islandfreepress.org
Coastal Flood Advisory remains in effect; Minor ocean overwash reported in Rodanthe on Friday morning
A Coastal Flood Advisory remains in effect for the Outer Banks, with minor ocean overwash reported in northern Rodanthe on Friday morning, as Hurricane Earl continues its offshore trek up the East Coast. Coastal flooding will be possible for low-lying areas through the weekend, mainly during times of high tide,...
Flash Flood Watch in several Piedmont Triad counties throughout the weekend
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch in several Piedmont Triad counties and throughout central North Carolina. The Flash Flood Watch is going to be in effect throughout a large portion of the weekend, starting Saturday afternoon and lasting until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday. The Flash Flood Watch […]
islandfreepress.org
Hurricane Earl expected to bring life-threatening rip currents through the weekend; Oceanside flooding possible
Hurricane Earl is expected to produce strong swells and an extended period of dangerous rip currents through the weekend, along with the possibility of minor oceanside flooding along the Outer Banks, per a Wednesday evening update from the National Weather Service (NWS) Newport/Morehead City Office. “As a result of Hurricane...
North Carolina’s Lake Lure area under ‘state of emergency’ after flash flooding
LAKE LURE, N.C. – The area around Lake Lure, the sprawling lake which lies at the foot of Chimney Rock, is under a state of emergency because of flash flooding. The declaration includes all of Rutherford County, the town’s website says, to enable town employees to activate emergency plans. The town of Lake Lure, which […]
big945.com
Three N.C. ferry routes switch to off-season schedules Tuesday
The air is turning cooler and the kids are back in school, and that means it’s time for the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Southport-Fort Fisher, Swan Quarter-Ocracoke and Cedar Island-Ocracoke ferry routes to make their annual transition to off-season schedules. Starting Tuesday, the new schedules will be:. Cedar...
MAP: When are North Carolina’s fall colors expected to peak this year?
We're getting close to the start of the fall season!
WECT
9/11 remembrance events scheduled for Southeastern North Carolina
Southport and Fort Fisher ferry routes to return to off-season schedule on September 13. The N.C. Department of Transportation has announced that the Southport and Fort Fisher ferry routes will switch to their off-season schedules starting this Tuesday, September 13. Leland considers agreement for company to design and build upgrades...
kiss951.com
Record Breaking 500-Pound Swordfish Caught Off North Carolina Coast
There’s a good catch, and then there’s a record-breaking good catch. And this one was the latter. A 500-pound swordfish was caught off the coast of Morehead City. The fish was reeled in by father and son pair Cary and Brandon Carney. The duo was fishing 50-60 miles off the North Carolina coast in water with a 1,300-foot depth. That’s according to reports from North Carolina Marine Fisheries. It took a 65-pound line and some strength to hand crank the 500-pound swordfish. Because of course, the electric rod blew a fuse at exactly the wrong time. Though it only makes the Carneys story that much more impressive!
NC has new invasive species found in two counties
(WGHP) — A new invasive pest has made its way into North Carolina, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The elm zigzag sawfly was recently documented in Surry and Stokes Counties by an NC Forest Service assistant ranger. The assistant ranger found the elm zigzag sawfly in Westfield north of Pilot […]
my40.tv
The 28th annual North Carolina Mountain State Fair is officially underway
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Mountain State Fair kicked off its 28th annual run at the WNC Ag Center Friday morning, Sept. 9 with the gates opening at 9 a.m. and the rides an hour later. This year to help keep the lines at the gates...
Queen Elizabeth's ties to North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at the age of 96 leaving behind a seven-decade legacy around the world, including in North Carolina. In Manteo, N.C., a 16th-century replica vessel sits in the waters of Roanoke Island Festival Park. The ship, named after the monarch, is...
Invasive species that can signficantly damage to elm trees found in North Carolina
Westfield, N.C. — North Carolina's latest invasive species has been found in western North Carolina, the state Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said. The elm zigzag sawfly was found just north of Pilot Mountain in the Westfield community. The elm zigzag fly can cause significant damage to elm trees because of their ability to quickly increase population size, forest health specialists said. Female zigzag sawflies can reproduce without mating, which means the insect can have multiple generations per year.
wcti12.com
Invasive pest spotted in North Carolina
North Carolina — The Elm Zigzag Sawfly is the latest invasive pest in our state. According to the North Carolina Forest Service, the Sawfly was found by NCFS assistant county ranger Elizabeth Edwards, who found the pest in Surry and Stokes counties. The sawflies were located just north of Pilot Mountain in the Westfield community.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Eating N.C. — Watermelons are a sweet slice of summer
HERTFORD COUNTY, N.C. — As summer comes to an end, so does watermelon season in North Carolina, but there's one person who works year-round as the face of the watermelon industry and a voice for farmers. What You Need To Know. North Carolina last year had over 9,000 acres...
What happens in NC now that the COVID state of emergency has expired?
There no longer is a state of emergency for COVID-19 in North Carolina even as 61 counties still have high community levels of illness related
4 Towns in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to North Carolina, you might want to consider the following amazing places.
thecentersquare.com
Three North Carolina counties are removed from vehicle emissions test requirements
(The Center Square) — Motorists in three North Carolina counties will no longer be required to submit to yearly vehicle emissions tests following approval from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Vehicle owners in Lee, Onslow and Rockingham counties will join 79 other counties that are not required to conduct...
WXII 12
Hunters Reminded of New CWD Regulations as Deer Season Nears
YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina wildlife experts are raising awareness about a disease that spreads when deer hunting. Watch more WXII headlines in the video above. The first two positive cases of Chronic Wasting Disease in North Carolina’s deer herd were detected in Yadkin County earlier this year.
Wolfspeed Selects North Carolina for World’s Largest Silicon Carbide Materials Facility
DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022-- Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE: WOLF), the global leader in Silicon Carbide technology, today announced it will build a new, state-of-the-art, multi-billion-dollar Materials manufacturing facility in Chatham County, North Carolina. The investment is targeted to generate a more than 10 fold increase from Wolfspeed’s current Silicon Carbide production capacity on its Durham campus, supporting the company’s long-term growth strategy, accelerating the adoption of Silicon Carbide semiconductors across a wide array of end-markets and unlocking a new era of energy efficiency. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005276/en/ Wolfspeed selects Chatham County, North Carolina for world’s largest Silicon Carbide Materials facility. (Photo: Business Wire)
It’s time. Here’s what to plant in your fall / winter backyard garden
Early to mid-September is the perfect time to plant most of your cool-season vegetables (both root and leafy!) -- here’s how to do it.
