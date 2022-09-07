ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westbound Highway 62 closed at France Avenue after serious crash

A portion of westbound Highway 62 is closed Wednesday morning while authorities investigate a serious crash.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation made the announcement around 7 a.m. and said westbound traffic is being diverted onto France Avenue in Edina, where the closure begins.

The Minnesota State Patrol has not yet shared any details about the crash being investigated.

