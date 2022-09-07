Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pizza Chain Closes Final Location in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Select Arizona families receive free pool fences in joint effort to promote water safetyJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
True Food Will Launch New $100M BrandBryan DijkhuizenPhoenix, AZ
New Sub Sandwich Restaurant Now Open, Giving Away Free SubsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Phoenix: Farmer's Almanac long-range Sept. and Oct. forecastBrenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
ABC 15 News
Some weekend construction will wrap up before Cardinals game Sunday
The Arizona Department of Transportation is planning more road work for the Broadway Curve Improvement project that will lead to a freeway closure, but crews plan to wrap things up before fans head to State Farm Stadium in Glendale for the Arizona Cardinals home opener Sunday afternoon. On their website,...
ABC 15 News
Hidden gem: The Sphinx Date Co. Palm & Pantry in Arcadia
ARCADIA, AZ — Most people don’t expect to find a date ranch near some of the most popular Valley nightclubs and restaurants, but the Sphinx Date Ranch is in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale. It's known for its delicious date shakes and other Arizona culinary delights. “So...
ABC 15 News
Pink Jeep Tours: Off-road adventures in Northern Arizona
Pink Jeep Tours is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living. One of the best things to do in Phoenix is make a day or weekend trip to Sedona. And one of the best things to do in Sedona is a Pink Jeep® Tour. Take advantage of their Two Tour Promo and enjoy a 15% discount off your second tour when you take a second tour within 10 days! It's a great way to save when taking the Broken Arrow tour in Sedona, for example, and following it up with a tour of ancient cliff dwellings or the Antelope Canyon.
ABC 15 News
Valley residents to make big money renting out their homes week of Super Bowl
GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale will be in the national spotlight six months from now for Super Bowl LVII and that means some big money-making opportunities. Hotels are already filling up, so people who live near State Farm Stadium are cashing in by renting out their own homes to tourists.
ABC 15 News
Contour Medical: One treatment that can help with several different skin issues
Contour Medical is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.
ABC 15 News
Charges being submitted related to gun incident at Queen Creek school
QUEEN CREEK — Charges are being submitted to the Pinal County Attorney's Office for consideration after a 4th grader brought a gun on campus at Legacy Traditional School in Queen Creek. On Wednesday, the Queen Creek Police Department said it was submitting charges regarding the August 25 incident. Officials...
ABC 15 News
Police documents detail crash that killed Downtown Phoenix Ambassador
The legacy of former Downtown Phoenix Ambassador Hans Hughes is still being felt across the community. His friend, Lauren Potter, misses him each and every day. "I think about all the positive memories of Hans and the impact he had on the world and our community," says Potter. Hans was...
ABC 15 News
Man hit, killed by car while crossing mid-block near 19th Avenue and Broadway Road
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a deadly pedestrian-involved crash. The incident occurred after 5 a.m. Friday near 19th Avenue and Broadway Road. Police say a man was crossing the street mid-block when he was struck by a vehicle headed eastbound on Broadway Road. Broadway is shut down in...
ABC 15 News
Did you buy these products? Claim part of the millions!
PHOENIX — Teeth whitening is a huge business and Hello Products relies on activated charcoal to whiten. But a class action lawsuit alleges there's no proof that it works. "Turns out the American Dental Association (ADA) doesn't agree," said Scott Hardy with Topclassactions.com. While there are different opinions online,...
ABC 15 News
Salesperson at your door? One family fights to get refund
PHOENIX — You've likely experienced it yourself. There's a salesperson at your door, offering you a great deal, but you have to buy on the spot. Jon Olmstead says he wasn't home at the time that his wife got a knock on the door from a salesperson. "So and...
ABC 15 News
Valley woman's fresh start outside prison made possible by what she did inside
PHOENIX — After nearly ten years behind bars at Perryville State Prison in Goodyear, Danna Tongate is grateful to begin a new life. She embraced family moments after walking into freedom back in August. “So overwhelming but in the best of ways, I’ve never felt more prepared for anything,”...
ABC 15 News
Community gathers to celebrate 100th birthday of WWII veteran
The retirement community clubhouse was packed in Gold Canyon, as friends and family gathered to wish Terenzio "Ted" L. Giannone a happy birthday. But not just any birthday, the World War II Veteran, turned 100 years old. "As you can see, and as I can see wonderful people, wonderful life,"...
