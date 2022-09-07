ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

EU wants price cap on Russian gas, energy companies to pay

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lt2Z1_0hlLq5JO00

BRUSSELS — (AP) — European Union countries should set a price cap on Russian natural gas and seek a "solidarity contribution" from European oil and gas companies making extraordinary profits as the war in Ukraine drives up energy costs, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday.

With winter approaching, the 27 EU members are struggling to contain an energy crisis that could lead to rolling blackouts, shuttered factories and a deep recession. Russia has already cut gas supplies partially or entirely to 13 EU countries that use the fuel to heat homes, generate electricity and run factories.

"We are facing an extraordinary situation, because Russia is an unreliable supplier but also because Russia's actively manipulating the gas market," von der Leyen told reporters in Brussels. "We must cut Russia's revenues, which (President Vladimir) Putin uses to finance his atrocious war in Ukraine."

She declined to recommend any price cap levels, saying that should be agreed during emergency talks among EU energy ministers Friday. The bloc’s executive arm is putting a raft of proposals on the table for the ministers to discuss.

Putin threatened to completely cut energy supplies to the West if it tries to cap prices of Russian exports, saying the move would violate contracts.

“In that case, we will just halt supplies if it contradicts our economic interests," Putin said Wednesday at an economic forum in the far-eastern port city of Vladivostok. “We won’t supply any gas, oil, diesel oil or coal.”

Meanwhile, Von der Leyen said the EU's executive Commission, which proposes EU rules and policies, noted that oil and gas companies have made "massive profits." A European drought is fueling higher electricity demand and limiting the production of hydropower, just as Russia is wielding its energy might.

“We will therefore propose a solidarity contribution for fossil fuel companies,” von der Leyen said, urging member countries to “invest these revenues to support vulnerable households and invest in clean homegrown energy sources.”

She gave no other details. Some countries already have passed taxes on the windfall profits of energy companies.

Russian pipeline gas accounted for 40% of all imported gas into Europe before Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February but now only accounts for 9%, von der Leyen. Norway now delivers more gas to the bloc than Russia.

The commission believes the EU is prepared for the winter, with joint gas storage levels at 82%; well ahead of the 80% target that had been set for the end of October.

Also Wednesday, Austria proposed a power price cap that should ease costs for an average household of three by about 500 euros ($494) per year, Chancellor Karl Nehammer said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Catastrophic winter’ ahead for households as bills soar, energy boss warns

Households face a “dramatic and catastrophic winter”, a senior energy firm executive has warned ahead of the increase in the price cap on bills.EDF managing director Philippe Commaret warned that half of UK households could be in fuel poverty in January as a result of rocketing energy prices.His comments came as the National Grid prepared to hold an exercise to test the resilience of the UK’s systems in the event of a gas supply emergency.In January, half of the UK households might be in fuel poverty. That’s the reason why we want to take actions in order to do everything...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Natural Gas#Eu Countries#Energy Production#Business Industry#Linus Business#Eu#Russian#European Commission
The Independent

Liz Truss lifts fracking ban and pushes domestic energy to tackle bills crisis

A ban on fracking in England has been lifted as the Government pushes for an increase in domestic energy production in the face of soaring bills.The controversial move to end the moratorium, which was imposed in 2019 after tremors caused by fracking in Lancashire, could get gas flowing from onshore shale wells in as little as six months, Liz Truss said.But it will be met with strong opposition from local campaigners and environmentalists, who fear it can cause water contamination, traffic and noise pollution, and it is incompatible with efforts to cut climate-warming fossil fuels and switch to clean energy.The...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Russia
Markets Insider

Germany is now generating nearly a third of its electricity from coal as it scrambles to replace Russian gas before winter

Germany is relying more on coal to produce electricity as Europe's energy crisis worsens. Coal-generated electricity rose by 17.2% year-on-year in the first half, per Destatis data. Meanwhile, Germany only derived 11.7% of its electricity from natural gas, down from 14.4%. Germany is relying more on coal to generate electricity,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Germany puts two nuclear plants on standby in energy U-turn

Germany said Monday it would keep two nuclear plants on standby beyond the end of the year in a policy U-turn, as the shut-off of Russian gas supplies sends Europe scrambling for energy sources. The Green minister also underlined that Germany was not wavering from its plan to move on from nuclear energy, with all plants being unplugged from the grid at the end of the year. 
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Truss to lift ban on fracking under plan to increase UK’s energy supply

Liz Truss is expected to reverse the moratorium on fracking on Thursday and promise more North Sea drilling as she unveils long-awaited plans to boost the country’s energy security.The domestic annual energy bills will be frozen at around £2,500 for the average household by setting a cap on the price of a unit of energy, with anything above paid by the government as part of the package to ease the cost-of-living crunch.Green levies on energy bills will be removed and businesses will get protection from the rise in energy prices, believed to cost more than £150bn.The new premier will...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

EU ministers seek ways to face energy shock

EU energy ministers on Friday will attempt to forge a united response to the energy shock from Russia's war on Ukraine that has sent prices for electricity and heating skyrocketing. There needs to be a "discussion without qualms" about a potential solidarity levy on "energy companies that make windfall profits in times of war", said Austrian Energy Minister Leonore Gewessler ahead of the talks.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
108K+
Followers
123K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy