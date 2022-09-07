ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UPI News

Former California congressman arrested on fraud charges

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Former California Democratic Rep. T.J. Cox was arrested Tuesday morning by the FBI on charges of wire fraud and money laundering, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Cox allegedly obtained a $1.5 million construction loan to develop a recreation area, by falsely claiming that he...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

Steve Bannon pleads not guilty to fraud, money laundering charges related to border wall fundraiser

NEW YORK CITY – Former Trump White House strategist Steve Bannon pleaded not guilty Thursday to New York charges related to the "We Build the Wall" fundraiser. Bannon turned himself in to New York authorities and was charged with six counts, including money laundering in the second degree, scheme to defraud in the first degree, and conspiracy in the fourth and fifth degrees. The indictment alleges that Bannon used WeBuildTheWall, Inc. to draw contributions from a crowdfunding website, which were then funneled through "various third party entities," with part of the money going to the CEO of WeBuildTheWall despite that organization and the CEO making repeated statements that he would not be compensated.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Newark, NJ
City
Wayne, NJ
Wayne, NJ
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Embezzlement#Guilty Plea#Special Agents#Special Agent In Charge#Cfo#State#Director Of Operations#Doj#Aldi
The Independent

Investigative reporter who covered Las Vegas mafia stabbed to death in ‘senseless act of violence’

A renowned investigative reporter who covered organised crime and casino corruption in Las Vegas has been stabbed to death in what officials described as a “senseless act of violence”. Jeff German, 69, was found dead outside his home on Saturday morning, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Police said they believed his death to be an isolated incident.Mr German’s career spanned more than three decades atThe Las Vegas Sun and The Las Vegas Review-Journal, investigating the Las Vegas mafia and numerous examples of local government and gambling industry corruption or malfeasance.“The Review-Journal family is devastated to lose Jeff,” said Glenn...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Us Weekly

Todd and Julie Chrisley Accused of Living Above Their Means on $30 Million in Loans: Everything to Know About the Fraud Trial

More than two years after Todd and Julie Chrisley were charged with several counts of bank and wire fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy, the Chrisley Knows Best stars’ trial got underway in May 2022. Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, arrived in an Atlanta court on May 17 for opening statements, during which Assistant U.S. Attorney Annalise […]
ATLANTA, GA
Ossiana Tepfenhart

Rainbow Fentanyl Is Coming To New York City

rainbow fentanyl(DEA.gov) The opioid crisis is not letting go of its grip on the country. New Jersey is one of many states in America struggling to control skyrocketing drug overdose deaths due to fentanyl. In case you didn't know, fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 100 times stronger than standard heroin.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hill

Federal judge rules New York can restrict gun carrying

A federal judge on Wednesday ruled New York state can restrict citizens from concealing and carrying guns in public through a new law that was challenged by national firearm organizations. Judge Glenn Suddaby of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York dismissed a motion for an...
AFP

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes seeks new fraud trial

Convicted Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes on Monday asked for a new trial, saying a star prosecution witness showed up at her home saying he felt he had "done something wrong." Attorneys for Holmes argued that Rosendorff was a star witness for prosecutors, and that his statements put the guilty verdict in doubt.
BUSINESS
Thrillist

Salmon Is Being Recalled in 10 States Due to Possible Listeria

St. James Smokehouse announced a recall of its Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon on Friday. All told, 93 cases of the brand's product were pulled due to possible listeria contamination. The recall specifically applies to four-ounce packages of the product sold and distributed by St. James between the months of...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
16K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy