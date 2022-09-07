ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, OH

Comments / 0

News-Herald.com

Painesville: Lawsuit filed against mobile park owners by residents

Ricardo Rodriguez has lived at the Fairgrounds United mobile home park in Painesville for about eight years, and he said the conditions and the culture since new ownership took over two years ago have become very difficult to live with. So Rodriguez and several other Fairgrounds residents along with residents...
PAINESVILLE, OH
News-Herald.com

Fort Wayne plays spoiler, hands Captains a 14-8 loss

With a scenario in place where the Lake County Captains could secure the East Division second-half title, they took the field to continue their series against the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Sept. 8. But someone forgot to tell the visitors that the Captains were in the playoff hunt as the...
LAKE COUNTY, OH
News-Herald.com

Captains come back to down Fort Wayne, lower magic number

It was a pitchers’ duel at Classic Park as the Captains continued their series with Fort Wayne on Sept. 7. Will Dion for Lake County and Efrain Contreras both allowed four hits in their six innings of work. But once Dion left the game, the TinCaps pounced on the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
News-Herald.com

High school baseball: Chardon up to D-I among 11 area schools moving

It is new territory for Division II state champion Chardon in the 2023 season. The Hilltoppers are one of 11 News-Herald coverage area teams that will shift divisions and one of two that will move to Division I. Chardon coach Brian Long sees seven of his bats from a season...
CHARDON, OH
