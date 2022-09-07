WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Week four of the Hilight Zone brought our first win at the buzzer with Amherst knocking off Wittenberg-Birnamwood on a last second field goal. When the pair met last season in the playoffs, the Chargers took a slim 29-28 win to advance to level four of the playoffs. This game was no different.

AMHERST, WI ・ 6 HOURS AGO