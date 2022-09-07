Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect in fatal San Francisco BART plaza stabbing arrested
SAN FRANCISCO - The suspect in a fatal stabbing at a BART plaza in San Francisco last month was arrested, BART police say. The stabbing happened on the afternoon of August 28 on the street level at 24th Street Station in the Mission District. In a joint operation, BART police and the San Francisco Police Department took Richard Henry Visor, 42, into custody on Friday.
KTVU FOX 2
East Bay commuters face delays, slow trains due to heat
BART is slowing down some trains out of an abundance of caution during the heat wave, when tracks can warp or separate when it's extremely hot. Riders can expect delays of ten minutes in length throughout Wednesday in the hottest parts of the Bay Area, including Dublin and Concord. KTVU's Emma Goss reports.
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Driver opens fire on another driver at Oakland intersection
"Wow, this is the Wild Wild West!" No one was hurt, but when the victim tried to file a police report about the scary road rage incident caught on dashcam video, he was unable to do so.
KTVU FOX 2
Wildfire smoke enters Bay Area prompting air quality advisory
BERKELEY, Calif. - Hikers at the lookout point on Grizzly Peak Friday afternoon found the view looked a bit hazy. Smoke is blowing into the region from wildfires burning in Oregon and California, prompting the Bay Area Air Quality Management District to issue an air quality advisory at least through Saturday.
East Bay city apparently ordered ‘unnecessary’ rolling blackout Tuesday
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — A public utility company in Alameda cut power to over a thousand customers on Tuesday in what the company is calling an “unnecessary” outage, according to a statement from Alameda Municipal Power. Around 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday the California Independent Operator (CA ISO) issued a level three power emergency. The Northern […]
socketsite.com
San Francisco’s Downtown Rail Extension Is Now “The Portal”
As we outlined last year, the projected $6 billion extension of Caltrain to San Francisco’s new Transit Center, which was based on 2017-era dollars and had been dubbed San Francisco’s “Downtown Rail Extension” (DTX), was in the process of being rebranded in an attempt to “raise awareness and public support” for the underfunded project, “reaffirm its benefits,” and to “better resonate with voters.”
Remembering the day smoke-choked skies cast an eerie dark orange glow over Bay Area
OAKLAND (CBS SF) -- People across the San Francisco Bay Area on Friday were remembering the sinister hue the skies took on the two-year anniversary of the day wildfire smoke turned the sky an apocalyptic shade of orange. More than 2 million acres were burning in a series of wildfires east of the San Francisco Bay Area. Smoke from the blazes had covered morning hours with a layer of darkness.The smoke in the upper atmosphere scattered wavelengths of blue light, allowing only the warmer colors to reach the Earth's surface. The effect was most pronounced in San Francisco, where bright...
NBC Bay Area
Why Does Downtown Pleasanton Have a Fly Problem?
Pleasanton is buzzing about a problem nearly everyone is complaining about — flies. Businesses said there are so many flies, customers are now avoiding the downtown corridor. The heat wave baking the region and state also is not helping. "I've just noticed business being so much slower," Pleasanton resident...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco police take down metal barricades 2 years after George Floyd protests
SAN FRANCISCO - Community activists in San Francisco are celebrating the removal of barricades from outside the police station on Valencia Street in the Mission District. According to people who live in the area, the metal barriers first went up after racial justice protests in 2020, following the death of George Floyd. At the time, the police department told them they were supposed to be temporary, but the barricades ended up being in place for more than two years.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland plumbing business robbed twice at gunpoint
OAKLAND, Calif. - A small business owner in Oakland is concerned for his workers' safety after they were robbed at gunpoint twice in recent weeks. Each time, it happened while crews were working at a job site. The most recent incident happened Tuesday morning. The surveillance video showed the armed...
UPDATE: CHP officer, two others injured in Highway 280 wrong-way DUI crash in Daly City
DALY CITY -- A California Highway Patrol officer and two others were injured early Friday in a wrong-way DUI crash on I-280 in Daly City.According to the CHP, officers from both Redwood City and San Francisco stations responded to multiple 911 calls around 4 a.m. reporting a silver Honda traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-280 in the vicinity of SR-92.The officers initiated a traffic break at Serramonte Boulevard in order to slow traffic and protect other motorists from the wrong-way driver.A CHP patrol vehicle with its lights and siren activated, encountered the wrong-way vehicle traveling at a high...
A hot debate over e-bikes on Bay Area trails is coming to a head
With both sides adamant about what they believe in, the controversy is far from a resolution.
Thousands lose power in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric customers had power knocked out Thursday afternoon, according to PG&E’s outage map. The outage was affecting people in the Mission District, Portero Hill and the Dogpatch before it was resolved. There are 5,817 customers affected, according to PG&E. The outage began at 2:49 p.m. and […]
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Residents Try to Stay Cool as Heat Wave Nears End
A historic heat wave continued to torch the Bay Area and state with temperatures surging back to triple-digits in some inland areas. The California Independent System Operator, which manages electricity over the state's high-voltage transmission lines, has called for a series of Flex Alerts in the past week to encourage people to reduce their energy use.
KTVU FOX 2
Big-rig overturns on eastbound 580 near Richmond
RICHMOND, Calif. - California Highway Patrol has issued a sig-alert after a big-rig overturned on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 580 near Richmond, El Cerrito. All lanes were blocked during Wednesday evening's rush hour traffic. Skyfox flew above the scene at Bayview and Central in El Cerrito. The vehicle overturned...
KTVU FOX 2
Nearly 7,000 PG&E customers lose power in San Francisco as heat wave continues
SAN FRANCISCO - Nearly 7,000 Pacific Gas & Electric customers in San Francisco lost power Thursday afternoon, as a historic heat wave has stifled the Bay Area since the Labor Day holiday weekend. PG&E's outage map reported 6,496 (down from 6,922 minutes earlier) customers were affected by the unplanned outage...
Two hospitalized after Oakland double shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were hospitalized after being shot in Oakland Thursday evening, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4. The shooting happened just after 6:00 p.m. in the 300 block of 27th Street, just northwest of Lake Merritt. Officers arrived at the scene and found a victim with a gunshot wound. The […]
oaklandside.org
Oakland mayoral candidate Seneca Scott was arrested last year for brandishing a firearm
Oakland mayoral candidate Seneca Scott was arrested last year near a community garden he co-founded in West Oakland for allegedly brandishing a firearm at two people, according to police records. Just after 10 p.m. on Oct. 30, 2021, Oakland police officers were flagged down by a man at the corner...
L.A. Weekly
Man Dies in Pedestrian Crash on Interstate 580 [Oakland, CA]
OAKLAND, CA (September 9, 2022) – Saturday night, police responded to a pedestrian crash on Interstate 580 that left one person dead. The incident happened on September 3rd, at around 9:15 p.m., near MacArthur Boulevard. According to reports, a pedestrian attempted to run across the highway when they were...
Downtown dead? Why one SF leader is bullish on SF's (eventual) recovery
Why is one San Francisco leader bullish on downtown? Because he's old. That is how San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) Director Jeffrey Tumlin explains his ardent belief that, despite the headline-grabbing office closures and layoffs, downtown San Francisco will one day soon be resurgent. “I leased downtown San Francisco real estate for over 20...
