OFFICAL RULES: KING 5 Evening's 30th annual Best of Western Washington
OFFICAL RULES: KING 5 Evening's 30th annual Best of Western Washington. 1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 2. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions...
Residents report small rumble from 3.7 magnitude earthquake near Poulsbo
PORT LUDLOW, Wash. — The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network (PNSN) and U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 3.7 magnitude earthquake in Jefferson County early Thursday morning. According to the USGS, the earthquake happened at 1:08 a.m. Thursday at a depth of about 14.6 miles, 8.6 miles northwest of Poulsbo.
Washington state adds strict requirements for school resource officers
PUYALLUP, Wash. — When Carly Cappetto took the oath with the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, she knew she wanted to do something positive. So when Cappetto had the opportunity to work in the schools as a School Resource Officer (SRO), she jumped at the chance. "I don't look at...
Seattle area residents warned of diminished air quality this weekend
WASHINGTON — An Air Quality Alert was issued by the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency as wildfire smoke blows into the region. As smoke settles over western Washington this weekend, there are some potential health risks residents should be aware of. The air quality over the weekend is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups and people with health conditions may have worsened symptoms.
Renton trench collapse happens amid rise in incidents nationwide
RENTON, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) is investigating what led to a worker being killed when a trench collapsed near 38th and Lincoln in Renton on Wednesday. Fire crews said dry soil was more susceptible to sloughing off and caving in. Though there...
Kent teachers ratify new contract, classes set to begin Sept. 8
KENT, Wash. — The union representing teachers in Kent approved a new collective bargaining agreement with the Kent School District, ending a strike that began Aug. 25. Classes at most schools are scheduled to begin Sept. 8, two weeks after they were scheduled to start. The first day of kindergarten is expected to be Sept. 13.
No classes for Seattle Public Schools Thursday as teacher strike continues
SEATTLE — There will be no class Thursday for Seattle Public Schools (SPS) due to a teachers strike over issues that include pay, mental health support, and staffing ratios for special education and multilingual students. The first day of school was set for Wednesday, Sept. 7. Seattle Education Association...
Strike decisions loom for Seattle Public Schools, several other school districts
SEATTLE — By Tuesday, families will learn whether teachers in the state’s largest school district will authorize a strike. Seattle Education Association, the union representing teachers, said they do not want to strike, but if negotiations fail, it could be a possibility. Teachers met at Judkins Park on Labor Day to make signs and last-minute preparations in case they do end up on the picket line.
Back to school: Here are the teacher contract negotiations to watch
SEATTLE — Back-to-school season is here, but the return to the classroom has either been delayed or potentially delayed as educators in western Washington fight for higher wages, smaller classroom sizes and more manageable workloads. Seattle Public Schools. A crucial vote happening this weekend could impact thousands of families...
Eatonville School District delays first day of school as teachers go on strike
EATONVILLE, Wash. — The Eatonville School District delayed the first day of school as teachers go on strike beginning Wednesday, Sept. 7. The district and the Eatonville Education Association (EEA) failed to reach an agreement in contract negotiations Tuesday. Educators are planning to picket at various school sites Wednesday.
Organizers hope to honor Japanese-Americans imprisoned at Puyallup fairgrounds with gallery
PUYALLUP, Wash. — Despite its non-threatening names, “Camp Harmony” and the “Puyallup Assembly Center,” Eileen Yamada Lamphere said the Washington state fairgrounds was clearly a prison during the spring and summer of 1942. Under order of the U.S. government, in the early days of World...
Seattle Sounders legend will share coffee with fans on Sunday for a good cause
SEATTLE — Seattle Sounders legend Fredy Montero will be sharing a cup of coffee and signing autographs for fans on Sunday at a local coffee shop that holds a special place in his heart. Fredy and Alexis Montero are the proud owners of Santo Coffee in Seattle’s Roosevelt neighborhood....
Cloud fuels Mount Rainier 'venting' speculation
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) and the National Park Service calmed the nerves of Twitter users Wednesday amid speculation Mount Rainier was "venting" or worse, erupting. The National Park Service later confirmed it was just a cloud all along. Multiple people began tweeting around 10:30...
Coalition of law enforcement guilds emphasizes King County 'public safety crisis'
SEATTLE — Multiple King County law enforcement guilds came together Wednesday for a press conference to emphasize their concerns around what they describe as a "public safety crisis." Representatives from the Seattle Police Officers Guild, King County Police Officers Guild and King County Corrections Guild spoke to reporters and...
Woodinville winemaker, Spokane civil rights activist among plane crash victims
WOODINVILLE, Wash. — KING 5 confirmed with two prominent winery owners in Woodinville and family members that one of the people on the plane that crashed near Whidbey Island on Sept. 4 was local winemaker and owner Ross Andrew Mickel of Ross Andrew Wineries. KING 5 spoke with several...
'It is racist': International District community members push back on planned homeless shelter expansion
SEATTLE — Community members in Seattle's Chinatown International District hosted an informational meeting about a homeless shelter expansion on Thursday at Hing Hay Park. Some are saying they were left out of conversations about a homeless shelter expansion in SODO, the International District and Pioneer Square. The county council...
Abandoned pizza restaurant destroyed in Lynnwood fire
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — An abandoned pizza restaurant in Lynnwood was completely destroyed in a fire early Thursday morning. Emergency crews responded to the fire at the abandoned Alfy's Pizza building, located on the 4800 block of 196th Street Southwest, around 1:30 a.m. The fire was under control by 2:15 a.m., according to a tweet from the Lynnwood Police Department.
Parents react as potential Seattle Public Schools teacher strike decision looms
SEATTLE — A decision on if teachers with Seattle Public schools will authorize a strike is expected by Tuesday, and families are anxious about what the outcome will be. "Frustrated that it's come to this and I'm really angry about it and I hope that SPS takes the message and starts bargaining in good faith," said Olivia Chiong.
A look back at Queen Elizabeth II’s visit to Seattle in 1983
SEATTLE — Queen Elizabeth II’s death sent a shockwave of mourning across the world as memories of royal tours and visits come to the minds of many, including a five-hour stop in Seattle in 1983. On March 7, 1983, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip visited Seattle as...
Smell rotten eggs at Discovery Park this week? Here's why
SEATTLE — Parts of Seattle's Discovery Park are closed Wednesday and Thursday due to construction work at the West Point Treatment Plant. The lighthouse, beaches and nearby beachfront parking lot will be closed. This work is part of a King County pipe replacement project at the treatment plant. Crews...
