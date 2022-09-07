There’s a good catch, and then there’s a record-breaking good catch. And this one was the latter. A 500-pound swordfish was caught off the coast of Morehead City. The fish was reeled in by father and son pair Cary and Brandon Carney. The duo was fishing 50-60 miles off the North Carolina coast in water with a 1,300-foot depth. That’s according to reports from North Carolina Marine Fisheries. It took a 65-pound line and some strength to hand crank the 500-pound swordfish. Because of course, the electric rod blew a fuse at exactly the wrong time. Though it only makes the Carneys story that much more impressive!

MOREHEAD CITY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO