRE Initiative, which has been gathering signatures for its...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Wright
KFOX 14

Air Quality Alert on Friday for El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — An Air Quality Alert will go into effect for the El Paso area at 8:00 a.m. and stay in effect through 8:00 p.m. on Friday. Atmospheric conditions will be favorable for increased levels of ozone during the afternoon. If you fall into the sensitive...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso Border Patrol chief reassigned to Rio Grande Valley sector

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The U.S. Border Patrol El Paso sector chief Gloria Chavez has been reassigned to the Rio Grande Valley sector. Chavez has served as Border Patrol chief of El Centro and Spokane sectors as well as multiple assignments at U.S. Border Patrol headquarters. Being the...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

More than 100 pounds of cheese destroyed after found hidden in SUV

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Cheese that was undeclared at the an El Paso port of entry was seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers. The seizure happened Tuesday morning at the Paso Del Norte border crossing in downtown El Paso. The driver of the vehicle, a woman...
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distracted Driving#El Paso Police Department#Traffic Accident#Quote Wizard#Txdot#The El Paso Police
KFOX 14

Project near Ascarate Park being taxpayer funded

EL PASO, TX (KFOX14) — Drivers using a busy stretch of road in the Lower Valley will have to continue to budget some extra time in their commute. KFOX14 spoke with a city to find out when the Alameda at Delta project is expected to become accessible to drivers.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

UTEP students in favor of construction project on Schuster Ave

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Schuster Avenue will be reconstructed from Prospect to Campbell, excluding the intersections at Mesa Street, Oregon Street and Stanton Street. The city held a community meeting Thursday for citizens to learn about the project. The improvements will consist of:. Demolition of the existing pavement.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Reward offered for GECU bank robber increases

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The reward being offered that leads to the arrest of the El Paso GECU bank robber has gone up. On Tuesday, the El Paso FBI announced a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of this suspect. GECU...
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KFOX 14

Rome's most iconic artworks will be in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Pasoans can soon experience the works of Michelangelo. Tickets are on sale for Touch God’s Finger at Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition. A total for 34 reproductions of Michelangelo’s famous ceiling frescoes will be at Sunland Park Mall on September 30....
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Urban Air brings fun and adrenaline to West El Paso

Urban Air West El Paso is filled with color, fun, adrenaline, and much more!. It offers family fun with a variety of attractions like laser tag, trampolines, obstacle courses, ziplines, and a flip zone. They offer memberships and family night specials every Thursday from 4-8 PM. From birthday parties to...
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy