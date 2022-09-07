ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Oktoberfest celebration returns to Old Settlers Park Saturday

PADDOCK LAKE — The 12th Annual Old Settlers Oktoberfest will be held noon to 8 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 10), at Old Settlers Park, 24100 75th St. The festivities will include authentic German food and beverages, live music and dancing, a classic car show, kids’ games and activities including the Dachshund Dash, a stein-hoisting competition and silent auction. Admission and parking are free.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

24th and Locust shooting; girl struck while sitting in vehicle

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday, Sept. 9 near 24th Place and Locust Street. It happened at approximately 10:14 a.m. Police say the victim was in a vehicle when shots were fired and was subsequently struck. The victim, a 17-year-old Milwaukee girl, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
WGN News

Man, woman charged in murder of 42-year-old in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Ill. — A man and a woman have been charged in the murder of a 42-year-old man in Antioch. On Sunday night just after 11 p.m., police responded to the 1000 block of Main Street on the report of shots fired. After speaking to a witness, officers made entry into a nearby home and […]
WGN News

‘The best people’: Beloved Arlington Heights café owners die days apart

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — The Uptown Cafe is a treasured spot in Arlington Heights, well known for the delicious food, conversation, and owners Georgios and Georgene Avgeris.  “They were the loves of everyone’s lives,” said Dimitris Kavathas, Georgene’s brother. “Just enjoyable people to be with. Family oriented. No one can stop them.”  Thursday was the first […]
wwisradio.com

Search Underway to Find Racine Shooter

(Racine, WI) — Racine police are looking for a man they want to question about a shooting almost two weeks ago where five people were wounded. Thirty-eight-year-old Anthony Garcia has been identified as a “person of interest.” W-D-J-T/T-V reports that people living nearby say they were awakened almost two weeks ago by loud arguing and then 30-to-40 shots being fired. The victims were four men and a woman. Three of them were taken to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee for treatment. Police have never suggested a possible motive for the shooting.
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Major changes coming to Froedtert South’s Downtown Kenosha Hospital | Local News

Major changes are coming for Froedtert Kenosha Hospital. Froedtert South, 6308 Eighth Ave., is moving forward with plans to convert the site’s emergency department into a 24/7 urgent care clinic. The hospital’s inpatient services and emergency department services will be transitioned to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital, 9555 76th St.,...
WBAY Green Bay

SMALL TOWNS: Camp Lake Resort

A Brown County supervisor says the jail's had a shortage of correctional officers for months. Menasha police create list of home surveillance cameras. Participation is voluntary, but police say it could help investigators solve crimes faster. Queen Elizabeth's death felt in Northeast Wisconsin. Updated: 5 hours ago. She was the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Delafield death investigation, construction crew finds body: sheriff

DELAFIELD, Wis. - The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is investigating a death after a construction crew found a body Friday morning, Sept. 9. Authorities responded to the scene on Golf Road just west of Prospect Avenue in the town of Delafield shortly before 11 a.m. FOX6 News at the scene...
Greater Milwaukee Today

Faith & Giggles calls on parents after shoplifting at Local Collective

HARTFORD — A day after The Local Collective posted on Facebook about its most recent shoplifting incident, and changes to store policy on the age required to enter without an adult, Faith & Giggles, another downtown Hartford shop, spoke out Wednesday on Facebook about the rise in disrespect it’s seen from some teenage customers.
UPMATTERS

Wisconsin teenager rescues 39-year-old from Lake Michigan

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Port Washington Police Department is commending the ‘heroic actions’ of an 18-year-old after he went into the waters of Lake Michigan to rescue a swimmer. The Port Washington Police Department posted on its Facebook page about the heroic actions of an...
