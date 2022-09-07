ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, CA

KTVU FOX 2

Suspect in fatal San Francisco BART plaza stabbing arrested

SAN FRANCISCO - The suspect in a fatal stabbing at a BART plaza in San Francisco last month was arrested, BART police say. The stabbing happened on the afternoon of August 28 on the street level at 24th Street Station in the Mission District. In a joint operation, BART police and the San Francisco Police Department took Richard Henry Visor, 42, into custody on Friday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

East Bay commuters face delays, slow trains due to heat

BART is slowing down some trains out of an abundance of caution during the heat wave, when tracks can warp or separate when it's extremely hot. Riders can expect delays of ten minutes in length throughout Wednesday in the hottest parts of the Bay Area, including Dublin and Concord. KTVU's Emma Goss reports.
CONCORD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Wildfire smoke enters Bay Area prompting air quality advisory

BERKELEY, Calif. - Hikers at the lookout point on Grizzly Peak Friday afternoon found the view looked a bit hazy. Smoke is blowing into the region from wildfires burning in Oregon and California, prompting the Bay Area Air Quality Management District to issue an air quality advisory at least through Saturday.
BERKELEY, CA
Concord, CA
Traffic
City
Pleasant Hill, CA
City
Concord, CA
Local
California Traffic
socketsite.com

San Francisco’s Downtown Rail Extension Is Now “The Portal”

As we outlined last year, the projected $6 billion extension of Caltrain to San Francisco’s new Transit Center, which was based on 2017-era dollars and had been dubbed San Francisco’s “Downtown Rail Extension” (DTX), was in the process of being rebranded in an attempt to “raise awareness and public support” for the underfunded project, “reaffirm its benefits,” and to “better resonate with voters.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Remembering the day smoke-choked skies cast an eerie dark orange glow over Bay Area

OAKLAND (CBS SF) -- People across the San Francisco Bay Area on Friday were remembering the sinister hue the skies took on the two-year anniversary of the day wildfire smoke turned the sky an apocalyptic shade of orange.  More than 2 million acres were burning in a series of wildfires east of the San Francisco Bay Area. Smoke from the blazes had covered morning hours with a layer of darkness.The smoke in the upper atmosphere scattered wavelengths of blue light, allowing only the warmer colors to reach the Earth's surface. The effect was most pronounced in San Francisco, where bright...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Why Does Downtown Pleasanton Have a Fly Problem?

Pleasanton is buzzing about a problem nearly everyone is complaining about — flies. Businesses said there are so many flies, customers are now avoiding the downtown corridor. The heat wave baking the region and state also is not helping. "I've just noticed business being so much slower," Pleasanton resident...
PLEASANTON, CA
Person
Jacob Thompson
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco police take down metal barricades 2 years after George Floyd protests

SAN FRANCISCO - Community activists in San Francisco are celebrating the removal of barricades from outside the police station on Valencia Street in the Mission District. According to people who live in the area, the metal barriers first went up after racial justice protests in 2020, following the death of George Floyd. At the time, the police department told them they were supposed to be temporary, but the barricades ended up being in place for more than two years.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland plumbing business robbed twice at gunpoint

OAKLAND, Calif. - A small business owner in Oakland is concerned for his workers' safety after they were robbed at gunpoint twice in recent weeks. Each time, it happened while crews were working at a job site. The most recent incident happened Tuesday morning. The surveillance video showed the armed...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: CHP officer, two others injured in Highway 280 wrong-way DUI crash in Daly City

DALY CITY -- A California Highway Patrol officer and two others were injured early Friday in a wrong-way DUI crash on I-280 in Daly City.According to the CHP, officers from both Redwood City and San Francisco stations responded to multiple 911 calls around 4 a.m. reporting a silver Honda traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-280 in the vicinity of SR-92.The officers initiated a traffic break at Serramonte Boulevard in order to slow traffic and protect other motorists from the wrong-way driver.A CHP patrol vehicle with its lights and siren activated, encountered the wrong-way vehicle traveling at a high...
DALY CITY, CA
KRON4 News

Thousands lose power in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric customers had power knocked out Thursday afternoon, according to PG&E’s outage map. The outage was affecting people in the Mission District, Portero Hill and the Dogpatch before it was resolved. There are 5,817 customers affected, according to PG&E. The outage began at 2:49 p.m. and […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Residents Try to Stay Cool as Heat Wave Nears End

A historic heat wave continued to torch the Bay Area and state with temperatures surging back to triple-digits in some inland areas. The California Independent System Operator, which manages electricity over the state's high-voltage transmission lines, has called for a series of Flex Alerts in the past week to encourage people to reduce their energy use.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Big-rig overturns on eastbound 580 near Richmond

RICHMOND, Calif. - California Highway Patrol has issued a sig-alert after a big-rig overturned on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 580 near Richmond, El Cerrito. All lanes were blocked during Wednesday evening's rush hour traffic. Skyfox flew above the scene at Bayview and Central in El Cerrito. The vehicle overturned...
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

Two hospitalized after Oakland double shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were hospitalized after being shot in Oakland Thursday evening, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4. The shooting happened just after 6:00 p.m. in the 300 block of 27th Street, just northwest of Lake Merritt. Officers arrived at the scene and found a victim with a gunshot wound. The […]
OAKLAND, CA
L.A. Weekly

Man Dies in Pedestrian Crash on Interstate 580 [Oakland, CA]

OAKLAND, CA (September 9, 2022) – Saturday night, police responded to a pedestrian crash on Interstate 580 that left one person dead. The incident happened on September 3rd, at around 9:15 p.m., near MacArthur Boulevard. According to reports, a pedestrian attempted to run across the highway when they were...
OAKLAND, CA

