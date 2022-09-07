Read full article on original website
Rep. Matt Gaetz’s Opponent Rebekah Jones To Stand Trial In Florida COVID-19 Data Case
Former Florida Department of Health data analyst Rebekah Jones, who drew national attention when she said Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration manipulated COVID-19 data, is scheduled to stand trial in January on allegations that she improperly accessed a department computer system.
alachuachronicle.com
DeSantis Activates Florida National Guard to Assist the Department of Corrections
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 22-213 activating the Florida National Guard to assist the Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) in an effort to reduce overtime and provide relief for correctional officers on a temporary basis. During the 2022 Legislative Session, Governor Ron DeSantis approved...
Gaming charity fundraiser pulls out of Florida, citing 'Don't Say Gay' law and Covid safety
A video game charity fundraiser announced Thursday that it would not hold its next event in Florida because of a state law that limits classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity, also citing a "disregard" for Covid safety in the state. In a statement posted to its website, Games...
click orlando
Help Wanted: Poll workers needed for elections in several Central Florida counties
ORLANDO, Fla. – The county supervisor of elections offices in Florida are gearing up for the November elections and some say they need more people to work the polling places and help others vote. Several elections offices are looking for poll workers to help process voters and ballots, monitor...
WESH
Police chief: 'No shots fired' at Mainland High School
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach police responded to Mainland High School Friday morning after an "emergency button" was activated. After a short period of confusion, Daytona Beach police stated that officers were investigating a gun threat and that no shots were fired. Frightened students reached out to parents...
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman fined $500 after bringing stray dog to wrong shelter
MOUNT DORA, Fla. - A Mount Dora woman says she was just trying to do the right thing, bringing a stray dog to the Lake County Animal Shelter. Now, she's being ordered to pay $500 after the county says she put false information on a form. "I saw a stray...
Reedy Creek replacement in the works
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — In 1967, Florida Gov. Claude Kirk signed into law the legislation creating Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District. In 2022, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law the legislation abolishing the Reedy Creek Improvement District. Now a new district is on its way. “Since we...
WESH
This Central Florida county is testing an emergency alert system next week
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A test of the Wireless Emergency Alert system is set for Tuesday morning in Marion County, the Federal Communications Commission said. The test is supposed to be nationwide, and FCC is partnering with local governments for the alert system's test. Residents within 0.7 miles of...
WESH
Sheriff: Flagler County man used map on social media to find teen victim
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested in Flagler County after using social media to find and have sex with a teenage girl. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said on Aug. 31, detectives started investigating after the victim told them she had been sexually battered by Corby Eisman, 25.
WESH
Deputies arrest student accused of bringing gun on Lake County school bus
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A 16-year-old student from Lake Hills Academy in Lake County was arrested Thursday after deputies found a gun on a school bus. Deputies said another student saw the accused student with a gun on the school bus as it headed for Lake Hills, an alternative school in Mascotte, this morning. The witness student reported him to school administration.
Former Florida data analyst Rebekah Jones to stand trial in January
TALLAHASSEE - Former Florida Department of Health data analyst Rebekah Jones, who drew national attention when she said Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration manipulated COVID-19 data, is scheduled to stand trial in January on allegations that she improperly accessed a department computer system. Jones' trial is scheduled to start Jan. 23 in Leon County circuit court, according to a notice posted this week in an online docket. Jones, who is running for a Northwest Florida congressional seat in the November election, was fired from her Department of Health job in May 2020. She was charged in January 2021 with illegally accessing the computer system in November 2020. Authorities accused her of sending a message on an internal Department of Health multi-user messaging account. "It's time to speak up before another 17,000 people are dead. You know this is wrong. You don't have to be part of this. Be a hero. Speak out before it's too late," the message said. Jones denied sending the message. In unsuccessfully seeking a dismissal of the case, her attorneys said the system was used by multiple people who shared a username and password.
UCF Professor ruled to have standing in lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' 'Stop WOKE Act'
A federal judge Thursday cleared the way for a University of Central Florida professor to continue challenging a new state law that restricts the way race-related concepts can be taught in classrooms. Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker rejected arguments by the state that Robert Cassanello, an associate professor of history at the University of Central Florida, did not have legal standing to challenge the law — dubbed by Gov. Ron DeSantis as the “Stop WOKE Act.” Cassanello and other plaintiffs, including public-school teachers and a student, filed the lawsuit in April after DeSantis signed the law (HB 7), arguing that it violated First Amendment rights and was unconstitutionally vague.
WESH
Flagler County sheriff seeks additional funding to raise pay for dispatchers, deputies
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly has taken to social media to ask the public for help in getting pay raises for his deputies and dispatchers. The sheriff says he needs an additional $700,000 to be competitive and keep his county safe. The sheriff made a...
WESH
Seminole County Chamber re-examining 'involvement in politics' after Greenberg testimony on Brodeur
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Chamber is re-examining its “involvement in politics” and hiring practices following sworn testimony from former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg thatSen. Jason Brodeur was aware of a scheme to put a bogus “ghost” candidate in his 2020 race, to draw votes from the Democrat, Patricia Sigman.
WESH
Judge denies bond for Central Florida teen accused of stabbing grandmother to death
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — Just after 10 a.m. on Friday, a 16-year-old accused ofkilling his grandmother appeared in front of the judge at the Moore Justice Center. The teen is charged with first-degree murder and assault of his 57-year-old grandmother, Muriel Emerson. She was found on the kitchen floor in her Rockledge home Thursday. The accused teenager had been living with her for about six months.
WESH
Officials investigate threat against West Orange High School
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Deputies were called to West Orange High School just before 11 a.m. Wednesday. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, a written threat against the school was reported. "No other suspicious activity has been reported or observed at this time," a statement from the sheriff's...
wmfe.org
Sea level rise will most affect the property lines of Florida’s coastal counties, a new report says
A new analysis released Thursday highlights how sea level rise will change private property boundaries along coastal areas. Using the latest climate models and current emissions data, researchers with Climate Central, a nonprofit news organization that analyzes and reports on climate science, have determined that private property owners across the U.S. will lose an area the size of New Jersey by the year 2050.
Daily Beast
Florida School Board Axes LGBTQ Month at Fiery, Proud Boy-Filled Meeting
Parents and community members exchanged jabs during a heated six-hour Florida school board meeting Wednesday night that concluded with officials voting against a resolution that would make October LGBTQ History Month. The Miami-Dade School Board meeting was impassioned, with supporters bringing up the decades of discrimination LGBTQ members have faced—including...
WESH
Inaccurate report of shooting at Winter Springs High School stemmed from noise of thrown chair
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — Winter Springs High School was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after the noise of a chair being thrown led to confusion. Winter Springs High was on a "code red" lockdown, Choices in Learning was on "code red" lockdown and Layer Elementary was on "code yellow" lockdown.
islandernews.com
Crist on DeSantis and insurance crisis: “the single worst governor on property insurance Florida has ever had”
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist has pinned Florida’s tumultuous property insurance crisis on his 2022 opponent, Gov. Ron DeSantis. Crist called DeSantis “the single worst governor on property insurance Florida has ever had” during a press conference in Jacksonville. The press conference occurred on Wednesday as Floridians...
