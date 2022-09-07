Read full article on original website
Related
Chronicle
U.S. Marshals Help Arrest 15-Year-Old Accused of Shooting Man in the Back in Eastern Washington
A 15-year-old was arrested Tuesday in connection with an east Pasco shooting that left a man seriously hurt. He told emergency dispatchers he was shot in the back and didn't know who pulled the trigger. Pasco police and agents with the U.S. Marshals Service arrested the teen in connection with...
Watch | Body cam video shows shooting and chase along one of Tri-Cities busiest streets
Kennewick police and Benton sheriff’s officials release 14-minute video of incident.
ifiberone.com
Royal City man arrested in Nevada; police seize 56 pounds of suspected fentanyl
RENO, Nev. — A Royal City man was arrested in Nevada this week after state police seized 56 pounds of suspected fentanyl from his vehicle. Jorge A. Rivas-Vizcarra, 50, remains in jail on multiple drug charges following his arrest on Monday. His bail has been set at $750,000, according to the Associated Press.
Chronicle
Three Juveniles Arrested After Reported Armed Robbery in Cowlitz County
Longview police arrested three juvenile armed robbery suspects after a high-speed chase early Sunday morning, according to the department. At about 4 a.m., officers responded to a report of an armed robbery in the area of 33rd Avenue and Dorothy Street in Longview. The victims told 911 dispatchers they were robbed at gun point by suspects who fled in a vehicle, according to police.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vancouver teen's killer may walk free again after change to Washington's three-strikes law
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A Vancouver man who strangled a teenage girl to death in 2005 is escaping a life prison sentence for a second time because of a change in Washington state law. Roy Russell was going to spend the rest of his life in prison for the murder...
Yakima Herald Republic
Tri-Cities priest arrested on suspicion of rape
A Tri-Cities priest has been arrested on suspicion of rape. The Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez, 49, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of third-degree rape with an aggravating factor of being a person of trust. Vázquez Téllez has been serving at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Pasco since September 2021.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Washington man arrested on meth charges
OLDTOWN — Washington resident Daniel Edward Inwood, 63, may be going to prison for drug trafficking. Inwood was pulled over on Aug. 19, 2020 after a deputy caught him going nearly 70 mph in a 55 zone. Inwood told Bonner County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Penn during the traffic stop that there was nothing illegal in the car, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Four people arrested in Sequim after attempted theft of sawmill
Three men and one woman were arrested in Sequim after the attempted theft of a sawmill, according to the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office. At about 7:12 a.m. on Sept. 2, deputies responded to a report of a man in a beige Ford truck dragging a sawmill towards Sherburne Road in Sequim.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington football player goes from missing to murder suspect
A 16-year-old football player was set to start school, istead, he sits in a juvenile detention center accused of murder.
Washington state leads country in car fatalities, according to study
Washington has the highest number of car fatalities than any other state this year, according to a recent study by National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). This week, two DUI fatalities closed down State Route 101 and I-5 during morning rush hours. With the fatal crashes and DUI arrests on...
KEPR
Troopers make several DUI arrests over holiday weekend
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Another holiday weekend down and along with it, another string of DUI arrests made in the area. Over Labor Day Weekend, State Trooper Chris Thorson said they arrested nine drunk drivers spanning from Yakima to Walla Walla and responded to two DUI collisions. Troopers said there...
Yakima Herald Republic
Body of Whidbey Island plane crash victim identified
A body found near the site of a floatplane crash in Mutiny Bay has been identified as 29-year-old Gabby Hanna. Hanna, a Seattle attorney, was one of 10 people on the Sunday afternoon flight from Friday Harbor to Renton, which crashed in the Puget Sound off Whidbey Island. Her body was found shortly after the crash by witnesses who were searching for survivors. No other bodies have been recovered.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Multiple fatalities, serious injuries’ in crash on US 101 near Shelton
SHELTON, Wash. — A crash involving “multiple fatalities and serious injuries” blocked US 101 near Shelton on Wednesday, according to the Washington State Patrol. The crash happened at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. The crash involved a dump truck and two passenger vehicles on US 101 near Wallace...
State Patrol re-opens 2 lanes of SB I-5 near Northgate amid vehicular homicide investigation
The Washington State Patrol (WSP) arrested a driver on suspicion of vehicular homicide Tuesday morning after a passenger car collided with two semi-trucks and another passenger car, leaving one dead. After closing all lanes of SB I-5 near the Northgate Way exit, troopers have re-opened two lanes of the interstate.
MyNorthwest.com
WA looks for answers as bike, pedestrian deaths hit 20-year high
The numbers are in, and we are not doing a good job behind the wheel when it comes to sharing the road with bikes and pedestrians. We have talked about how deadly 2021 was on our roads. 592 people left their homes and did not return, a 20-year high. 155...
WA’s COVID-19 state of emergency to end by Oct. 31, according to Gov. Inslee
Washington State, under Gov. Jay Inslee, will end the state of emergency and all remaining COVID-19 emergency proclamations by Oct. 31. Approximately 75% of the governor’s 85 COVID-19 emergency orders have already been lifted, and an additional 13 health care-related orders will end Oct. 27. The remaining 10 orders are to be lifted on Oct. 31, including the underlying state of emergency.
Spokane leaders and organizations weigh in on Gov. Inslee's COVID-19 updates
SPOKANE, Wash. — Thursday's announcement from Governor Jay Inslee on the rollback of the last of his emergency COVID-19 orders already has Spokane leaders and organizations talking. Soon, vaccinations won’t be required for healthcare workers, educators and first responders unless an employer requires it. Former Spokane firefighters credit...
Chronicle
Parents With Children in Foster Care Will No Longer Have to Pay Child Support, State Officials Say
Parents will no longer have to pay child support if their child is put into foster care, the Washington state Department of Children, Youth & Families announced Thursday. The change to the “outdated and harmful practice” went into effect Sept. 1, according to a press release sent out by the agency. DCYF noted that Washington is one of the first states in the country to end the practice.
Moose takes unscheduled dip in Washington state pool
CHATTAROY, Wash. — A moose that discovered some fruit in the backyard of a Washington state home took an unexpected dip in a pool on Wednesday. The female moose was foraging for food with her two calves in Spokane County and spotted some fruit trees, KXLY-TV reported. While attempting to pick off some tasty fruit, the moose fell into the pool, according to the television station.
Evacuation orders in place for parts of southwest Washington due to wildfire danger
Lewis County Emergency Management has issued a Level 3 evacuation notice — meaning leave now — for the Goat Rocks, High Valley and Timberline areas due to dangerous wildfire conditions. Residents have been told to evacuate to White Pass High School. A Level 2 evacuation notice — be...
Comments / 1