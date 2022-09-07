Read full article on original website
wiproud.com
125+ vehicle wholesale dealers in Wisconsin have licenses revoked
(WFRV) – In August, nearly 10% of all vehicle wholesale dealers in Wisconsin had their licenses revoked for violating state law. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation released information regarding a recent revocation of the vehicle wholesale dealer license from 129 companies. The companies were previously located at 101 Skyline Drive #1 W814 in Arlington, Wisconsin.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police pursuit involving stolen vehicle, 2 girls arrested
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police were involved in a pursuit of a stolen vehicle Friday morning, Sept. 9. Two girls, ages 12 and 15, were arrested. According to police, around 2:21 a.m. officers observed a vehicle that matched the description of a reported stolen auto. They attempted to make a stop; however, the driver fled and a vehicle pursuit ensued.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
1 man taken into custody on felony charges after fleeing authorities | By Dodge County Sheriff
September 9, 2022 – Dodge Co., WI – On Friday, September 9, 2022, at approximately 2:03 p.m. a Dodge County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a 2016 Ford Focus for speeding on Madison Road near Iron Road in the town of Beaver Dam. He made contact with the driver,...
wwisradio.com
Search Underway to Find Racine Shooter
(Racine, WI) — Racine police are looking for a man they want to question about a shooting almost two weeks ago where five people were wounded. Thirty-eight-year-old Anthony Garcia has been identified as a “person of interest.” W-D-J-T/T-V reports that people living nearby say they were awakened almost two weeks ago by loud arguing and then 30-to-40 shots being fired. The victims were four men and a woman. Three of them were taken to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee for treatment. Police have never suggested a possible motive for the shooting.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Michalak avoids prosecution for gun-dropping incident in March
HARTFORD — The Dodge County District Attorney’s Office has decided not to prosecute Hartford Mayor and former Washington County Supervisor Timothy Michalak for two misdemeanor charges stemming from an incident where he dropped his handgun before a Washington County meeting in the sheriff’s office in March. According...
wearegreenbay.com
Law enforcement seeking community’s help finding wanted fugitive
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Agencies throughout Brown County are looking for the public’s help in locating Sandra Weiss, who has active warrants throughout Brown and Washington County. Weiss is wanted for Possession of Cocaine, Bailjumping, and Drug Paraphernalia. She also has an active Department of Corrections warrant...
Major semi-truck crash on I-43 leaves two dead from northern Wisconsin
BELGIUM, Wis. (WFRV) – Two truck drivers from northern Wisconsin are dead following a head-on collision on I-43 in the Town of Belgium on Thursday. According to a release, Milton Christensen, 50, from Suring was traveling north on I-43 when his semi-truck left the roadway, traveling through the interstate median at around 6:35 p.m.
CBS 58
Brookfield police seek help in finding theft suspects at Bravo Restaurant
BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Brookfield police are seeking help in finding the suspects involved in a fraud/theft at Bravo Restaurant. According to police, two suspects stole a wallet from Bravo Restaurant in Brookfield. Police say one suspect is a middle-aged female, wearing a camouflage head covering, white pants and...
CBS 58
Deceased individual found by construction crew in Delafield
DELAFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A death investigation is underway after a deceased individual was found on Golf Road in the town of Delafield Friday, Sept. 9. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department says the individual was located by a construction crew in the area of N15 W28300, on Golf Road just west of Prospect Avenue.
CBS 58
'Kia Boys' arrest: Crime Stoppers tip leads to arrest of driver of stolen car
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- There is an update on a case involving the "Kia Boys." CBS 58 has learned a tip into Milwaukee Crime Stoppers led to the arrest of a young man seen in a YouTube video driving a car in the background. The car was stolen. The anonymous...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
West Bend Public Works employee resigns amid theft allegations
September 9, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – A city of West Bend Public Works employee has resigned as police investigate allegations of theft. According to reports financial discrepancies were discovered on September 6, 2022 at the Department of Public Works. The discrepancies involved funds tied to permit stickers sold for the drop-off yard.
dailydodge.com
Three Arrested On Numerous Drug Charges In Columbia County
(Wisconsin Dells) The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people on numerous drug related charges. An investigation ultimately lead to a search warrant being executed at a motel room in the Wisconsin Dells. During the search, law enforcement located over an ounce of fentanyl, meth, THC, drug paraphernalia, and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield Bravo Restaurant theft, wallet stolen, 2 sought
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are looking for two people who stole a wallet from Bravo Restaurant on Moorland Road on Aug. 25. They then spent $3,000 at Kohl's and Home Depot. They tried spending money at Target but were unsuccessful. Police described one woman as Black, middle-aged, approximately 150...
CBS 58
Waukesha nurse receives Health Care Hero Award for actions following parade tragedy
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Roughly ten months following the Christmas parade tragedy that shocked the Waukesha community and beyond on Nov. 21, 2021, Sherry Berg still remembers the day clearly. "I was with my kids watching the parade," said Berg, a registered nurse working at ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital....
Police called to Milwaukee Lutheran High School, students dismissed
Milwaukee police responded to Milwaukee Lutheran High School for a report of a person with a gun on Friday. But class has since been excused and nothing serious has been reported since then.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Lutheran High School lockdown, scene cleared
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Lutheran High School was placed on lockdown Friday, Sept. 9, the principal told FOX6 News, because someone reported a person with a gun. The principal said someone driving past the school saw the allegedly armed person waling outside roughly two minutes before classes were dismissed. As of...
WISN
Construction crew finds body in Delafield
A construction crew found a body in the Town of Delafield just before 11 a.m. on Friday, that's according to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the area of N15 W28300 Golf Road after being notified of a deceased individual. So far, the body has not been identified.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Faith & Giggles calls on parents after shoplifting at Local Collective
HARTFORD — A day after The Local Collective posted on Facebook about its most recent shoplifting incident, and changes to store policy on the age required to enter without an adult, Faith & Giggles, another downtown Hartford shop, spoke out Wednesday on Facebook about the rise in disrespect it’s seen from some teenage customers.
wtmj.com
Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth being investigated for fund misappropriation
KENOSHA, Wis. – Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth is being investigated for allegedly misappropriating funds. “The investigation centers on whether Sheriff Beth paid some Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department employees by claiming overtime when it wasn’t overtime,” an anonymous Kenosha County leader tells TMJ4 News. Milwaukee County...
wtmj.com
Elmbrook School District: Staff info, student records posted on dark web
BROOKFIELD, Wis. – Elmbrook School District announcing Thursday its education records may have been compromised. In a letter sent to families, the district says staff’s personal information and student records were posted on the dark web prompting an FBI investigation. Elmbrook says on Aug. 23 it spotted “unauthorized...
