ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 2

Related
POLITICO

What’s Chuy’s end game?

Happy Thursday, Illinois. I’m headed to Princeton, Ill., today for dinner with some political nerds. They're everywhere in Illinois. Congressman Jesus “Chuy” Garcia stepped on his own message Wednesday during a press conference he orchestrated to announce endorsements for Chicago City Council. He talked at length about...
ILLINOIS STATE
wlds.com

Former Republican IL Secretary of State Candidate Behind Threatened Litigation to County Clerks

A woman disqualified to run as a Republican in the Illinois June primary appears to be behind some of the recent threats of litigation against state election authorities. In a record obtained from the Morgan County Clerk’s Office, James & Michelle Turney are behind a notice of prospective litigation and a demand for record retention of all election material after December 31, 2019 from Morgan County. The Turneys’ letter has turned up in a number of other counties. As KSDK-St. Louis reported and in a WLDS News follow-up yesterday, multiple county clerks across the state have been inundated with frivolous Freedom of Information Act requests pertaining to ballot information in an effort to support baseless claims of rampant voter fraud.
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
City
Decatur, IL
City
Gurnee, IL
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
State
Oregon State
City
Oregon, IL
WCIA

Why flags in Illinois are at half-staff Friday

(WMBD) — Flags across Illinois and across the country are being flown at half-staff Friday in memory of Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday. Illinois Central Management System sent a press release stating that they have received notice from President Joe Biden that all entities covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act should lower their […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Chicago magazine

Pat Quinn Will Run For Anything

In January of 2015, just as he was about to leave the governor’s office after losing to Bruce Rauner, I bumped into Pat Quinn at a wake for a North Side committeeman. “You’ve had a great career,” I told him. “It’s not over yet,” Quinn said, his...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Darren Bailey
fox32chicago.com

'War zone full of criminals': Orland Park mayor rips Chicago's public safety

ORLAND PARK, Ill. - A resolution was unanimously approved by the Orland Park Village Board Tuesday over the new Safety Accountability and Fairness Equity Today (SAFE-T) Act. The resolution demands that state legislators work with public safety representatives and community stakeholders to fix problems with the SAFE-T Act, including:. Unreasonably...
ORLAND PARK, IL
wbrc.com

‘The gates are open’: Illinois ending cash bail system

VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS/Gray News) - Illinois is getting ready for some changes in 2023 that include eliminating its cash bail system. However, select lawmakers and law enforcement officials say it could make communities more dangerous. “I believe the elimination of cash bail, particularly as it’s written in the SAFE-T Act,...
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illinois Republican Party#Chicago Mayor#Crime#Politics State#Benihana#The Associated Press#General Assembly#Democrats#Republicans#Fbi
Washington Examiner

Lightfoot says she won't change tactics despite losing council members

(The Center Square) – Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she will not change how she conducts business in the wake of several alderpeople saying they would not seek reelection. Over the past few weeks, over a dozen Chicago City Council members have decided to retire or pursue other positions...
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Gov. Pritzker Announces New Interchange at Route 59 and I-55

Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), have announced the start of multiple improvements to Interstate 55 through Joliet and Shorewood, including several capacity, access, and safety enhancements, highlighted by a new diverging diamond interchange with Illinois 59. The overall cost of the project is $93 million.
ILLINOIS STATE
wjol.com

Illinois’ Income and Property Tax Rebates Coming Soon

FILE - Gov. J.B. Pritzker defends his plan to offer election-year tax relief to consumers on groceries, gasoline and property in this Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 photo. Rebates or cash payments are being proposed in California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and elsewhere as states are flush with cash and Americans are facing the highest inflation in four decades. (AP Photo/John O'Connor, File)
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NBC Chicago

Chicago Receives Another Group of Migrants from Texas

Another bus of asylum-seeking migrants from Texas arrived in Chicago Wednesday, continuing a practice from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott that has sent migrants arriving in Texas to Washington, D.C., New York City and Chicago. City officials said they are in communication with community organizations as well as state and county...
CHICAGO, IL
POLITICO

USC becomes a sparring ground in the LA mayoral race

THE BUZZ: ALUMNI ANIMOSITY — Los Angeles’ two mayoral candidates both hold degrees from University of Southern California, but it seems to be only deepening their rivalry. Rep. Karen Bass and billionaire developer Rick Caruso are using their respective ties to one of California’s oldest and most prestigious universities as cannon fodder while gearing up for the final sprint to the November election. Bass, a longtime LA congresswoman and once-potential-candidate for VP, has a double-digit lead over Caruso, who has spent tens of millions of dollars of his own real estate fortune on a run at the city’s top office.
LOS ANGELES, CA
wmay.com

Illinois Cops, Elected Officials On List Of ”Oath Keepers” Members

An analysis of a leaked database finds that several dozen law enforcement, first responders, and elected officials in Illinois may have connections to the Oath Keepers… described as an anti-government extremist group with militia ties. The Anti-Defamation League says the records of people who were once dues-paying members of...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy