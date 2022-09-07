Read full article on original website
wuft.org
Florida is planning to make naloxone kits available through county health department
To address the ongoing opioid crisis, the Florida Department of Health on Wednesday announced a plan to increase access to naloxone throughout the state. The plan is for health departments in all 67 counties to have naloxone kits with two nasal sprays that can be administered without the help of a health care provider.
wuft.org
Flash flood risk is increasing as tropical moisture surges into Florida
A surge of tropical moisture will produce rounds of heavy rainfall and increase the risk of flooding for the Panhandle and northern Florida by the weekend. Earlier Wednesday, surface analysis depicted a stalled frontal boundary that was draped across the Mid-South. This feature is forecast to gradually push south through the week, acting as a focus for shower and thunderstorm development. Along the stalled frontal boundary, models indicate the development of a cutoff area of low pressure in the northern Gulf of Mexico by late week. The nearly stationary front in conjunction with a slow-moving area of low pressure will contribute to the potential for rounds of heavy rain and flooding as atmospheric moisture surges across northern and central Florida.
wuft.org
Orphans fleeing the war in Ukraine are receiving aid from a Florida-based nonprofit
An organization that helps orphans flee the war in Ukraine is hosting a fundraising event in Gainesville at the end of the month to raise money for basic necessities needed for their operations. World Children Resources, a Florida-based nonprofit started in 2014, will host the event at the Matheson History...
