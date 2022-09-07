Read full article on original website
whopam.com
I-24 West to close at state line from Midnight until 4 a.m. Saturday
I-24 Westbound will be closed at the Tennessee state line for about four hours beginning at midnight tonight to allow crews to do repairs to a damaged section of guardrail at the east end approach of the Red River Bridge. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says with westbound traffic limited to...
wkdzradio.com
VIDEO – Parkway Vehicle Fire
Traffic on the Pennyrile Parkway was backed up for a period of time Thursday night due to a vehicle fire. Check out the blaze in this user-submitted video.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Ashland City Road back open after multi-vehicle crash
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is working a multiple vehicle crash with injuries on Ashland City Road at Glenstone Drive. The crash happened around 8:57 a.m. and involved three vehicles, according to the Clarksville Police Department. Ashland City Road (Highway 12) is currently shut down...
wkdzradio.com
Truck Hauling Hay Catches Fire In Christian County
A truck and trailer hauling hay caught fire on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County Thursday night. Crofton Firefighters say the driver of the truck was not injured and they were able to extinguish the fire after offloading some of the hay. The roadway was temporarily blocked at the 14-mile marker...
kentuckytoday.com
Last of ‘superloads’ wll be on west Ky. roads Thursday morning
PADUCAH, Ky. (KT) – Those who drive on Interstate 24 and other major roads in Lyon, Caldwell, and Trigg Counties, will be happy to hear the last in the series of 480-ton truck cargos known as “superloads” will take place Thursday morning. According to the Kentucky Transportation...
whopam.com
Two injured in Russellville accident
An accident on Bowling Green Road in Russellville Wednesday injured two people. A news release says Liliana Madrigal was westbound on Bowling Green Road when a vehicle driven by Demarcus Young crossed the center line and struck her head-on. Both drivers were eventually treated at Logan Memorial Hospital, with Young...
whopam.com
Man injured in accident on US 68 at Logan County Tech Center
A man was taken to a Bowling Green hospital following a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning on US 68 in front of the Logan County Career and Technical Center. It happened about 7:45 a.m. and the Logan County Sheriff’s Office says a juvenile from Adairville was attempting to make a left turn from the westbound lanes into the tech center and drove into the path of an eastbound car driven by 81-year old Carrol Pearson of Bowling Green.
kbsi23.com
Preschool bus involved in crash in Murray
MURRAY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Murray preschool bus was in a crash Thursday morning. Two employees and one student were on the bus, according to Coy D. Samons, Superintendent for the Murray Independent School District. It happened about 7:25 a.m. at Kirkwood and 16th Street. There are no serious...
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: 1 critically injured in semi, sedan collision on Interstate 24 east of Clarksville
Update, 6:20 p.m.: Interstate traffic is mostly back to normal through Clarksville. Update, 6:10 p.m.: Traffic is clear after Exit 11 and slow but clearing after Exit 8. Update, 5:55 p.m.: Traffic is mostly clear past Exit 11. Update, 5:45 p.m.: Traffic is now backed up to about 9 miles,...
radionwtn.com
City Planners Approve Emerald Lake Development Phase 2
Paris, Tenn.–At a busy meeting of the Paris Municipal Regional Planning Commission, the panel approved a subdivision plan for Phase 2 of the Emerald Lake Development, passed on to the city commission a proposed ordinance to allow micro-breweries and micro-distilleries, and discussed at length recommendations for standards for residential occupancy in commercial districts.
whopam.com
Bentzel discusses decision to postpone merger of high school extra-curriculars, sports
Christian County School System Superintendent Chris Bentzel has offered additional comments on the decision to postpone the merger of high school athletics and extra-curricular activities after the consolidation project was delayed by higher-than-expected bids. The schools had been set to combine following the current school year, but Bentzel announced that...
whopam.com
Todd County alters plans to purchase ambulances
Todd County Fiscal Court made quick work of a routine agenda Friday morning and took a change in direction in how the county will obtain two ambulances. The county designated up to $140,000 in COVID CARES Act money in 2020 toward the purchase of a new ambulance from Penn Care of Ohio, but that vehicle has yet to arrive due to supply chain issues and increased costs of building the box.
whopam.com
Woman injured in South Main Street accident
One person was hospitalized following a two-vehicle accident on South Main Street. The collision report from Hopkinsville police says 60-year old Virgilio Pinelo of Parsons, Tennessee was headed south and attempting to merge into the left lane when he struck another southbound automobile operated by 73-year old Anna Pyle of Hopkinsville.
radionwtn.com
Driver In Critical Condition After One-Car Wreck
Henry, Tenn.–A driver is in critical condition after a one-vehicle wreck this afternoon near Henry. The man, who hasn’t been identified, was airlifted to the Vanderbilt Medical Center trauma center and Henry Volunteer Fire Department officials said he is in critical condition. Henry firefighters, along with the Henry...
whopam.com
Driver killed in Logan County accident
A man was killed in a single-vehicle accident early Thursday morning. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a location on US 79 South about 2:15 a.m. and found an overturned pickup. Investigation determined 46-year old Richard Jeremy Moats of Alvaton had been driving the pickup northbound...
whopam.com
Pedestrian severely injured in hit and run near mall on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard
A pedestrian was critically injured in a hit and run collision early Friday morning on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard in Clarksville. An officer stopped to assist a motorist who was stopped in the middle of the roadway with their hazard lights on about 3:20 a.m. and that motorist notified the officer there was a pedestrian in the road, according to a news release.
whopam.com
Man flown to Skyline after being struck by tractor
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital after being struck by a tractor Friday afternoon in Hopkinsville. It happened a little before 3 p.m. in the yard of a home in the 100 block of Country Club Lane and Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says the man fell off the tractor that had a flail mower attachment on the back.
‘Felt like a slap in the face’: Clarksville woman not eligible for COVID Hazard Pay, retired weeks before deadline
City employees in Clarksville who worked through the worst of the pandemic are upset, after being left out of hazard pay because of a technical deadline.
whopam.com
Driver fatigue likely a factor in Bypass accident
Driver fatigue was a factor in a two-vehicle accident Wednesday morning on the Eagle Way Bypass near Keeton Drive. Hopkinsville police investigated and determined 26-year old Edward Wilks of Hopkinsville was eastbound on Keeton crossing the Bypass and he entered the path of a northbound SUV operated by 44-year old Monica Roberts of Cadiz and their vehicles collided.
westkentuckystar.com
Two vehicles reported stolen from vacant home in Lyon County
Lyon County authorities have requested the public's help with solving a pair of vehicle thefts. Deputies said two vehicles have been stolen from an unoccupied home in the 6000 block of Sunnyside Loop. The first vehicle, a red 2001 Chevrolet Blazer, was reported stolen on August 25. Authorities believe the...
