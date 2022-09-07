Read full article on original website
River Falls Journal
Crowning Achievements seeks volunteers, raffle donations
The Crowning Achievements program is underway. Though the participants are set to partake in the pageant, Nov. 5, they have plenty of activities to attend beforehand in order to qualify. Each month, Crowning Achievements hosts a special event for its participants, their families, caregivers and the program's volunteers. Events include...
River Falls Journal
Festivals, art, films and more this weekend
Art on the Kinni features over 70 juried artists, along with several budding artists, a children's art tent, two musical venues and eight food vendors. Many of your friends and neighbors were among 2019’s record crowd of close to 5,800 art lovers who provided a steady stream of foot traffic along the scenic Kinnickinnic/White Trail, Heritage Park and Veteran's Park.
River Falls Journal
Lost and found; purple heart medal finds its rightful home
On Sept. 3, Joe O’Connell and his family received their fathers purple heart medal in a ceremony at Hoffman Park. The purple heart medal was awarded to Tom O’Connell, a River Falls resident. O’Connell was drafted into the Korean War and was injured twice. His first injury was...
River Falls Journal
Margaret “Peg” Timmerman
Margaret “Peg” Timmerman, age 100, of River Falls, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Christian Community Home in Hudson, Wisconsin. Margaret was born April 3, 1922 in Mound, Minnesota; the daughter of W. W. and Mabel (Hanson) Pepper. She was raised near Ingram, Wisconsin along the Little Jump River. When faced with the challenge of continuing her education, she moved away from home to work so she could attend and graduate from West High School in Minneapolis. She then went on to study and receive her teaching certificate. She completed her teaching certificate at the college in River Falls, Wisconsin. While there she would meet the love of her life and on April 9, 1944, she walked down the aisle with Albert Timmerman and said “I do”. She loved being a wife and homemaker. Peg and Al made River Falls their home and would be further blessed with five children. Peg was self-driven and determined. She loved children and dreamed of becoming a teacher. Impressively, after the children were raised, she went back to school to fulfill her dream. She furthered her education by receiving her master’s degree in education from the University Wisconsin – River Falls. She taught grade school at North Hudson Elementary for nearly 20 years. Making a difference in a child’s life by teaching them fundamentals gave her the utmost pleasure.
River Falls Journal
Dr. Gerald Arnold Emholtz
RIVER FALLS - Dr. Gerald Arnold Emholtz passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 4, 2022, in Waunakee, Wisconsin. He was born March 26, 1930, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Jerry’s parents were Arnold and Hattie (Miller) Emholtz of Osseo, Minnesota. He was baptized and confirmed in the Maple Grove Evangelical Church which is now Immanuel United Methodist Church of Corcoran. Jerry attended elementary and high school in Osseo. He graduated from Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minnesota in 1952 with a Bachelor of Science degree. Jerry joined the United States Air Force and received his wings in 1954 and flew jet fighters but logged many hours in the P51 which by far and away was his favorite plane to fly. He returned home to serve in the Minnesota Air National Guard. Jerry was married in 1954 to Jean Kirkvold and they had three children. He returned to his studies in 1960 and received his Doctor of Chiropractic degree in 1963. Jerry lived and practiced in River Falls, Wisconsin. He served in various offices in the Northwest District Chiropractic Association and served on the State Board of Directors for six years. Jerry served as president and received the Chiropractor of the Year award for the state of Wisconsin. He was a member of Ezekiel Lutheran Church, served on the church council and frequently was seen ushering on Sundays. Jerry was a member of Lions Club since 1965, worked with the Boy Scouts, and was a member of the American Legion of River Falls. He was an avid bridge player involved with the River Falls men’s bridge league, senior bridge, barn bridge and three bridge clubs in Destin, Florida.
River Falls Journal
On the campaign trail; Brad Pfaff visits River Falls to target young voters
Brad Pfaff, the Democratic candidate in the 3rd Congressional District, visited the University of Wisconsin-River Falls campus on Sept. 6. The goal: Talk with students about the upcoming election. Pfaff made his campaign goals clear in gaining support for the upcoming election; target young voters. “We have seven four-year University...
River Falls Journal
Joan ‘Joanie’ Marlette
OAKDALE, Minn. - Joan ‘Joanie’ Marlette, 92, Oakdale, formerly Woodbury, Minn., died Sunday, Sept. 4, in The Water’s of Oakdale. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 10, at Memorial Lutheran church in Afton, Minn. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the family.
River Falls Journal
Little Brown Jug going back to River Falls
After two years in the Hudson trophy case, the Little Brown Jug will spend at least the next year in River Falls after the Wildcats defeated the Raiders 27-14 in the 105th meeting between the two teams Friday night in Hudson. Junior running back Jonah Syverson accounted for all four...
