ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Why You Should Avoid Online Gambling Stocks Like the Plague

By Travis Hoium
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

Shares of online gambling stocks were all the rage in 2020 and 2021 as sports betting spread across the U.S. and growth seemed to be unstoppable. DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) and Rush Street Interactive (NYSE: RSI) went public with much fanfare, and companies like Penn National (NASDAQ: PENN) surged on online gambling speculation as well.

But online sports betting and iGaming have been much harder to make money at than investors thought. Looking back, this wasn't a very good business to invest in and there are some things we can learn from these poor-performing stocks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GQBid_0hlLpF1C00

DKNG data by YCharts

The growth at any cost

Online gambling was supposed to be a growth business for everyone involved. In some limited respects, it's lived up to that potential. You can see below that DraftKings revenue has been growing, as has Flutter . Rush Street Interactive grew 19% in the first half of 2022 after going public at the end of 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MS4Jk_0hlLpF1C00

DKNG Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Growth is great, but the cost of growth matters, especially with rising interest rates and a down stock market. You can see below that each of these three companies are reporting heavy losses as they grow. This is because they're not only spending money to build out their systems, but because they're spending hundreds of millions of dollars on advertising to attract customers. The idea is that spending on customers will pay off eventually, but that hasn't proven to be the case yet and it's not clear when the payoff will come.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z9rVf_0hlLpF1C00

DKNG Net Income (TTM) data by YCharts

There's no easy fix to this problem. MGM said it costs $250 to acquire a single customer and the company said its EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization -- a proxy for cash flow in gaming) won't reach breakeven until 2023 at best. Companies could cut spending  on customer acquisition. The likely result, though, would be slowing revenue growth, which could create a downward spiral as stocks fall, market share drops, and competitors scoop up customers.

Where there's opportunity in online gambling

To make the online gambling investment story worse, shares of these stocks trade at a huge premium to competitors on the basis of price-to-cash from operations. You can see below that DraftKings doesn't even show up because it doesn't have positive cash flow, while the cheapest companies are MGM Resorts (NYSE: MGM) and Penn National, which have a large presence in the physical world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ajRVa_0hlLpF1C00

DKNG Price to CFO Per Share (TTM) data by YCharts

MGM and Penn National are both investing heavily in online gambling as well. Penn National is spending $548.2 million to buy Barstool Sports and build both in-person and online betting platforms across the country. MGM Resorts recently said total investment in BetMGM would be $1.1 billion between 2018 and the end of 2022, which it splits with 50/50 partner Entain .

Both companies have a solid cash flow business in the physical world to fund long-term growth in the digital world. Online-only companies that need to generate profit now are at risk of diluting shareholders or even going bankrupt at the current rate of cash burn. The risk profiles are different and right now it seems like physical casino companies with an online arm are winning.

Consumer spending is shifting

As all of this is happening, consumer spending is shifting. People are spending more on gambling in Las Vegas than ever and online gaming that ballooned during the pandemic is showing signs of slowing. It makes sense that growth in online sports betting and iGaming would suffer as people spend more in person.

I don't think this is going to change, either. Online gambling may have a bright future a decade from now, but it's not a rocket ship. The companies that are burning cash right now may only be suited to periods of high growth, not times of slow or no growth.

Where to invest in online gambling today

The good news for investors is there's an option for them that isn't all that crazy. MGM Resorts owns half of BetMGM with Entain and is still generating billions in cash flow from existing properties. Any cash from online gambling is a bonus at this point. The same can be said for Caesars Resorts , which owns its own online gambling business along with casinos across the country.

MGM or Caesars will give investors exposure to growth in online gambling without the risk of going bankrupt if the market stops growing. I think that's a much better bet than any online gambling stock today.

10 stocks we like better than DraftKings Inc.
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and DraftKings Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 17, 2022

Travis Hoium has positions in MGM Resorts International. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Flutter Entertainment and Flutter Entertainment PLC. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too

Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Online Gambling#Draftkings Inc#Casino#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Dkng#Ycharts Growth
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars

There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

While stocks are running softer lately, after a bear market rally that started back in June, not every expert is convinced that investors are trapped on a downward slope. Investment strategist Jim Paulsen, of Leuthold Group, believes that better times are ahead of us – and in the near-term. Paulsen bases his upbeat outlook on recent improvements in the trend of inflation and forward earnings estimates.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Top Dividend Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Realty Income Corporation (O -0.80%) isn't exactly a...
STOCKS
Dayana Sabatin

4th Stimulus Check Update

Numerous states have decided to take stimulus checks into their own hands and start sending the residents that qualify for them either payment through direct deposit or by mail.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Casinos
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
DraftKings
Entrepreneur

3 Stocks That Have Nowhere to Go but Up

The Fed’s hawkish stance on inflation and other macroeconomic issues have weighed on investors’ sentiments lately. Since the market might remain under pressure, investors may consider buying fundamentally strong stocks...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Got $5,000? These 2 Stocks Are No-Brainer Buys.

AstraZeneca is a top healthcare company with a diverse business that can continue growing. Microsoft has tons of cash coming in each year and no shortage of promising business lines. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
215K+
Followers
106K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy