News-Herald.com
Painesville: Lawsuit filed against mobile park owners by residents
Ricardo Rodriguez has lived at the Fairgrounds United mobile home park in Painesville for about eight years, and he said the conditions and the culture since new ownership took over two years ago have become very difficult to live with. So Rodriguez and several other Fairgrounds residents along with residents...
Fort Wayne plays spoiler, hands Captains a 14-8 loss
With a scenario in place where the Lake County Captains could secure the East Division second-half title, they took the field to continue their series against the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Sept. 8. But someone forgot to tell the visitors that the Captains were in the playoff hunt as the...
Captains come back to down Fort Wayne, lower magic number
It was a pitchers’ duel at Classic Park as the Captains continued their series with Fort Wayne on Sept. 7. Will Dion for Lake County and Efrain Contreras both allowed four hits in their six innings of work. But once Dion left the game, the TinCaps pounced on the...
High school baseball: Chardon up to D-I among 11 area schools moving
It is new territory for Division II state champion Chardon in the 2023 season. The Hilltoppers are one of 11 News-Herald coverage area teams that will shift divisions and one of two that will move to Division I. Chardon coach Brian Long sees seven of his bats from a season...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South knocks off stubborn Madison, 29-8; Kareem Hunt inducted into school’s Hall of Fame
The South Rebels do not have a player on their 2022 roster to dominate games the way Kareem Hunt ruled the football field more than 10 years ago. They do, however, have a team that finds ways to win when the path to victory isn’t always easy. On a...
Lake Catholic vs. Gilmour volleyball: Cougars win rematch of 2021 state semifinal
Lake Catholic waited 300 days for another shot at Gilmour after the Division II state semifinal a season ago. On Sept. 7, they got their wish as they entered Lancer Gymnasium and made the most of it. The Cougars downed the Lancers in straight sets, but not without a lot...
University vs. Shaker Heights football: Preppers’ defense steps up late in 28-14 victory
It was a perfect start for University when it welcomed Shaker Heights to Scovil Field on Sept. 9. The Preppers scored on their first two possessions of both halves and held a commanding lead. However, the Red Raiders struck back quickly with two scores of their own. After University failed...
