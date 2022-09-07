ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJFW-TV

Crandon Shuts Out Tomahawk in the Game of the Week

CRANDON, Wisc. (WJFW)- On paper, this game should have been the most entertaining. For Crandon, it definitely was. Crandon entered this game with a 2-1 record, their lone loss being against Hurley, so this team was already battle-tested. Tomahawk, on the other hand, came in with an undefeated 3-0 record.
CRANDON, WI
The Lantern

Wisconsin Badgers

Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst makes calls to the team in the first half of the Big Ten Championship game against Wisconsin Dec. 7 2019. Ohio State won 34-21. Credit: Cori Wade | For the Lantern.
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Minnesota Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
UPMATTERS

Top3On3: HS Football top plays of WK2

3). Ishpeming’s Adian Rajala’s gets to the quarterback for the sack and safety. 2). Kingsford’s Nic Nora make a circus catch for the touchdown. 1). Mid-Peninsula finds the end zone for the first time since 2012.
ISHPEMING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy