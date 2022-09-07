ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA

Comments / 1

Related
Chronicle

Three Juveniles Arrested After Reported Armed Robbery in Cowlitz County

Longview police arrested three juvenile armed robbery suspects after a high-speed chase early Sunday morning, according to the department. At about 4 a.m., officers responded to a report of an armed robbery in the area of 33rd Avenue and Dorothy Street in Longview. The victims told 911 dispatchers they were robbed at gun point by suspects who fled in a vehicle, according to police.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Olympia, WA
State
Washington State
Olympia, WA
Crime & Safety
Yakima Herald Republic

Tri-Cities priest arrested on suspicion of rape

A Tri-Cities priest has been arrested on suspicion of rape. The Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez, 49, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of third-degree rape with an aggravating factor of being a person of trust. Vázquez Téllez has been serving at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Pasco since September 2021.
TRI-CITIES, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Washington man arrested on meth charges

OLDTOWN — Washington resident Daniel Edward Inwood, 63, may be going to prison for drug trafficking. Inwood was pulled over on Aug. 19, 2020 after a deputy caught him going nearly 70 mph in a 55 zone. Inwood told Bonner County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Penn during the traffic stop that there was nothing illegal in the car, according to the probable cause affidavit.
OLDTOWN, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Juveniles#Juvenile Justice#Violent Crime#Senate
KEPR

Troopers make several DUI arrests over holiday weekend

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Another holiday weekend down and along with it, another string of DUI arrests made in the area. Over Labor Day Weekend, State Trooper Chris Thorson said they arrested nine drunk drivers spanning from Yakima to Walla Walla and responded to two DUI collisions. Troopers said there...
WALLA WALLA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Body of Whidbey Island plane crash victim identified

A body found near the site of a floatplane crash in Mutiny Bay has been identified as 29-year-old Gabby Hanna. Hanna, a Seattle attorney, was one of 10 people on the Sunday afternoon flight from Friday Harbor to Renton, which crashed in the Puget Sound off Whidbey Island. Her body was found shortly after the crash by witnesses who were searching for survivors. No other bodies have been recovered.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyNorthwest

WA’s COVID-19 state of emergency to end by Oct. 31, according to Gov. Inslee

Washington State, under Gov. Jay Inslee, will end the state of emergency and all remaining COVID-19 emergency proclamations by Oct. 31. Approximately 75% of the governor’s 85 COVID-19 emergency orders have already been lifted, and an additional 13 health care-related orders will end Oct. 27. The remaining 10 orders are to be lifted on Oct. 31, including the underlying state of emergency.
WASHINGTON STATE
KREM2

Spokane leaders and organizations weigh in on Gov. Inslee's COVID-19 updates

SPOKANE, Wash. — Thursday's announcement from Governor Jay Inslee on the rollback of the last of his emergency COVID-19 orders already has Spokane leaders and organizations talking. Soon, vaccinations won’t be required for healthcare workers, educators and first responders unless an employer requires it. Former Spokane firefighters credit...
SPOKANE, WA
Chronicle

Parents With Children in Foster Care Will No Longer Have to Pay Child Support, State Officials Say

Parents will no longer have to pay child support if their child is put into foster care, the Washington state Department of Children, Youth & Families announced Thursday. The change to the “outdated and harmful practice” went into effect Sept. 1, according to a press release sent out by the agency. DCYF noted that Washington is one of the first states in the country to end the practice.
WASHINGTON STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Moose takes unscheduled dip in Washington state pool

CHATTAROY, Wash. — A moose that discovered some fruit in the backyard of a Washington state home took an unexpected dip in a pool on Wednesday. The female moose was foraging for food with her two calves in Spokane County and spotted some fruit trees, KXLY-TV reported. While attempting to pick off some tasty fruit, the moose fell into the pool, according to the television station.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy