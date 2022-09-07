ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richfield, WI

wiproud.com

125+ vehicle wholesale dealers in Wisconsin have licenses revoked

(WFRV) – In August, nearly 10% of all vehicle wholesale dealers in Wisconsin had their licenses revoked for violating state law. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation released information regarding a recent revocation of the vehicle wholesale dealer license from 129 companies. The companies were previously located at 101 Skyline Drive #1 W814 in Arlington, Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police pursuit involving stolen vehicle, 2 girls arrested

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police were involved in a pursuit of a stolen vehicle Friday morning, Sept. 9. Two girls, ages 12 and 15, were arrested. According to police, around 2:21 a.m. officers observed a vehicle that matched the description of a reported stolen auto. They attempted to make a stop; however, the driver fled and a vehicle pursuit ensued.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wwisradio.com

Search Underway to Find Racine Shooter

(Racine, WI) — Racine police are looking for a man they want to question about a shooting almost two weeks ago where five people were wounded. Thirty-eight-year-old Anthony Garcia has been identified as a “person of interest.” W-D-J-T/T-V reports that people living nearby say they were awakened almost two weeks ago by loud arguing and then 30-to-40 shots being fired. The victims were four men and a woman. Three of them were taken to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee for treatment. Police have never suggested a possible motive for the shooting.
RACINE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Michalak avoids prosecution for gun-dropping incident in March

HARTFORD — The Dodge County District Attorney’s Office has decided not to prosecute Hartford Mayor and former Washington County Supervisor Timothy Michalak for two misdemeanor charges stemming from an incident where he dropped his handgun before a Washington County meeting in the sheriff’s office in March. According...
HARTFORD, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Law enforcement seeking community’s help finding wanted fugitive

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Agencies throughout Brown County are looking for the public’s help in locating Sandra Weiss, who has active warrants throughout Brown and Washington County. Weiss is wanted for Possession of Cocaine, Bailjumping, and Drug Paraphernalia. She also has an active Department of Corrections warrant...
UPMATTERS

Major semi-truck crash on I-43 leaves two dead from northern Wisconsin

BELGIUM, Wis. (WFRV) – Two truck drivers from northern Wisconsin are dead following a head-on collision on I-43 in the Town of Belgium on Thursday. According to a release, Milton Christensen, 50, from Suring was traveling north on I-43 when his semi-truck left the roadway, traveling through the interstate median at around 6:35 p.m.
BELGIUM, WI
CBS 58

Brookfield police seek help in finding theft suspects at Bravo Restaurant

BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Brookfield police are seeking help in finding the suspects involved in a fraud/theft at Bravo Restaurant. According to police, two suspects stole a wallet from Bravo Restaurant in Brookfield. Police say one suspect is a middle-aged female, wearing a camouflage head covering, white pants and...
BROOKFIELD, WI
CBS 58

Deceased individual found by construction crew in Delafield

DELAFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A death investigation is underway after a deceased individual was found on Golf Road in the town of Delafield Friday, Sept. 9. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department says the individual was located by a construction crew in the area of N15 W28300, on Golf Road just west of Prospect Avenue.
DELAFIELD, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

West Bend Public Works employee resigns amid theft allegations

September 9, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – A city of West Bend Public Works employee has resigned as police investigate allegations of theft. According to reports financial discrepancies were discovered on September 6, 2022 at the Department of Public Works. The discrepancies involved funds tied to permit stickers sold for the drop-off yard.
dailydodge.com

Three Arrested On Numerous Drug Charges In Columbia County

(Wisconsin Dells) The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people on numerous drug related charges. An investigation ultimately lead to a search warrant being executed at a motel room in the Wisconsin Dells. During the search, law enforcement located over an ounce of fentanyl, meth, THC, drug paraphernalia, and...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
Public Safety
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brookfield Bravo Restaurant theft, wallet stolen, 2 sought

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are looking for two people who stole a wallet from Bravo Restaurant on Moorland Road on Aug. 25. They then spent $3,000 at Kohl's and Home Depot. They tried spending money at Target but were unsuccessful. Police described one woman as Black, middle-aged, approximately 150...
BROOKFIELD, WI
CBS 58

Waukesha nurse receives Health Care Hero Award for actions following parade tragedy

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Roughly ten months following the Christmas parade tragedy that shocked the Waukesha community and beyond on Nov. 21, 2021, Sherry Berg still remembers the day clearly. "I was with my kids watching the parade," said Berg, a registered nurse working at ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Lutheran High School lockdown, scene cleared

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Lutheran High School was placed on lockdown Friday, Sept. 9, the principal told FOX6 News, because someone reported a person with a gun. The principal said someone driving past the school saw the allegedly armed person waling outside roughly two minutes before classes were dismissed. As of...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Construction crew finds body in Delafield

A construction crew found a body in the Town of Delafield just before 11 a.m. on Friday, that's according to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the area of N15 W28300 Golf Road after being notified of a deceased individual. So far, the body has not been identified.
DELAFIELD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Faith & Giggles calls on parents after shoplifting at Local Collective

HARTFORD — A day after The Local Collective posted on Facebook about its most recent shoplifting incident, and changes to store policy on the age required to enter without an adult, Faith & Giggles, another downtown Hartford shop, spoke out Wednesday on Facebook about the rise in disrespect it’s seen from some teenage customers.
HARTFORD, WI
wtmj.com

Elmbrook School District: Staff info, student records posted on dark web

BROOKFIELD, Wis. – Elmbrook School District announcing Thursday its education records may have been compromised. In a letter sent to families, the district says staff’s personal information and student records were posted on the dark web prompting an FBI investigation. Elmbrook says on Aug. 23 it spotted “unauthorized...
BROOKFIELD, WI

