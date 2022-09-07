Read full article on original website
Bay Net
Police Investigating 33-Year-Old Man Shot In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at 12:41 am, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21000 block of Edgar Way in Lexington Park for a reported shooting. On scene, deputies located a 33-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot...
Man shot in Lexington Park, police still looking for suspect
On Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at 12:41 am, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21000 block of Edgar Way in Lexington Park for a reported shooting. On scene, deputies located a 33-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit […]
39 Year-Old Man Charged In D.C. Homicide
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department Major Crash Investigations Unit has made...
Silver Alert Continued For Elderly Man Who Disappeared From Prince George's County
A Silver Alert has been issued for a 70-year-old man who disappeared in Prince George's County several days ago, authorities say. Andrew Lee was last seen in the 4000 block of Forestville Road in Forestville around 8 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 6, according to Prince George's County police. Lee is described...
Wanted Woman Arrested In Connection to Suitland Summer Robbery
Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a July robbery in Suitland, authorities say. Tanijah Evon Lee was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 31 for the robbery of a victim in the 3900 block of Suitland Road on Saturday, July 30, according to Prince George's County police. Detectives say that...
Bay Net
Juvenile Pedestrian Struck By Vehicle In Prince Frederick
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On September 7, 2022, at approximately 4:27 p.m., members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Team responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian in the area of Oakland Hall Road and Turnberry Way in Prince Frederick, MD.
Suitland man impersonating officer sentenced in 2021 Bryans Road case
LA PLATA, MD—Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Friday, September 2, 2022, Charles County Circuit Court Judge H. James West sentenced Clyde William Peterson, 52, to 10 years in prison for First-Degree Assault. On July 1, 2022, Peterson entered a guilty plea to the aforementioned charge. On July 13, 2021, officers […]
27-Year-Old Killed in Upper Marlboro Crash
UPPER MARLBORO, MD – Police in Upper Marlboro have reported that a 27-year-old man was...
Strategic Suspect On The Loose After Tampering With Ankle Monitor In Maryland: Sheriff
Law enforcement agencies in Maryland are attempting to locate a tricky suspect who was able to tamper with his GPS monitoring device while he was out on a pre-trial release for a previous robbery. Hyattsville resident Benjamin Jamal Washington, 22, is wanted by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office for...
Bay Net
Death Investigation Of A 3-Month-Old Child Underway In California
CALIFORNIA, Md. – On September 9, 2022, at approximately 9:44 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a residence in the 45600 block of Jillian Court for an unresponsive 3-month-old female. On arrival, deputies and emergency medical services determined the infant was deceased. Detectives from the St. Mary’s...
Police investigating fatal shooting in Lewisdale
LEWSIDALE, MD – police in lewisdale are investigating a fatal shooting that took place Monday...
Bay Net
Man Arrested After Crashing Truck Into The Woods Off Three Notch Road
DAMERON, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening that one man is being arrested and charged after crashing his vehicle into the woods. At approximately 8:45 p.m. on September 9, first responders were called to the 17000 block of Three Notch Road, in the area of Trapp Road, for a reported single vehicle that had gone off the roadway.
Suspect Apprehended After Pistol-Whipping Woman, Crashing Into Patrol Car In Waldorf: Sheriff
A wild scene played out in the parking lot of a busy Maryland shopping center when a man allegedly pistol-whipped a woman and totaled a police cruiser before being struck and injured by responding sheriff’s deputies, authorities said. Prince George’s County resident Keith DeWayne Nickens, Jr., 20, of Accokeek,...
D.C. Police Arrest Gunman Who Fired At Cops, Fled To Roof
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 36 year-old man was was arrested yesterday after firing a gun...
Bay Net
WANTED FOR ESCAPE: Sheriff Searching For Benjamin Jamal Washington
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Benjamin Jamal Washington for escape from the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown. Washington, age 22 of Hyattsville, was serving on pre-trial release for Violation of Probation: Robbery and...
Maryland Murder Suspect Apprehended For April Shooting Of DC Grandmother, Volunteer, Police Say
A Maryland man has become the latest suspect to be charged with murder months after a fatal midday shooting in DC, the Metropolitan Police Department announced. District Heights resident Norvin Dickerson, 41, was charged on Thursday, Sept. 8 with first-degree murder while armed for his role in the shooting of 38-year-old Tiffany Wiggins in April, authorities said.
Caught On Camera: Cop Car Stolen From D.C. Police Headquarters
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man stole a Washington D.C. Metro Police car on Sunday morning...
New Windsor Man Killed After Vehicle Violently Strikes Tree
Police are investigating a Howard County collision that killed a New Windsor man after his vehicle struck a tree, authorities say. Samuel Wayne Bowman Jr., 62, was pronounced dead at the scene after he lost control of his vehicle on eastbound Frederick Road near Daisy Road, around 9:44 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 7, according to Howard County police.
fox5dc.com
16-year-old arrested for armed carjacking in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A 16-year-old has been arrested for an armed carjacking overnight in Prince George's County. The Prince George’s County Police Department says the 16-year-old male from Laurel is charged as an adult in the case. READ MORE: Residents react to Prince George's...
Three Shot, 30 Year-Old Man Dead In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Three men were shot on Wednesday afternoon in Southeast D.C. A 30...
