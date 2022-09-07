ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University subject profile: fine art

 3 days ago
Fine art degrees blend the practical application of artistic technique with the study of the theory behind it.

What you’ll learn

Before becoming world-famous artists, Tracey Emin, Damien Hirst and Pablo Picasso all took an art course. But the scope of art degrees has widened dramatically, and can include anything from fine art and drawing to sculpture, printmaking and calligraphy.

Courses offer a range of different modules. Leeds University has modules on material culture and mass consumption, plus green design and sustainability; Staffordshire University teaches students how to generate ideas and problem-solve in their art. Some courses will ask you to specialise in a particular medium, so it is worth researching each university’s areas of specialism.

Most courses are taught by current or former artists, curators and academic researchers, so you should get expert tuition and a good insight into life after study.

How you’ll learn

Your chosen university should have a suite of specialist equipment and workshops, and a fair chunk of your course will be spent using it. This is likely to include group work, where you’ll develop your negotiation, critiquing and communication skills.

As well as completing practical work, you’ll study the theory behind art, mostly through seminars and lectures. This may involve learning about different technologies and materials, artistic movements and the business of art. As part of your studies, you’ll be expected to write analytically about art, give presentations to your classmates, or exhibit your work at events. You are likely to be assessed via a portfolio of work, though some courses may require you to complete a dissertation or research project.

You won’t spend all of your time on campus – expect trips to exhibitions and guest lectures. You may have the option to spend a semester or two studying art abroad, and develop your language skills. Some universities will require you to take a work placement as part of your course – invaluable experience for developing contacts and building your CV.

Be aware that the price of materials and fieldwork trips can be hard to predict. Ask prospective universities what’s included to avoid costly surprises.

Entry requirements

Some universities will require a foundation course in art and design, or a BTec national diploma (or equivalent). The downside of a foundation course is that it will cost money; the plus side is you will have a portfolio of up-to-date work and a good idea about whether three or four years of an art degree is really for you. It will certainly help you decide which area of art you wish to pursue.

What job can you get?

The creative industries are notoriously competitive, so you’ll need plenty of grit and perseverance if you plan a career as a freelance artist, along with a solid portfolio of work and sharp networking skills.

Graduates can be found in roles such as art directors, arts administrators or art therapists, as well as working in advertising, art galleries and museums, theatre, film and crafts. But art and design graduates are no longer tied to one sector. Some, for example, work for engineering or tech companies, helping to make products more accessible for users. The degree will help you develop transferable skills, including creativity, entrepreneurialism, and research and collaboration.

