Illegal drug use increases drug-related deaths despite decrease in opioid prescriptions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Although South Dakota has decreased opioid prescriptions, drug-related mortality remains a major concern, health officials say. According to a release from the South Dakota State Medical Association, in South Dakota, opioid prescriptions have decreased by 37.8 percent between 2012-2021, and there have been strong increases in prescriptions for medications to treat opioid use disorder. However, drug-related mortality remains a major concern.
Campaigns for and against recreational marijuana are in full force, and a new field office has opened in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - One of the most hotly contested races in the midterm elections in the state is the legalization of recreational cannabis. After a new polling suggests that voters may not be as enthusiastic about passing it as they were two years ago, the campaigns on both sides of the issue are gearing up for a bruising fight.
SD surpasses 3,000 deaths from COVID-19
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The state of South Dakota passed a grim milestone this week. 3,000 people have died of complications from the COVID-19 virus since the start of the pandemic. Despite more and more people being vaccinated and boosted, community spread remains high, and medical experts say to...
21-year veteran set to represent South Dakota at Ms. Veteran America in October
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - I’m sure you’ve heard of pageants, Miss USA, Miss United States, Miss America but what about the Ms. Veteran America competition?. “The Ms. Veteran America competition was started in 2012 by a non-profit organization called Final Salute. Final Salute’s mission since 2010 has been to provide safe and suitable housing to homeless Women Veterans and their children across the country. The founder of Final Salute, Jas Booth, started the Ms. Veteran America competition as a way to try to draw national attention to the issue of homeless female veterans and from there it just took off. It is open to all women veterans, regardless of age, branch of service or length of service. The really cool part is that all the women competing are all doing it for charity. We are all out there advocating and raising money for other female veterans that maybe weren’t as lucky as we were when they came home or separated from the service,” said Katie Harrington, South Dakota’s representative for the 2022 Ms. Veteran America competition. “I had heard of Ms. Veteran America a couple of years ago but I honestly just didn’t think it was something that I would be able to do. It was so outside of my comfort zone. The more I read about homelessness among veterans and the more I researched about what these women veterans specifically were going through, I really wanted to find a way to help.”
Ceremony hosted by SD Representative Dusty Johnson to honor Vietnam era veterans
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - American Legion Post 22 in Rapid City hosted a heartwarming ceremony celebrating veterans who felt their own government forgot about them. The ceremony honored veterans who served during the Vietnam era. They were presented with two pins that signified the gratitude the state of South Dakota and the nation felt for their service.
Elk bugling programs and cave tours offered at Wind Cave
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wind Cave National Park offers the Rocky Mountain elk bugling program and cave tours as the elks high-pitched whistle signals the arrival of fall and the elk’s mating season. Beginning Wednesday, September 14, rangers will be giving brief interpretive programs about elk before leading...
Highway Patrol recruits to graduate Sept. 9
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Eight South Dakota Highway Patrol trooper recruits will officially graduate this Friday, Sept. 9, during a ceremony in the State Capitol Rotunda. Three of them will be stationed West River. “This graduation ceremony is the culmination of a process that took about a year starting...
