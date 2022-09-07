Read full article on original website
Overwatch League Summer Showdown 2022 breakdown: Teams, schedule, and format
The Overwatch League is waving goodbye to fun in the sun with the season’s third tournament, the Summer Showdown. While East Region teams are still stuck playing online, West Region teams will be traveling to the Great North for this year’s second LAN event, held in Toronto, Canada. With a few familiar faces missing from the bracket, the tournament is wide open for all the teams heading across the border.
An unworthy run? Elyoya weighs in on MAD not deserving their spot at Worlds 2022
After MAD Lions didn’t win a single best-of-five series in the 2022 LEC Summer Split playoffs but still qualified for Worlds 2022, a lot of people in the competitive League of Legends community started calling them out, claiming that they don’t deserve their place. And after a few days, MAD’s jungler Elyoya shared his perspective on the topic.
Astralis introduces new female CS:GO team comprised of the Ambush Female core
Astralis has entered the women’s CS:GO scene by announcing the signing of a new female team a day before the ESL Impact League Season: European Division. Astralis Female consists of Aurora Lyngdal, Héjja “kezziwow” Kászandrá, Selin “spike” Sinem Alak, Yoana “Joanana” Vlaykova, Rachel “RacheLL” Kujawa, and coach Rafael “FeldmaN” Barroso.
Paper Rex grouped at VALORANT Champions 2022 after second-place finish at Masters Copenhagen
Paper Rex, who came in second place at the most recent international VALORANT tournament at Masters Copenhagen, are now out of VCT Champions 2022 at the hands of Team Liquid. The EMEA team was the last to qualify for the tournament from their region’s Last Chance Qualifier, which gave them less time to prepare and practice, especially on the newest map, Pearl. But with a 2-1 score today, Liquid have ousted the SEA team from Champions.
Dota 2’s TI11 prize pool breaks $10 million, now heavily behind world record pace
Valve has reached its next milestone for The International 2022, with the prize pool hitting $10 million on the back of continuous battle pass sales—but that hasn’t stopped it from lagging behind several of Dota 2’s previous records. Since launching on Sept. 1, the TI11 battle pass...
How will you unlock heroes in Overwatch 2?
Overwatch 2, set for an Oct. 4 release, will usher in a “new era” for the famed franchise, equipped with new heroes, maps, game modes, gameplay updates, and system of content delivery. The franchise is shifting to the seasonal content and battle pass system, which will include new heroes releasing each season.
How to unlock Anarchy Battle ranked in Splatoon 3
With Splatoon 3 out in the wild and players hitting the turf to make their mark, the new elements of the game are what most people are going to be focusing on. But, just because there are a lot of shiny and new things to look at, there are some important returning bits that players will absolutely need to know too—with one of the most important tidbits being how to access various multiplayer content.
FPX clean up KRÜ in VCT Champions 2022 rematch, look to repeat with playoffs secured
On the final day of the group stage at VALORANT Champions 2022, FunPlus Phoenix and KRÜ Esports faced off in the first of two rematches scheduled for the day, with one of the final spots in the playoffs on the line. FPX looked poised to dominate the series early...
EG’s Inspired becomes first League player to win MVP awards in both Europe and North America
Evil Geniuses jungler Inspired has won the LCS’ MVP award for the 2022 Summer Split, the league announced today. With this award, Inspired has become the first player in League of Legends history to win MVP awards in both the LEC and LCS. Last season, he was named the MVP of Europe during the Summer Split. He led Rogue to the group stage of the League World Championship last year before his contract was transferred over to EG.
Worlds 2022 Azir skin released for testing on League’s PBE
A League of Legends champion that has dominated the mid lane meta for years, becoming even more popular with recent changes to durability, is this year’s recipient of a skin commemorating the World Championship. An update to the PBE has revealed that Azir will be receiving a Worlds 2022...
New Scarlet and Violet feature allows players to auto battle with nearby Pokémon
A video was released this morning showing off some of the new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet features that are coming to the games when they’re released later this year, and one of them was called the Let’s Go! feature. The buddy feature is not new for Pokémon...
League of Legends Patch 12.17: Full notes and updates
Riot Games is using Patch 12.17 as yet another opportunity to prepare League of Legends for the World Championship, starting on Sept 29. Focused on nerfing powerful pro-play picks, Patch 12.17 heavily targets champions like Sivir and Trundle. Patch 12.17 is also making adjustments to Stopwatch items that often lack...
Who is Kiriko, Overwatch 2’s latest leaked hero?
The Overwatch community is pumped for Overwatch 2’s release on Oct. 4. Fans want to get their hands on new gameplay modes, new lore-inspired experiences, and new heroes. While Sojourn and Junker Queen have been revealed and were available to play during the beta, Overwatch players are already busy speculating about what heroes may be next to join the roster going into the sequel.
LOUD make near impossible comeback over Leviatán in first match of VALORANT Champions 2022 playoffs
A damaged mental fortitude from LATAM’s Leviatán Esports led to a loss at the hands of LOUD today after they made an incredible comeback in the first map of the playoffs during VALORANT Champions 2022. In terms of expectations before the event, fans were split on who would...
All dragons in TFT Set 7.5 Uncharted Realms
Riot Games has doubled down on dragons within Teamfight Tactics Set 7.5, reworking the Dragon trait to enable multiple dragons in play at any time while adding five new ones. The release of Dragonlands Uncharted Realms has expanded gameplay options with a total of 12 dragons. Thanks to a rework to the Dragon trait, players can put up to five dragons on the board at one time. Each dragon still has an Origin trait that ticks up to three upon that dragon getting placed on the TFT board. And bonuses were added to the Dragon trait that increases in quality the more dragons a player chooses to run on their team.
Three’s a crowd: Riot unveils new addition to Ashen Knight skin line
One of the newest League of Legends skin lines is getting a third member very soon. Riot Games showed off the next champion to join the Ashen Knight cosmetic universe today. Set as mythic essence exclusive skin line, Sylas joins Pantheon and Pyke as a member of the mysterious Ashen Knights, a group of legendary warriors in a distant world who were left alone and eventually went mad after the death of their king.
Worlds woes: League fans face issues securing tickets to 2022 World Championship, sell out in minutes
Every year, League of Legends fans scramble to buy tickets to the esports’ biggest event of the year, the World Championship. Tickets usually sell out in minutes, and with this year’s event taking place in North America for the first time since 2016, things were tougher than ever before.
All skins coming to League with Patch 12.17
Two weeks have passed since the last League of Legends patch, so as always, it’s time to prepare for another one. League patches usually come every two weeks and change a few things here and there. Patch 12.17 is no different since it will influence a bunch of champions, nerfing some while buffing others. Still, those changes won’t be as significant as in the first half of the year, since Riot is aiming to stabilize the game, so it won’t affect the Worlds 2022 meta.
How to play TFT 7.5 Lagoon: Tables, synergies, and items
Riot Games has introduced a new vertical Teamfight Tactics trait to Dragonlands Uncharted Realms called Lagoon, packed with powerful champions and a Seastone that grants loot. The TFT Mid-Set hits live servers on Sept. 8 through Patch 12.17, introducing a reworked Dragon trait and the new Lagoon vertical trait. Synergizing with Set 7.5 traits like Dragonmancer and Mage, the Lagoon trait also has a built-in loot system based on the number of casts from champions that have the Lagoon trait. Breakpoints are 3/6/9/12, offering Lagoon units bonus ability power and attack speed that increases with each breakpoint. And there are a total of eight TFT Set 7.5 champions that have the Lagoon trait: Malphite, Taliyah, Kai’Sa, Zac, Seraphine, Zeri, Nilah, and Sohm.
Overwatch 2 battle pass rewards leak, potentially includes mythic and legendary skins
The release date of Overwatch 2 is approaching and fans are finally getting more details about the title. But they aren’t necessarily coming from Blizzard Entertainment. The number of Overwatch 2 leaks has multiplied over the last few days and a new one showcases some of the potential upcoming battle pass rewards. A few images were revealed last night, showing weapon charms, voice lines, sprays, and skins locked behind tiers and two versions of the battle pass.
