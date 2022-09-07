DAMERON, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening that one man is being arrested and charged after crashing his vehicle into the woods. At approximately 8:45 p.m. on September 9, first responders were called to the 17000 block of Three Notch Road, in the area of Trapp Road, for a reported single vehicle that had gone off the roadway.

