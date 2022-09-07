ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

KTEN.com

How Toxic Relationships and Drug Addiction Interact

Originally Posted On: https://recoverycovepa.com/blog/toxic-relationships-drug-addiction/. Dealing with addiction is an all-consuming issue that bleeds into every aspect of your life. It can change your mental and physical well-being, alter your personality, and even diminish your ambition to live your life. It is not unrealistic to assume it will affect the people around you, including the relationships in your life.
nypressnews.com

Vitamin B12 deficiency: Symptoms include fainting, warns expert

One of the prominent symptoms seen across the patients was syncope followed by the likes of dizziness, fatigue, blurred vision and more. The good news is that all patients with neurological symptoms of vitamin B12 deficiency were able to recover within one month after vitamin B12 supplementation. However, to identify...
studyfinds.org

Folic acid supplements linked to more COVID-19 infections and deaths

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Taking folic acid supplements could be a fatal decision during the coronavirus pandemic, a new study warns. Researchers from UC Davis have found that people with a folic acid prescription are nearly three times more likely to die from a COVID-19 infection than others. At the...
Psych Centra

Famous people with bipolar disorder

Many writers, artists, and actors have been open about their journey with bipolar disorder. Here are some of the most well-known ones. Bipolar disorder is a chronic mental health condition characterized by extreme shifts in mood and energy levels. Mood episodes may include depression, mania (or hypomania), and/or mixed states.
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Verywell Mind

Navigating White Supremacist Harassment Online

Online racial harassment was experienced by 1 in 2 Black adolescents during the study period. Chronic exposure to online white supremacist harassment may exacerbate racial disparities in healthcare. Additional resources should be developed to help individuals cope with online white supremacist harassment. The negative effects that white supremacy have on...
Psych Centra

Mental Age Test

Disclaimer: This quiz is for entertainment purposes only. In no way is this an empirically validated test. The concepts presented are not rooted in any known research. The result has nothing to do with your intelligence quotient (IQ). We’ve all heard the phrase, “Age is just a number.” But what...
Daily Mail

How to set boundaries (and stick to them!) Psychologist shares her tips - from accepting other people won't like your decisions to avoiding 'over-explaining' your reasons why

A therapist has revealed why it can be harmful to over-explain yourself when setting boundaries in a viral video. Dr Julie Smith, a clinical psychologist with a private practice in Hampshire, has a TikTok account with more than 3.8 million followers. The mental health professional, who says she has 'devoted...
Verywell Mind

Looking to Prevent Dementia? Find Something You Love

A recent analysis has found that leisure activities can reduce the risk of conditions like dementia and Alzheimer’s. Medical professionals agree that the key factor in whether an activity is beneficial to someone looking to reduce their risk and.or their symptoms, is whether it engages the brain. A lack...
Verywell Mind

Making International Overdose Awareness Day Count

International Overdose Awareness Day is recognized across the globe on August 31, 2022. Many areas host events to commemorate the lives of those who experienced an overdose to reduce stigma and promote healing for their loved ones. It can be difficult to seek help when navigating substance use health, but...
Psych Centra

What is a Loving Relationship and Steps To Building One

Humans form many types of connections — so what makes loving relationships special?. We experience many relationships throughout our lives, with a partner, family, friends, colleagues, and acquaintances. There are different connections within these, too — from platonic and sexual to emotional and spiritual. So, where do loving...
Verywell Mind

For Optimal Brain Function, Kids Need Better Sleep

In 2009, about 30% of high school students got the recommended amount of sleep each night. By 2015, it dropped to 27%. That means roughly two out of three young people aren’t getting enough sleep. The American Academy of Sleep Medicine recommends 9 hours of sleep for children ages...
nypressnews.com

Grapes can lower high cholesterol levels in ‘weeks’, study finds

Dubbed as a “silent killer”, high cholesterol can hike your risk of heart disease and stroke without warning. While there’s a lack of warning signs linked to this condition, there’s plenty of interventions that can help keep your levels in check. And snacking on red grapes belongs on this list.
Verywell Mind

Verywell Mind

