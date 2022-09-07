ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KING 5

OFFICAL RULES: KING 5 Evening's 30th annual Best of Western Washington

OFFICAL RULES: KING 5 Evening's 30th annual Best of Western Washington. 1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 2. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Seattle area residents warned of diminished air quality this weekend

WASHINGTON — An Air Quality Alert was issued by the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency as wildfire smoke blows into the region. As smoke settles over western Washington this weekend, there are some potential health risks residents should be aware of. The air quality over the weekend is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups and people with health conditions may have worsened symptoms.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Education
Local
Washington Education
State
Washington State
KING 5

Kent teachers ratify new contract, classes set to begin Sept. 8

KENT, Wash. — The union representing teachers in Kent approved a new collective bargaining agreement with the Kent School District, ending a strike that began Aug. 25. Classes at most schools are scheduled to begin Sept. 8, two weeks after they were scheduled to start. The first day of kindergarten is expected to be Sept. 13.
KENT, WA
KING 5

Strike decisions loom for Seattle Public Schools, several other school districts

SEATTLE — By Tuesday, families will learn whether teachers in the state’s largest school district will authorize a strike. Seattle Education Association, the union representing teachers, said they do not want to strike, but if negotiations fail, it could be a possibility. Teachers met at Judkins Park on Labor Day to make signs and last-minute preparations in case they do end up on the picket line.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#K12#Seattle Public Schools#Family Resources#Sea Paraprofessional
KING 5

Back to school: Here are the teacher contract negotiations to watch

SEATTLE — Back-to-school season is here, but the return to the classroom has either been delayed or potentially delayed as educators in western Washington fight for higher wages, smaller classroom sizes and more manageable workloads. Seattle Public Schools. A crucial vote happening this weekend could impact thousands of families...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Preschool
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Special Education
KING 5

Cloud fuels Mount Rainier 'venting' speculation

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) and the National Park Service calmed the nerves of Twitter users Wednesday amid speculation Mount Rainier was "venting" or worse, erupting. The National Park Service later confirmed it was just a cloud all along. Multiple people began tweeting around 10:30...
KING 5

Abandoned pizza restaurant destroyed in Lynnwood fire

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — An abandoned pizza restaurant in Lynnwood was completely destroyed in a fire early Thursday morning. Emergency crews responded to the fire at the abandoned Alfy's Pizza building, located on the 4800 block of 196th Street Southwest, around 1:30 a.m. The fire was under control by 2:15 a.m., according to a tweet from the Lynnwood Police Department.
LYNNWOOD, WA
KING 5

Smell rotten eggs at Discovery Park this week? Here's why

SEATTLE — Parts of Seattle's Discovery Park are closed Wednesday and Thursday due to construction work at the West Point Treatment Plant. The lighthouse, beaches and nearby beachfront parking lot will be closed. This work is part of a King County pipe replacement project at the treatment plant. Crews...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

KING 5

Seattle, WA
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle local news

 https://www.king5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy