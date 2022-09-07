Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBCMontana
Trail Ridge Fire grows to 13,200 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Trail Ridge Fire burning in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, near the Continental Divide Trail, has grown to 13,200 acres, according to overnight infrared mapping. That's an increase of 627 acres from Thursday. The daily flight log notes the following: "Growth along the north, east, and...
NBCMontana
Murray Fire grows to 65 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Murray Fire southwest of Helmville has grown to 65 acres with zero containment. Currently, 195 personnel are on the scene using aircraft to slow the fire’s progress while ground crews attack from below. The fire was reported on Monday.
NBCMontana
Boulder Lake Fire grows to 1,500 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Boulder Lake Fire, burning in the Rattlesnake Wilderness, has grown to 1,500 acres after wind gusts pushed the fire south and west of the Gold Creek Cabin. The following was sent out by the Missoula Ranger District:. On Thursday, wind gusts pushed the fire to...
NBCMontana
Traffic on Reserve St. in Missoula blocked due to motorcycle-vehicle crash
MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials have opened one lane of traffic after a motorcycle versus vehicle crash happened just before 8:50 p.m. at the intersection of West Central and Reserve Street in Missoula. Missoula police and EMS services are on the scene. One lane on Reserve is currently blocked. Injuries...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mill Lake Fire grows to 1,589 acres
The Mill Lake Fire in the Bitterroot National Forest which is 12 miles west of Corvallis has burned 1,589 acres.
NBCMontana
MDT confirms some campers returned to Reserve St. Bridge
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation returned to the Reserve Street Bridge for a trash cleanup event on Thursday. The area was previously cleaned in the spring, when 67 tons of trash were removed and saved from floating down the Clark Fork River. “There's some areas we...
NBCMontana
Bull Gin Complex Fire surpasses 1,000 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bull Gin Complex Fire burning in the Cabinet Mountains measures 1,066 acres as of Wednesday morning. The complex is comprised of three smaller fires. Overnight infrared mapping shows the Billiard Fire burning 2 miles northeast of Heron measures 574 acres, up more than 100 acres from Tuesday.
NBCMontana
Gallatin River Cleanup underway this weekend
MISSOULA, Mont. — The annual Gallatin River Cleanup began Friday and continues through the weekend. The Gallatin River Task Force teamed up with the Gallatin Watershed Council for the event. The cleanup takes place in Gallatin Canyon from Spanish Creek to the Yellowstone National Park boundary and Big Sky.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Expert Says Missoula Air Quality is Taking a Turn For the Worse
Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield with the Missoula City-County Health Department told us on Thursday that shifting winds are worsening air quality throughout western Montana. “The winds high overhead right now are coming at us from the northwest, and there was quite a bit of smoke that had made its...
Two MDT Employees Assaulted During Reserve Street Cleanup Effort
We have learned that during the volunteer cleanup day near the Reserve Street Bridge on Thursday that two Montana Department of Transportation workers were allegedly assaulted by an individual in the former camp area. Bob Vosen, Missoula District Administrator with the Montana Department of Transportation described how the day began.
NBCMontana
Trail of Bales returns to Ronan this fall
MISSOULA, Mont. — It's the best time of the year to drive through the Mission Valley, as the Trail of Bales returns. The Ronan Chamber of Commerce says 34 participants will take visitors back to the 1970's this fall. This year, the bales start two miles south of Ronan...
NBCMontana
Cool temperatures and better air quality are coming as is potential valley frost
AIR QUALITY ALERT for Beaverhead, Deer Lodge, Gallatin, Granite, Madison, Missoula, Powell, Ravalli, and Silver Bow counties is in effect until 8 AM Friday. Air quality currently ranges from Moderate to Unhealthy. Limit prolonged outdoor exposure when possible in these areas, especially children, the elderly, or those with heart or respiratory concerns.
Missoula Windstorm Knocks Out Power to Over 2,700 Homes
We spoke to Northwestern Energy spokesperson Jo Dee Black at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, after a severe windstorm knocked out power to thousands of homes in the Missoula area. “At about 4:30 p.m. the wind caused a power outage that impacted about 2,700 Northwestern Energy customers in the Mullan Road area in Missoula,” said Black. "Crews responded immediately and most of those customers had service by 6:10 p.m. There are additional outages in the Missoula area down through Hamilton that were caused by problems because of this wind. This is a good time to remind everyone that if you see a downed or damaged power line stay far away from it, and report it because safety is our priority. Our crews are working to restore service as quickly as possible in a safe manner when there is an outage."
NBCMontana
US Forest Service seeks comment on proposed Holland Lake Lodge expansion
MISSOULA, Mont. — U.S. Forest Service officials held a public meeting about expansion plans for the Holland Lake Lodge north of Seeley Lake. The proposal is from Holland Lake Lodge Inc., in partnership with Powdr, a Park City-based corporation. Plans call for new buildings to be added and some...
5 Missoula Bars That Made It on National TV
It’s always nice to catch word that the hometown made it on TV, the National tube at that. Shows like Yellowstone draw attention to the whole state. Montana is also known for other things, like having the most bars per capita in the Country, and Missoula being one of its biggest cities and home to the U of M almost guaranteed a TV show called “Drinking Made Easy” would pub crawl in 2012 to check out the locals in action.
NBCMontana
Commitee to preview plans for 30 short term pallet living structures in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — On Wednesday, Missoula's Land Use and Planning Committee is going to preview plans for putting up 30 short term pallet living structures near the detention center. The site will provide temporary safe outdoor space with prefabricated modular shelters, bathroom units and office space. This proposal is...
Man arrested for assaulting MDT workers at Missoula homeless camp
A man was arrested for assaulting two Montana Department of Transportation workers at a homeless camp under the Reserve Street Bridge.
Missoulians snap back after request to clean up homeless encampment
Missoula is certainly not the only Montana city that has struggled with homelessness issues, but its Reserve St. bridge problems have been some of the most well-known. This article is not a debate about homelessness or what to do about it. It's simply a handful of the online reactions to the request of the Montana Department of Transportation, asking for community volunteers to help clean up the piles of trash left behind at the Reserve St. bridge encampment in Missoula.
Reserve Street Cleanup: Are Campers Moving Back In?
The ‘Reserve Street Public Working Group’ is helping to organize another cleanup effort under the Reserve Street Bridge on Thursday, September 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. We spoke with organizer Kevin Davis about the history of the ongoing cleanup effort. “With our group of volunteers we've...
NBCMontana
Officers investigate suspected DUI case after vehicle crashes off Polson bridge
MISSOULA, Mont. — Authorities are investigating a crash that sent a vehicle off a bridge in Polson at Riverside Park Wednesday evening. Tow trucks were able to remove the vehicle from the water's edge after it crashed at Highway 93 mile marker 61 in Polson. Officials said the vehicle...
Comments / 0