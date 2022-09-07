ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University subject profile: forensic science

The subject includes specialisms such as DNA analysis.

What you’ll learn

You’ll learn about investigatory, enforcement and monitoring work, including incident scene investigation, physical evidence collection, laboratory analysis of evidence and defence of testimony. You’ll gain lab and fieldwork experience, including mock crime scenes and disasters. There are many specialisms, from bone and skeletal analysis to DNA analysis and toxicology.

How you’ll learn

You’ll be taught through a mixture of seminars, lectures and lab work. Assessment will involve exams, coursework, laboratory reports and presentations.

Entry requirements

These vary. Forensic science courses usually require A-levels in biology, chemistry or equivalent.

What job can you get?

Forensic scientists work in the criminal justice system, in local constabularies, and for companies such as Rolls-Royce, LGC Forensics and AstraZeneca. Alternatively, you could be employed by a law firm, a private forensic laboratory or an insurance company.

