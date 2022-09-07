ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

ABC 15 News

Some weekend construction will wrap up before Cardinals game Sunday

The Arizona Department of Transportation is planning more road work for the Broadway Curve Improvement project that will lead to a freeway closure, but crews plan to wrap things up before fans head to State Farm Stadium in Glendale for the Arizona Cardinals home opener Sunday afternoon. On their website,...
GLENDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Hidden gem: The Sphinx Date Co. Palm & Pantry in Arcadia

ARCADIA, AZ — Most people don’t expect to find a date ranch near some of the most popular Valley nightclubs and restaurants, but the Sphinx Date Ranch is in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale. It's known for its delicious date shakes and other Arizona culinary delights. “So...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Pink Jeep Tours: Off-road adventures in Northern Arizona

Pink Jeep Tours is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living. One of the best things to do in Phoenix is make a day or weekend trip to Sedona. And one of the best things to do in Sedona is a Pink Jeep® Tour. Take advantage of their Two Tour Promo and enjoy a 15% discount off your second tour when you take a second tour within 10 days! It's a great way to save when taking the Broken Arrow tour in Sedona, for example, and following it up with a tour of ancient cliff dwellings or the Antelope Canyon.
SEDONA, AZ
ABC 15 News

Charges being submitted related to gun incident at Queen Creek school

QUEEN CREEK — Charges are being submitted to the Pinal County Attorney's Office for consideration after a 4th grader brought a gun on campus at Legacy Traditional School in Queen Creek. On Wednesday, the Queen Creek Police Department said it was submitting charges regarding the August 25 incident. Officials...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
ABC 15 News

Police documents detail crash that killed Downtown Phoenix Ambassador

The legacy of former Downtown Phoenix Ambassador Hans Hughes is still being felt across the community. His friend, Lauren Potter, misses him each and every day. "I think about all the positive memories of Hans and the impact he had on the world and our community," says Potter. Hans was...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Did you buy these products? Claim part of the millions!

PHOENIX — Teeth whitening is a huge business and Hello Products relies on activated charcoal to whiten. But a class action lawsuit alleges there's no proof that it works. "Turns out the American Dental Association (ADA) doesn't agree," said Scott Hardy with Topclassactions.com. While there are different opinions online,...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Salesperson at your door? One family fights to get refund

PHOENIX — You've likely experienced it yourself. There's a salesperson at your door, offering you a great deal, but you have to buy on the spot. Jon Olmstead says he wasn't home at the time that his wife got a knock on the door from a salesperson. "So and...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Community gathers to celebrate 100th birthday of WWII veteran

The retirement community clubhouse was packed in Gold Canyon, as friends and family gathered to wish Terenzio "Ted" L. Giannone a happy birthday. But not just any birthday, the World War II Veteran, turned 100 years old. "As you can see, and as I can see wonderful people, wonderful life,"...
GOLD CANYON, AZ

