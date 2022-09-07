ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coal Valley, IL

Animals create art for show, sale at Illinois zoo

By Linda Cook
 2 days ago

COAL VALLEY, Illinois (WHBF) — Niabi Zoo, Coal Valley, has announced its fourth annual Animal Art Show and Sale will be held during the month of September on these dates:  10, 11, 17, 18, 24 and 25. Original art by a whole host of animals will be available for purchase, on zoo grounds, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each of these days.  Entry is included with the price of admission (free to members).

All artwork is original (no copies or prints) with prices starting at $10. Each piece of art comes with a certificate of authenticity and the animals’ artwork also comes with a biography of the animal that completed the piece and how it was accomplished.

“Along with art from some of our accomplished animal artists such as Twiga Giraffe, Monique the Sloth, and Kito, our 4 year old Rhino, we are excited to introduce art from first-time animal artists,” a news release says. “Kanoni the Ostrich is proving to be a talented paintbrush artist and we will have lovely footwork art from two of our newest family groups – our Fennec Foxes and Amur Leopards.”

“Importantly, our animal artists will reap the benefits of the art show as 100% of the proceeds will go to support our animal enrichment program,” the release says. “This means that we will be able to purchase a whole host of specialized enrichment devices for our animals to interact with and enjoy.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
Community Policy