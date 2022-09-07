ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Embrace PS5 1440p support with these Dell and Alienware gaming monitors

By Rob Dwiar
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago
(Image credit: Alienware/Dell)

Behold: PS5 1440p support is finally here, and you could embrace that immediately with these awesome gaming monitors from Dell and Alienware - and some at record low prices.

With global PS5 1440p updates rolling out today (September 7th), there's never been a better time to dive in and get a dedicated PS5 monitor, and Dell and Alienware have you covered with a batch of discounted quality screens that will complement your console beautifully. That's on top of being valuable additions as Xbox Series X monitors or in PC setups too.

We've picked out four for your potential consideration today, all within that sweet, sweet 1440p resolution. If you fancy teaming an immersion-enhancing curved screen with your PS5 (we can recommend this) then the Dell S3222DGM 32-inch monitor is down to $299.99 at Dell (opens in new tab) right now (was $529.99) which as far as we can tell is a lowest ever price. Also at a lowest ever price, but upping the ante a little, is the Alienware AW2721D which is down to $699.99 (opens in new tab) (from $1,109.99 - according to Dell; though it has maxed out at $829.99 at Amazon over the last six months).

If you can't stretch to that Alienware's pricetag, though, then you can turn back to Dell's own monitor range for some excellent price cuts. First, the perennially popular Dell S2121DGF is down to $299.99 (opens in new tab) (from $589.99) - this is in our best gaming monitor list, no less - and lastly the Dell G3223D RTS panel is down to $399.99 (opens in new tab). Dell lists this last panel's MSRP as $719.99, but others list it at $539.99 - either way, this is also a record low price and historic bargain.

Despite Dell using its own MSRPs to display price cuts, these are genuinely good discounts and we've cross-referenced these low prices against other retailers online to ensure we're giving you the best options.

Today's best 4K gaming monitor deals

Dell S3222DGM | $529.99 $299.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $230; lowest ever price - This wonderful curved screen gives you a great console-gaming size in it's 32-inch panel, but also offers a speedy 1440p resolution to match the new firmware update for PS5. This beauty is at a record low price and represents superb value.

Alienware AW2721D | $1,109.99 $699.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $410; lowest ever price - Dell always likes to include very high MSRPs to highlight price drops, but this is still a bona fide lowest ever price which means getting a premium 27-inch gaming monitor with Alienware pedigree for unparalleled value.

Dell S2721DGF | $589.99 $299.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $290 - This beautiful, splendid 27-inch 1440p monitor from Dell is one that's recommended across the internet as one of the best mid-range monitors for any use. As a PS5 monitor however, this is now perfect and easy to recommend once again following the 1440p firmware update to the PS5.

Dell G3223D RTS | $719.99 $399.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $320;lowest ever price - Still looking for that larger monitor size for your PS5? Then this Dell screen is also heavily discounted. It's also got USB-C connectivity so offers another option, while also coming in at a record low price.

More of today's best gaming monitor deals

To keep these deals in view of the wider gaming monitor market, check out the latest and lowest prices below on some other screens as dug out by our price-finding squirrels. Or if you really want to check out some budget-friendly monitors then head on over to our guide to the best cheap gaming monitors.

Today's best gaming monitor deals

We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices

And if you are looking for something more TV-shaped then check out our best gaming TV guide, and our gaming-focused best TV for PS5 and Xbox Series X, and best 120Hz 4K TV pages too.

And to keep up to date with the console's availability, bookmark our PS5 restock page.

I'm the Commissioning Editor for Hardware at GamesRadar+ and have been here since late 2018. I'm also a writer on games and have had work published over the last five years or so at the likes of Eurogamer, RPS, PCGN, and more. Day to day, I take care of a whole host of gaming tech reviews, buying guides, and news and deals content that pops up across GamesRadar+. I'm also a qualified landscape and garden designer, so I do that in my spare time. I'm also an expert on the virtual landscapes and environments of games and love to write about them too, including in an upcoming book on the topic!

