Apopka, FL

alachuachronicle.com

DeSantis Activates Florida National Guard to Assist the Department of Corrections

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 22-213 activating the Florida National Guard to assist the Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) in an effort to reduce overtime and provide relief for correctional officers on a temporary basis. During the 2022 Legislative Session, Governor Ron DeSantis approved...
FLORIDA STATE
Local
Florida Education
Apopka, FL
Government
Apopka, FL
Education
City
Apopka, FL
County
Orange County, FL
Orange County, FL
Education
State
Florida State
Orange County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
WESH

Police chief: 'No shots fired' at ﻿Mainland High School

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach police responded to Mainland High School Friday morning after an "emergency button" was activated. After a short period of confusion, Daytona Beach police stated that officers were investigating a gun threat and that no shots were fired. Frightened students reached out to parents...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Reedy Creek replacement in the works

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — In 1967, Florida Gov. Claude Kirk signed into law the legislation creating Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District. In 2022, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law the legislation abolishing the Reedy Creek Improvement District. Now a new district is on its way. “Since we...
FLORIDA STATE
Person
Ron Desantis
WESH

Deputies arrest student accused of bringing gun on Lake County school bus

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A 16-year-old student from Lake Hills Academy in Lake County was arrested Thursday after deputies found a gun on a school bus. Deputies said another student saw the accused student with a gun on the school bus as it headed for Lake Hills, an alternative school in Mascotte, this morning. The witness student reported him to school administration.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Former Florida data analyst Rebekah Jones to stand trial in January

TALLAHASSEE - Former Florida Department of Health data analyst Rebekah Jones, who drew national attention when she said Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration manipulated COVID-19 data, is scheduled to stand trial in January on allegations that she improperly accessed a department computer system. Jones' trial is scheduled to start Jan. 23 in Leon County circuit court, according to a notice posted this week in an online docket. Jones, who is running for a Northwest Florida congressional seat in the November election, was fired from her Department of Health job in May 2020. She was charged in January 2021 with illegally accessing the computer system in November 2020. Authorities accused her of sending a message on an internal Department of Health multi-user messaging account. "It's time to speak up before another 17,000 people are dead. You know this is wrong. You don't have to be part of this. Be a hero. Speak out before it's too late," the message said. Jones denied sending the message. In unsuccessfully seeking a dismissal of the case, her attorneys said the system was used by multiple people who shared a username and password.
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Weekly

UCF Professor ruled to have standing in lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' 'Stop WOKE Act'

A federal judge Thursday cleared the way for a University of Central Florida professor to continue challenging a new state law that restricts the way race-related concepts can be taught in classrooms. Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker rejected arguments by the state that Robert Cassanello, an associate professor of history at the University of Central Florida, did not have legal standing to challenge the law — dubbed by Gov. Ron DeSantis as the “Stop WOKE Act.” Cassanello and other plaintiffs, including public-school teachers and a student, filed the lawsuit in April after DeSantis signed the law (HB 7), arguing that it violated First Amendment rights and was unconstitutionally vague.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Judge denies bond for Central Florida teen accused of stabbing grandmother to death

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — Just after 10 a.m. on Friday, a 16-year-old accused ofkilling his grandmother appeared in front of the judge at the Moore Justice Center. The teen is charged with first-degree murder and assault of his 57-year-old grandmother, Muriel Emerson. She was found on the kitchen floor in her Rockledge home Thursday. The accused teenager had been living with her for about six months.
ROCKLEDGE, FL
WESH

Officials investigate threat against West Orange High School

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Deputies were called to West Orange High School just before 11 a.m. Wednesday. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, a written threat against the school was reported. "No other suspicious activity has been reported or observed at this time," a statement from the sheriff's...
WINTER GARDEN, FL
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
wmfe.org

Sea level rise will most affect the property lines of Florida's coastal counties, a new report says

A new analysis released Thursday highlights how sea level rise will change private property boundaries along coastal areas. Using the latest climate models and current emissions data, researchers with Climate Central, a nonprofit news organization that analyzes and reports on climate science, have determined that private property owners across the U.S. will lose an area the size of New Jersey by the year 2050.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Daily Beast

Florida School Board Axes LGBTQ Month at Fiery, Proud Boy-Filled Meeting

Parents and community members exchanged jabs during a heated six-hour Florida school board meeting Wednesday night that concluded with officials voting against a resolution that would make October LGBTQ History Month. The Miami-Dade School Board meeting was impassioned, with supporters bringing up the decades of discrimination LGBTQ members have faced—including...
FLORIDA STATE
islandernews.com

Crist on DeSantis and insurance crisis: "the single worst governor on property insurance Florida has ever had"

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist has pinned Florida’s tumultuous property insurance crisis on his 2022 opponent, Gov. Ron DeSantis. Crist called DeSantis “the single worst governor on property insurance Florida has ever had” during a press conference in Jacksonville. The press conference occurred on Wednesday as Floridians...
FLORIDA STATE

