Riot Games has doubled down on dragons within Teamfight Tactics Set 7.5, reworking the Dragon trait to enable multiple dragons in play at any time while adding five new ones. The release of Dragonlands Uncharted Realms has expanded gameplay options with a total of 12 dragons. Thanks to a rework to the Dragon trait, players can put up to five dragons on the board at one time. Each dragon still has an Origin trait that ticks up to three upon that dragon getting placed on the TFT board. And bonuses were added to the Dragon trait that increases in quality the more dragons a player chooses to run on their team.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO