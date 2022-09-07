ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Washington, MD

Comments / 1

Related
Bay Net

Police Investigating 33-Year-Old Man Shot In Lexington Park

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at 12:41 am, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21000 block of Edgar Way in Lexington Park for a reported shooting. On scene, deputies located a 33-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot...
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Washington, MD
City
Oxon Hill, MD
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
Fort Washington, MD
Crime & Safety
Oxon Hill, MD
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Bay Net

Juvenile Pedestrian Struck By Vehicle In Prince Frederick

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On September 7, 2022, at approximately 4:27 p.m., members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Team responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian in the area of Oakland Hall Road and Turnberry Way in Prince Frederick, MD.
PRINCE FREDERICK, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Mobile Device#Smartphone App#Indian Head Highway
Bay Net

Death Investigation Of A 3-Month-Old Child Underway In California

CALIFORNIA, Md. – On September 9, 2022, at approximately 9:44 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a residence in the 45600 block of Jillian Court for an unresponsive 3-month-old female. On arrival, deputies and emergency medical services determined the infant was deceased. Detectives from the St. Mary’s...
CALIFORNIA, MD
Bay Net

Man Arrested After Crashing Truck Into The Woods Off Three Notch Road

DAMERON, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening that one man is being arrested and charged after crashing his vehicle into the woods. At approximately 8:45 p.m. on September 9, first responders were called to the 17000 block of Three Notch Road, in the area of Trapp Road, for a reported single vehicle that had gone off the roadway.
DAMERON, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
Bay Net

WANTED FOR ESCAPE: Sheriff Searching For Benjamin Jamal Washington

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Benjamin Jamal Washington for escape from the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown. Washington, age 22 of Hyattsville, was serving on pre-trial release for Violation of Probation: Robbery and...
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Daily Voice

Maryland Murder Suspect Apprehended For April Shooting Of DC Grandmother, Volunteer, Police Say

A Maryland man has become the latest suspect to be charged with murder months after a fatal midday shooting in DC, the Metropolitan Police Department announced. District Heights resident Norvin Dickerson, 41, was charged on Thursday, Sept. 8 with first-degree murder while armed for his role in the shooting of 38-year-old Tiffany Wiggins in April, authorities said.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
Daily Voice

New Windsor Man Killed After Vehicle Violently Strikes Tree

Police are investigating a Howard County collision that killed a New Windsor man after his vehicle struck a tree, authorities say. Samuel Wayne Bowman Jr., 62, was pronounced dead at the scene after he lost control of his vehicle on eastbound Frederick Road near Daisy Road, around 9:44 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 7, according to Howard County police.
NEW WINDSOR, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy