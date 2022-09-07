ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

State
North Carolina State
Three N.C. ferry routes switch to off-season schedules Tuesday

The air is turning cooler and the kids are back in school, and that means it’s time for the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Southport-Fort Fisher, Swan Quarter-Ocracoke and Cedar Island-Ocracoke ferry routes to make their annual transition to off-season schedules. Starting Tuesday, the new schedules will be:. Cedar...
9/11 remembrance events scheduled for Southeastern North Carolina

Southport and Fort Fisher ferry routes to return to off-season schedule on September 13. The N.C. Department of Transportation has announced that the Southport and Fort Fisher ferry routes will switch to their off-season schedules starting this Tuesday, September 13. Leland considers agreement for company to design and build upgrades...
SOUTHPORT, NC
Record Breaking 500-Pound Swordfish Caught Off North Carolina Coast

There’s a good catch, and then there’s a record-breaking good catch. And this one was the latter. A 500-pound swordfish was caught off the coast of Morehead City. The fish was reeled in by father and son pair Cary and Brandon Carney. The duo was fishing 50-60 miles off the North Carolina coast in water with a 1,300-foot depth. That’s according to reports from North Carolina Marine Fisheries. It took a 65-pound line and some strength to hand crank the 500-pound swordfish. Because of course, the electric rod blew a fuse at exactly the wrong time. Though it only makes the Carneys story that much more impressive!
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
NC has new invasive species found in two counties

(WGHP) — A new invasive pest has made its way into North Carolina, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The elm zigzag sawfly was recently documented in Surry and Stokes Counties by an NC Forest Service assistant ranger. The assistant ranger found the elm zigzag sawfly in Westfield north of Pilot […]
STOKES COUNTY, NC
Queen Elizabeth's ties to North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at the age of 96 leaving behind a seven-decade legacy around the world, including in North Carolina. In Manteo, N.C., a 16th-century replica vessel sits in the waters of Roanoke Island Festival Park. The ship, named after the monarch, is...
MANTEO, NC
Invasive species that can signficantly damage to elm trees found in North Carolina

Westfield, N.C. — North Carolina's latest invasive species has been found in western North Carolina, the state Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said. The elm zigzag sawfly was found just north of Pilot Mountain in the Westfield community. The elm zigzag fly can cause significant damage to elm trees because of their ability to quickly increase population size, forest health specialists said. Female zigzag sawflies can reproduce without mating, which means the insect can have multiple generations per year.
WESTFIELD, NC
Weather
Environment
NWS
Invasive pest spotted in North Carolina

North Carolina — The Elm Zigzag Sawfly is the latest invasive pest in our state. According to the North Carolina Forest Service, the Sawfly was found by NCFS assistant county ranger Elizabeth Edwards, who found the pest in Surry and Stokes counties. The sawflies were located just north of Pilot Mountain in the Westfield community.
STOKES COUNTY, NC
Eating N.C. — Watermelons are a sweet slice of summer

HERTFORD COUNTY, N.C. — As summer comes to an end, so does watermelon season in North Carolina, but there's one person who works year-round as the face of the watermelon industry and a voice for farmers. What You Need To Know. North Carolina last year had over 9,000 acres...
AGRICULTURE
Hunters Reminded of New CWD Regulations as Deer Season Nears

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina wildlife experts are raising awareness about a disease that spreads when deer hunting. Watch more WXII headlines in the video above. The first two positive cases of Chronic Wasting Disease in North Carolina’s deer herd were detected in Yadkin County earlier this year.
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
Wolfspeed Selects North Carolina for World’s Largest Silicon Carbide Materials Facility

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022-- Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE: WOLF), the global leader in Silicon Carbide technology, today announced it will build a new, state-of-the-art, multi-billion-dollar Materials manufacturing facility in Chatham County, North Carolina. The investment is targeted to generate a more than 10 fold increase from Wolfspeed’s current Silicon Carbide production capacity on its Durham campus, supporting the company’s long-term growth strategy, accelerating the adoption of Silicon Carbide semiconductors across a wide array of end-markets and unlocking a new era of energy efficiency. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005276/en/ Wolfspeed selects Chatham County, North Carolina for world’s largest Silicon Carbide Materials facility. (Photo: Business Wire)
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC

