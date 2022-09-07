ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
mymcmedia.org

Silver Spring Celebrates End of Summer with a Fair on Sunday

Silver Spring will host an End of Summer Celebration with an arts and crafts fair at Veterans Plaza on Sept. 11, from 2-7 p.m. The family-friendly event will feature food vendors, live performances, music, and arts and crafts vendors. The event website states: “Bring your entire family and let’s dance, shop, eat and have fun before the sweater season starts!”
SILVER SPRING, MD
popville.com

“Crispus Attucks Outdoor Movie Series Starts Friday”

Crispus Attucks’ Park outdoor movie event from Sept 9 – 30. We’ll be showing films centered on “alternate realities” beginning with Back to the Future 2. Each Friday from Sept. 9 – 30 at sunset , come for a free outdoor movie in one of DC’s beloved “secret” park! (in the alley between 1st Street and North Captiol and V St and U St, NW.)”
WASHINGTON, DC
thedcpost.com

National Air And Space Museum to Make Free Entry Passes Available

The Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum said it will release free timed-entry passes online, starting Wednesday, September 14. The museum, which is located on the National Mall, is scheduled to reopen the doors of its west end to the public on October 14, with eight new and renovated exhibitions, the planetarium, museum store, and Mars Café.
WASHINGTON, DC
townandtourist.com

24 Best Black Owned Restaurants Washington DC (Something For Everyone!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. While visiting Washington, D.C., there are various things to explore and experience. The nation’s capital offers a wide assortment of monuments, museums, and memorials for those interested in history. Scattered about, numerous parks and playgrounds can be found for peaceful strolls and playful adventures.
WASHINGTON, DC
Whiskey Riff

Washington DC Area Restaurant Under Fire For Introducing 9/11 Themed “Patriotic Seafood Sunday” Menu

The 21st anniversary of the September 11th Terrorist Attacks on the United States is coming up this Sunday. While I was too young to remember specific details about the day, there’s no denying the impact this event had and continues to have with rebounding effects on the way Americans think and live their lives. No doubt, it’s one of the worst days in American history.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Greek Festival in MoCo This Weekend 9/9/22-9/11/22

Saints Constantine & Helen will hold its annual Greek festival this weekend. The festival will take place over three days– starting Friday, September 9th and lasting until Sunday, September 11th. It will take place on the grounds of Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, located at 701 Norwood Road in Silver Spring: Friday, 9/9: 4pm-9pm, Saturday, 9/10: 11am-9pm. Sunday, 9/11: 11am-7pm.
SILVER SPRING, MD
midcitydcnews.com

A Mid-Day Ivy City Trip

It had been a while since we’d visited Ivy City, so husband Peter and I decided to explore recent culinary developments. Accompanied by our friend Nan, we drove there and sought out lunch. Ivy City Smokehouse & Tavern, 1356 Okie St. NE, was one of few midday options. We had preferred to dine al fresco on the spacious patio, but nearby construction noise drove us indoors. Service was slow, but during the COVID shutdown, many businesses are still short staffed.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washingtonian.com

Where to Watch Local Tennis Star Frances Tiafoe Play Tonight Around DC

Hyattsville native Frances Tiafoe takes on Carlos Alcaraz in the U.S. Open semifinals tonight at 7 p.m. If he advances to the finals, Tiafoe will have a shot at becoming the first American man to win the U.S. Open since 2003. Whether you’re a longtime tennis fan or new to the Tiafoe bandwagon, here are a few spots around DC to to watch the historic match tonight:
HYATTSVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Here's the schedule for flyovers during Maryland Fleet Week

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Fleet Week brings ships from all over to Baltimore's Inner Harbor for tours, but there's also a show in the skies.Between Friday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 11, 17 scheduled flyovers are set to take place as part of the festival, featuring T-6s, F-18s and other aircraft.Here's the full schedule:"The order and types of aircraft may vary each day and will be subject to change or cancellation due to inclement weather," organizers said.
DCist

Want To Experience The Best Of The C&O Canal? Jump On A Bike

There’s a moment along the C&O about 85 miles north of D.C. where the towpath that parallels the canal suddenly emerges from the woods. As it does, the Potomac River opens up dramatically before you, and you find yourself moving along a concrete trail that seems to hover between craggy rock cliffs on one side and the placid water on the other.
WASHINGTON, DC
Hilltop

Solange Impacts the Next Generation of Black Dancers

The Black dance world celebrated when singer Solange Knowles became the first Black woman to compose a New York City Ballet score. Dancers like Janet Collins, Raven Wilkinson, Alvin Ailey and Misty Copeland were just a few pioneers who were turned away because of their skin color, body types and simply being Black. Solange achieving this milestone gives other Black dancers, specifically Howard University students, hope that the future of dance is bright.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

6 Metro stations are closing for six weeks

If you rely on Metro's Blue or Yellow lines to get around, get ready for quite the change. Starting Saturday, September 10, the transit agency will completely close all stations south of Reagan National Airport for an extensive restoration project.
WASHINGTON, DC
shelterforce.org

“My City’s So White, I Moved”

“Gentrification is a child stealing the toy they said they never wanted to play with.”. Both Seattle and Washington, D.C., have witnessed a large exodus of Black residents over the last several decades as housing costs have risen. In 1970, 75 percent of residents in Seattle’s Central District were Black compared to just 15 percent today. Washington, D.C., long nicknamed “Chocolate City,” has seen a decline of 7.5 percent in its Black population since 2000 leading to outcries against gentrification in both communities.
SEATTLE, WA
