CBS 58
8-year-old Milwaukee girl gifted dream bedroom makeover by Northwestern Mutual and Special Spaces
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One very special local kid was gifted a dream bedroom makeover. Eight-year-old Autumn of Milwaukee is battling Acute Leukemia Lymphoma. Today, on Sept. 8, her family was greeted by dozens of volunteers with Northwestern Mutual Foundation and Special Spaces for the big unveiling. This girl now...
Police called to Milwaukee Lutheran High School, students dismissed
Milwaukee police responded to Milwaukee Lutheran High School for a report of a person with a gun on Friday. But class has since been excused and nothing serious has been reported since then.
kenosha.com
Oktoberfest celebration returns to Old Settlers Park Saturday
PADDOCK LAKE — The 12th Annual Old Settlers Oktoberfest will be held noon to 8 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 10), at Old Settlers Park, 24100 75th St. The festivities will include authentic German food and beverages, live music and dancing, a classic car show, kids’ games and activities including the Dachshund Dash, a stein-hoisting competition and silent auction. Admission and parking are free.
CBS 58
Waukesha nurse receives Health Care Hero Award for actions following parade tragedy
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Roughly ten months following the Christmas parade tragedy that shocked the Waukesha community and beyond on Nov. 21, 2021, Sherry Berg still remembers the day clearly. "I was with my kids watching the parade," said Berg, a registered nurse working at ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital....
CBS 58
'Full of joy': West Allis teen dies from severe asthma attack, family hopes his story saves someone else
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A West Allis teenager unexpectedly died from a severe asthma attack in Aug. Now, his family is hoping the 13-year-old's story could help save someone else. "He was full of joy, full of happiness," Anthony Miller, his father, said. Ky'reelle's family met CBS 58...
2 arrested after 14-year-old boy shot in Sherman Park's playground
Deputies arrested a teen and a man in connection to the shooting of a 14-year-old boy in Sherman Park on Aug. 23, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.
School bus struck during shooting near Sherman and Capitol; 1 injured
One person was injured and a school bus was struck during a shooting near Sherman and Capitol on Friday.
Evanston police locate 5-year-old boy who went missing near Lincoln School
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Evanston police have located a 5-year-old boy who went missing Wednesday morning. Police said the boy was last seen in the area of Lincoln School. He was last seen wearing a gray long sleeve shirt with a basketball icon, beige shorts and black and white Nike shoes. Anyone with information is asked to contact Evanston police immediately.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
24th and Locust shooting; girl struck while sitting in vehicle
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday, Sept. 9 near 24th Place and Locust Street. It happened at approximately 10:14 a.m. Police say the victim was in a vehicle when shots were fired and was subsequently struck. The victim, a 17-year-old Milwaukee girl, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
Man, woman charged in murder of 42-year-old in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Ill. — A man and a woman have been charged in the murder of a 42-year-old man in Antioch. On Sunday night just after 11 p.m., police responded to the 1000 block of Main Street on the report of shots fired. After speaking to a witness, officers made entry into a nearby home and […]
‘The best people’: Beloved Arlington Heights café owners die days apart
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — The Uptown Cafe is a treasured spot in Arlington Heights, well known for the delicious food, conversation, and owners Georgios and Georgene Avgeris. “They were the loves of everyone’s lives,” said Dimitris Kavathas, Georgene’s brother. “Just enjoyable people to be with. Family oriented. No one can stop them.” Thursday was the first […]
WISN
New details emerge at court hearing for man accused of killing parents in Highland Park
A man charged by prosecutors with stabbing and killing his parents in a Highland Park apartment has appeared in court. Investigators said when officers arrived, they saw what appeared to be blood under the door and entered the apartment.
wwisradio.com
Search Underway to Find Racine Shooter
(Racine, WI) — Racine police are looking for a man they want to question about a shooting almost two weeks ago where five people were wounded. Thirty-eight-year-old Anthony Garcia has been identified as a “person of interest.” W-D-J-T/T-V reports that people living nearby say they were awakened almost two weeks ago by loud arguing and then 30-to-40 shots being fired. The victims were four men and a woman. Three of them were taken to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee for treatment. Police have never suggested a possible motive for the shooting.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Major changes coming to Froedtert South’s Downtown Kenosha Hospital | Local News
Major changes are coming for Froedtert Kenosha Hospital. Froedtert South, 6308 Eighth Ave., is moving forward with plans to convert the site’s emergency department into a 24/7 urgent care clinic. The hospital’s inpatient services and emergency department services will be transitioned to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital, 9555 76th St.,...
WBAY Green Bay
SMALL TOWNS: Camp Lake Resort
A Brown County supervisor says the jail's had a shortage of correctional officers for months. Menasha police create list of home surveillance cameras. Participation is voluntary, but police say it could help investigators solve crimes faster. Queen Elizabeth's death felt in Northeast Wisconsin. Updated: 5 hours ago. She was the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Delafield death investigation, construction crew finds body: sheriff
DELAFIELD, Wis. - The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is investigating a death after a construction crew found a body Friday morning, Sept. 9. Authorities responded to the scene on Golf Road just west of Prospect Avenue in the town of Delafield shortly before 11 a.m. FOX6 News at the scene...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Faith & Giggles calls on parents after shoplifting at Local Collective
HARTFORD — A day after The Local Collective posted on Facebook about its most recent shoplifting incident, and changes to store policy on the age required to enter without an adult, Faith & Giggles, another downtown Hartford shop, spoke out Wednesday on Facebook about the rise in disrespect it’s seen from some teenage customers.
Man Charged With Stabbing Parents to Death in Highland Park Apartment
A 45-year-old man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder after he allegedly stabbed his parents to death inside of their Highland Park apartment Wednesday morning. Barry Goldberg appeared in Lake County court on Thursday for a bond hearing in connection with the case. He was ordered held...
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin teenager rescues 39-year-old from Lake Michigan
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Port Washington Police Department is commending the ‘heroic actions’ of an 18-year-old after he went into the waters of Lake Michigan to rescue a swimmer. The Port Washington Police Department posted on its Facebook page about the heroic actions of an...
