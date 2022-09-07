Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Bowser Declares a Public Emergency in Washington D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
Texas and Arizona continue busing migrants to Washington, D.C. – Mayor declares state of emergency.Euri Giles | ClareifiArizona State
'Noah's Ark', deemed inappropriate for the sea and imprisoned off the British coastDwayne
Maryland TerrapinsThe LanternCollege Park, MD
Lightfoot Calls Governor Abbott Unpatriotic and RacistTom HandyTexas State
Related
mymcmedia.org
Silver Spring Celebrates End of Summer with a Fair on Sunday
Silver Spring will host an End of Summer Celebration with an arts and crafts fair at Veterans Plaza on Sept. 11, from 2-7 p.m. The family-friendly event will feature food vendors, live performances, music, and arts and crafts vendors. The event website states: “Bring your entire family and let’s dance, shop, eat and have fun before the sweater season starts!”
popville.com
“Crispus Attucks Outdoor Movie Series Starts Friday”
Crispus Attucks’ Park outdoor movie event from Sept 9 – 30. We’ll be showing films centered on “alternate realities” beginning with Back to the Future 2. Each Friday from Sept. 9 – 30 at sunset , come for a free outdoor movie in one of DC’s beloved “secret” park! (in the alley between 1st Street and North Captiol and V St and U St, NW.)”
thedcpost.com
National Air And Space Museum to Make Free Entry Passes Available
The Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum said it will release free timed-entry passes online, starting Wednesday, September 14. The museum, which is located on the National Mall, is scheduled to reopen the doors of its west end to the public on October 14, with eight new and renovated exhibitions, the planetarium, museum store, and Mars Café.
fox5dc.com
Remembering Queen Elizabeth II | The Queen visits Southeast DC
In May 1991, Queen Elizabeth visited Washington, D.C., and witnessed the unveiling of "Queens Stroll Place SE" in Marshall Heights. FOX 5 DC also interviews Alice Frazier, who had a visit from the Queen in her home located in Southeast D.C.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
townandtourist.com
24 Best Black Owned Restaurants Washington DC (Something For Everyone!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. While visiting Washington, D.C., there are various things to explore and experience. The nation’s capital offers a wide assortment of monuments, museums, and memorials for those interested in history. Scattered about, numerous parks and playgrounds can be found for peaceful strolls and playful adventures.
Washington DC Area Restaurant Under Fire For Introducing 9/11 Themed “Patriotic Seafood Sunday” Menu
The 21st anniversary of the September 11th Terrorist Attacks on the United States is coming up this Sunday. While I was too young to remember specific details about the day, there’s no denying the impact this event had and continues to have with rebounding effects on the way Americans think and live their lives. No doubt, it’s one of the worst days in American history.
mocoshow.com
Greek Festival in MoCo This Weekend 9/9/22-9/11/22
Saints Constantine & Helen will hold its annual Greek festival this weekend. The festival will take place over three days– starting Friday, September 9th and lasting until Sunday, September 11th. It will take place on the grounds of Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, located at 701 Norwood Road in Silver Spring: Friday, 9/9: 4pm-9pm, Saturday, 9/10: 11am-9pm. Sunday, 9/11: 11am-7pm.
midcitydcnews.com
A Mid-Day Ivy City Trip
It had been a while since we’d visited Ivy City, so husband Peter and I decided to explore recent culinary developments. Accompanied by our friend Nan, we drove there and sought out lunch. Ivy City Smokehouse & Tavern, 1356 Okie St. NE, was one of few midday options. We had preferred to dine al fresco on the spacious patio, but nearby construction noise drove us indoors. Service was slow, but during the COVID shutdown, many businesses are still short staffed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washingtonian.com
Where to Watch Local Tennis Star Frances Tiafoe Play Tonight Around DC
Hyattsville native Frances Tiafoe takes on Carlos Alcaraz in the U.S. Open semifinals tonight at 7 p.m. If he advances to the finals, Tiafoe will have a shot at becoming the first American man to win the U.S. Open since 2003. Whether you’re a longtime tennis fan or new to the Tiafoe bandwagon, here are a few spots around DC to to watch the historic match tonight:
Two D.C.-Area Restaurants Make Bon Appetit’s 50 Best New Restaurants List This Year
It happened again. Bon Appetit magazine is recognizing the D.C. region’s food scene on its 50 Best New Restaurants List, with H Street neighborhood “Indian-ish” spot Daru and Rockville’s Z&Z Manoushe Bakery making the cut this year. The magazine praised Daru co-owner and bar manager Dante...
tmpresale.com
Kingdom Tour: Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin in Fairfax, VA Nov 08, 2022 – presale code
The Kingdom Tour: Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin presale code that we’ve gotten so many requests for is finally here! This is your best chance to get tickets for Kingdom Tour: Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin before the public. If you don’t acquire your tickets to Kingdom...
Here's the schedule for flyovers during Maryland Fleet Week
BALTIMORE -- Maryland Fleet Week brings ships from all over to Baltimore's Inner Harbor for tours, but there's also a show in the skies.Between Friday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 11, 17 scheduled flyovers are set to take place as part of the festival, featuring T-6s, F-18s and other aircraft.Here's the full schedule:"The order and types of aircraft may vary each day and will be subject to change or cancellation due to inclement weather," organizers said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Washington Commanders considered second DC site for new stadium complex
WASHINGTON — The Washington Commanders open its 2023 season on Sept. 11 with a home game at aging FedEx Field and WUSA9 has new information about the team’s search for its next home. Sources say the Commanders front office considered a second D.C. site in its search for...
Want To Experience The Best Of The C&O Canal? Jump On A Bike
There’s a moment along the C&O about 85 miles north of D.C. where the towpath that parallels the canal suddenly emerges from the woods. As it does, the Potomac River opens up dramatically before you, and you find yourself moving along a concrete trail that seems to hover between craggy rock cliffs on one side and the placid water on the other.
Hilltop
Solange Impacts the Next Generation of Black Dancers
The Black dance world celebrated when singer Solange Knowles became the first Black woman to compose a New York City Ballet score. Dancers like Janet Collins, Raven Wilkinson, Alvin Ailey and Misty Copeland were just a few pioneers who were turned away because of their skin color, body types and simply being Black. Solange achieving this milestone gives other Black dancers, specifically Howard University students, hope that the future of dance is bright.
fox5dc.com
'It's just crazy': Shoppers react to uptick in crime at malls across DMV
Malls in the D.C. area have been the sites of a number of recent shootings and smash-and-grab robberies, and viewers tell FOX 5 they feel like they have to be more alert and aware of their surroundings now when shopping. "I feel like there are more crimes happening too easily...
popville.com
Helluva Way to Wake Up – Car-b-que on Dean Ave NE and the Usual
R sends above from Dean Ave around 730am this morning. And Brian sends below from Washington Ave in Silver Spring (down the street from Parkway Deli) And thanks to M. for sending from “By the Foreman mills store on Rhode Island Avenue.”. It had been 9 days since our...
6 Metro stations are closing for six weeks
If you rely on Metro's Blue or Yellow lines to get around, get ready for quite the change. Starting Saturday, September 10, the transit agency will completely close all stations south of Reagan National Airport for an extensive restoration project.
shelterforce.org
“My City’s So White, I Moved”
“Gentrification is a child stealing the toy they said they never wanted to play with.”. Both Seattle and Washington, D.C., have witnessed a large exodus of Black residents over the last several decades as housing costs have risen. In 1970, 75 percent of residents in Seattle’s Central District were Black compared to just 15 percent today. Washington, D.C., long nicknamed “Chocolate City,” has seen a decline of 7.5 percent in its Black population since 2000 leading to outcries against gentrification in both communities.
House of DC's shadow representative was struck by gunfire in Southeast
WASHINGTON — D.C.'s shadow representative in the U.S. House says his home in Southeast was struck by gunfire Wednesday night. Oye Owolewa says one of the bullet hit right above one of the beds where his friend was staying. "It hits differently when it's in your house, you know?...
WUSA9
Washington, DC
41K+
Followers
11K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Washington, D.C. local newshttps://www.wusa9.com/
Comments / 1