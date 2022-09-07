Read full article on original website
b975.com
9/11 Memorial Stair Climb
The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation’s Memorial Stair Climb will be held at the Sunsphere in Worlds Fair Park on Sunday, September 11, 2022. The climb will pay tribute to the 343 firefighters who gave their lives at the World Trade Center 21 years ago. Interview with organizer DJ Corcoran...
b975.com
Honoring the Everly Brothers in Knoxville
Tennessee Tourism and Visit Knoxville will honor Rock-and-Roll Hall of Famers, The Everly Brothers, with the unveiling of a “Tennessee Music Pathways” marker Monday, September 12 at 10a.m. in Everly Brothers Park, the newest addition to the City of Knoxville’s Parks and Bearden Village Council. This pocket...
