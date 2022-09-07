ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Could Hold for Years

By Matthew DiLallo
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

While the Federal Reserve has been increasing interest rates this year, the average income yield on most investments isn't very high. The 10-Year U.S. Treasury yield is currently around 3.4%, while most bank CDs are still below 1%. Meanwhile, despite the sell-off in the stock market, the dividend yield on the S&P 500 is around 1.6%.

However, many dividend stocks offer higher yields, enabling investors to generate more income for every dollar they invest. Three dividend stocks that stand out as great income producers these days are Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR) , Realty Income (NYSE: O) , and VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) . These real estate investment trusts ( REITs ) offer higher-yielding dividends that they'll likely continue increasing in the future.

Data-driven dividend growth

Digital Realty's dividend yield is currently around 4.1%. The data center REIT has an exceptional dividend track record. The company gave its investors a 5% raise earlier this year. That marked its 17th straight year of increasing its dividend. Digital Realty has given its investors a raise every year since its initial public offering in 1994, putting it in a select group of REITs.

Digital Realty should be able to continue growing its payout in the future. The REIT's CEO, William Stein, noted that "demand for data center solutions continued to be strong through the second quarter." Accordingly, the company has already pre-leased half of its development pipeline. It's currently working on a record backlog of 41 projects across 18 metro areas. As this new capacity comes online, it should help grow Digital Realty's cash flow, giving it more cash to support the dividend.

The REIT also continues to make strategic growth investments. It recently closed its deal to buy a majority interest in Teraco, a leading data center provider in South Africa. The company has a solid balance sheet, giving it the flexibility to continue expanding its portfolio as attractive opportunities arise. That should enable Digital Realty to keep growing its dividend each year for the foreseeable future.

Build for long-term income growth

Realty Income's dividend yield currently clocks in at 4.4%. The REIT has an even more impressive dividend track record. It has declared 626 consecutive monthly dividend payments since its formation more than five decades ago. Meanwhile, it has increased its dividend 116 times since its public market listing in 1994, including in each of the last 99 straight quarters. That's over 25 years of consecutive dividend growth, qualifying it as a Dividend Aristocrat .

The REIT shouldn't have trouble continuing to grow its dividend in the future. It focuses on buying income-producing real estate leased to operating tenants in resilient industries like grocery stores, health and fitness, and logistics.

The company has one of the strongest financial profiles in the REIT sector, giving it the flexibility to continue buying real estate. It's one of only seven REITs in the S&P 500 with A-rated credit from two or more rating agencies. Meanwhile, it sees an enormous opportunity to continue acquiring real estate from owner-operators, estimating there are $12 trillion of properties in its core North American and European markets. Future acquisitions will grow its portfolio, providing more rental income to increase the dividend.

Delivering a great dividend experience

VICI Properties' dividend also currently yields 4.4%. The company has significantly boosted that payout since its formation in 2018, increasing it by more than 9% in three of those four years.

The REIT expects to continue growing its dividend as it expands its experiential real estate portfolio. It recently completed a transformational deal, acquiring fellow gaming REIT MGM Growth Properties for $17.2 billion. The transaction added 15 properties and boosted its annual rental income by over $1 billion. VICI has made several other deals this year, including expanding into the destination golf experience sector and its relationship with indoor waterpark operator Great Wolf Resorts.

VICI Properties expects to continue expanding its portfolio in the future. It has several growth drivers, including the right of first offer on some gaming properties and the ability to continue expanding into the leisure and experiential real estate sectors. Future investments should enable VICI to continue growing its rental income and dividend.

Great income streams for the long term

Digital Realty, Realty Income, and VICI Properties offer investors high-yielding dividends secured by income-producing real estate. Thanks to their strong financial profiles, all three REITs should be able to continue expanding their portfolios and payouts in the future. That makes them great income stocks to buy and hold for the long haul.

10 stocks we like better than Digital Realty Trust
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Digital Realty Trust wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 17, 2022

Matthew DiLallo has positions in Digital Realty Trust, Realty Income, and VICI Properties Inc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Digital Realty Trust. The Motley Fool recommends VICI Properties Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

1 Top Dividend Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Realty Income Corporation (O -0.80%) isn't exactly a...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Dividend Payments#Dividend Yield#Dividend Aristocrat#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#The Federal Reserve#U S Treasury#Digital Realty Lrb#Digital Realty#Reit
tipranks.com

2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Goldman Sachs Predicts Will Surge at Least 40%

Not long ago, the key to success in the market was growth – but in today’s environment, with inflation running at a 40+ year high level and the Federal Reserve aggressively hiking interest rates in an effort to push back, growth stocks have taken a beating. According to data from investment bank Goldman Sachs, defining high-growth companies as those forecasting 30% or better expected sales gains, these stocks have contracted by 58% so far this year.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

Nasdaq Comeback Stocks That Soared Friday

The Nasdaq rose as investors began to fear inflation a little bit less. DocuSign and Zscaler shares both rose after favorable financial reports. Zscaler looks to have somewhat stronger fundamental business prospects than DocuSign right now. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
215K+
Followers
106K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy