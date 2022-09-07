A body found near the site of a floatplane crash in Mutiny Bay has been identified as 29-year-old Gabby Hanna. Hanna, a Seattle attorney, was one of 10 people on the Sunday afternoon flight from Friday Harbor to Renton, which crashed in the Puget Sound off Whidbey Island. Her body was found shortly after the crash by witnesses who were searching for survivors. No other bodies have been recovered.

