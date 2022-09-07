Read full article on original website
wmay.com
Darren Bailey shares Facebook video blaming Illinois issues on Gov. Pritzker
(The Center Square) – Republican Illinois gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey posted a video on his campaign Facebook page blaming incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker for issues related to crime, education and taxes. Bailey said that if elected, he would undo the things Pritzker has done while he’s been in office....
POLITICO
What’s Chuy’s end game?
Happy Thursday, Illinois. I’m headed to Princeton, Ill., today for dinner with some political nerds. They're everywhere in Illinois. Congressman Jesus “Chuy” Garcia stepped on his own message Wednesday during a press conference he orchestrated to announce endorsements for Chicago City Council. He talked at length about...
After Blasting Governor Abbott About Sending Migrants to Chicago Without A Warning, Mayor Lightfoot is Accused of Same
A bus that usually drives passengers from state to state --Photo by Ant Rozetsky on Unsplash. Last week the first bus of migrants was sent to Chicago on the orders of Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
wlds.com
Former Republican IL Secretary of State Candidate Behind Threatened Litigation to County Clerks
A woman disqualified to run as a Republican in the Illinois June primary appears to be behind some of the recent threats of litigation against state election authorities. In a record obtained from the Morgan County Clerk’s Office, James & Michelle Turney are behind a notice of prospective litigation and a demand for record retention of all election material after December 31, 2019 from Morgan County. The Turneys’ letter has turned up in a number of other counties. As KSDK-St. Louis reported and in a WLDS News follow-up yesterday, multiple county clerks across the state have been inundated with frivolous Freedom of Information Act requests pertaining to ballot information in an effort to support baseless claims of rampant voter fraud.
Why flags in Illinois are at half-staff Friday
(WMBD) — Flags across Illinois and across the country are being flown at half-staff Friday in memory of Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday. Illinois Central Management System sent a press release stating that they have received notice from President Joe Biden that all entities covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act should lower their […]
Chicago magazine
Pat Quinn Will Run For Anything
In January of 2015, just as he was about to leave the governor’s office after losing to Bruce Rauner, I bumped into Pat Quinn at a wake for a North Side committeeman. “You’ve had a great career,” I told him. “It’s not over yet,” Quinn said, his...
Abortion rights take center stage in Illinois’ 13th congressional race
In the race for Illinois’ 13th Congressional District, which includes parts of Springfield, Champaign-Urbana, and Edwardsville, abortion rights came to the forefront this week.
Chicago Suburb Says It Didn't Know Dozens of Migrants Were Being Sent From Chicago as More Buses Arrived in City
Over the last week, more migrants have continued to arrive at the Salvation Army and other shelters in Chicago after being bused from Texas as part of an initiative from Gov. Greg Abbott designed to send away asylum-seekers to northern, Democrat-led "sanctuary cities." However, while both Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot...
fox32chicago.com
'War zone full of criminals': Orland Park mayor rips Chicago's public safety
ORLAND PARK, Ill. - A resolution was unanimously approved by the Orland Park Village Board Tuesday over the new Safety Accountability and Fairness Equity Today (SAFE-T) Act. The resolution demands that state legislators work with public safety representatives and community stakeholders to fix problems with the SAFE-T Act, including:. Unreasonably...
Is Chicago really a Sanctuary City?
A Sanctuary city or "safe city" is supposed to be a place where a person can go without fear of retribution. Many towns and cities in the United States have volunteered as Sanctuary Cities.
Veteran Alderman vows to stay active in politics even after retiring
21st Ward Chicago Alderman Howard Brookins Jr. says he may not be running for re-election, but he’ll still be active in politics. He told WBBM that 20 years is enough time to have been Alderman.
wbrc.com
‘The gates are open’: Illinois ending cash bail system
VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS/Gray News) - Illinois is getting ready for some changes in 2023 that include eliminating its cash bail system. However, select lawmakers and law enforcement officials say it could make communities more dangerous. “I believe the elimination of cash bail, particularly as it’s written in the SAFE-T Act,...
Washington Examiner
Lightfoot says she won't change tactics despite losing council members
(The Center Square) – Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she will not change how she conducts business in the wake of several alderpeople saying they would not seek reelection. Over the past few weeks, over a dozen Chicago City Council members have decided to retire or pursue other positions...
wjol.com
Gov. Pritzker Announces New Interchange at Route 59 and I-55
Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), have announced the start of multiple improvements to Interstate 55 through Joliet and Shorewood, including several capacity, access, and safety enhancements, highlighted by a new diverging diamond interchange with Illinois 59. The overall cost of the project is $93 million.
wjol.com
Illinois’ Income and Property Tax Rebates Coming Soon
FILE - Gov. J.B. Pritzker defends his plan to offer election-year tax relief to consumers on groceries, gasoline and property in this Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 photo. Rebates or cash payments are being proposed in California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and elsewhere as states are flush with cash and Americans are facing the highest inflation in four decades. (AP Photo/John O'Connor, File)
'They don't make a lot of sense': Local election officials flooded with impossible demands
MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — With nine weeks to go before the 2022 midterms, local election officials across Illinois are fielding a new wave of baseless grievances and impossible demands from 'election integrity' activists who insist the 2020 presidential election was stolen. In recent weeks, a variety of form letters...
Chicago Receives Another Group of Migrants from Texas
Another bus of asylum-seeking migrants from Texas arrived in Chicago Wednesday, continuing a practice from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott that has sent migrants arriving in Texas to Washington, D.C., New York City and Chicago. City officials said they are in communication with community organizations as well as state and county...
POLITICO
USC becomes a sparring ground in the LA mayoral race
THE BUZZ: ALUMNI ANIMOSITY — Los Angeles’ two mayoral candidates both hold degrees from University of Southern California, but it seems to be only deepening their rivalry. Rep. Karen Bass and billionaire developer Rick Caruso are using their respective ties to one of California’s oldest and most prestigious universities as cannon fodder while gearing up for the final sprint to the November election. Bass, a longtime LA congresswoman and once-potential-candidate for VP, has a double-digit lead over Caruso, who has spent tens of millions of dollars of his own real estate fortune on a run at the city’s top office.
wmay.com
Illinois Cops, Elected Officials On List Of ”Oath Keepers” Members
An analysis of a leaked database finds that several dozen law enforcement, first responders, and elected officials in Illinois may have connections to the Oath Keepers… described as an anti-government extremist group with militia ties. The Anti-Defamation League says the records of people who were once dues-paying members of...
Gavin Newsom encounters an unexpected antagonist: Joe Biden
California's governor seethes after Biden jumps into debate on contentious farmworker bill.
