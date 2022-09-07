ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla virtual power plant is rocketing up, reaches 50 MW

Tesla’s virtual power plant in California is growing at a fast pace with more Powerwall owners joining. It can now output up to 50 MW. We have seen Tesla putting a lot of effort into virtual power plants lately. A virtual power plant (VPP) consists of distributed energy storage...
These rooftop solar vacuum tubes that make both electricity and heat are US-bound

UK-based solar tech developer Naked Energy’s rooftop solar vacuum tubes, which produce both electricity and heat, will soon be sold in the United States. Peoria, Illinois-headquartered ELM Companies, a US energy storage and microgrid specialist, is funding Naked Energy, along with banking giant Barclays and US venture capital firm Big Sky Partners.
How Much Do Solar Panels Cost?

My partner and I began our dive into solar power for two reasons. We want to build a workshop in a rural area without access to grid power, and my mom keeps asking if she should install solar panels on her house in the city. These two scenarios have different...
More homebuyers are taking a cue from Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos and buying up real estate to create 'compounds' in their neighborhoods and keep investors out

Some celebrities and wealthy people buy several homes in their neighborhoods to grow their empires. Earlier in the pandemic, the number of homebuyers doing the same thing surged. Many people seek to protect the look of their neighborhoods or make room for friends and family. When Brian Miller noticed that...
Buying Amazon Return Pallets and Reselling Products Can Be a Profitable Side Hustle

Amazon is one of the top 10 most valuable companies in the world, giving retail brands and small businesses an easy platform to sell their products. It’s also a useful platform for reselling items, giving entrepreneurs an alternative to generating e-commerce revenue. But there is one method of making money that Amazon doesn’t talk about, and that’s through Amazon return pallets.
‘Civilization will crumble’ if the world doesn’t continue using oil and gas, Elon Musk, co-founder and CEO of electric car giant Tesla, says

Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the Offshore Northern Seas 2022 (ONS) meeting in Stavanger, Norway on August 29, 2022. Mankind must rely on oil and gas “in the short term” or “civilization will crumble,” Elon Musk told reporters Monday at an energy conference in Norway—a striking statement from the co-founder and CEO of top electric car maker Tesla.
Elon Musk scolds Tesla driver for pointing out a flaw in the $199-a-month Full Self-Driving subscription after repeatedly calling for 'negative feedback'

Elon Musk scolded a Tesla driver for criticizing its Full Self-Driving software on Twitter. The driver shared videos showing his car struggling to turn right and change lanes. Musk has promoted constructive criticism, telling people to "especially seek negative feedback." Elon Musk chastised a Tesla driver for pointing out an...
Waiting for Housing Prices to Drop? Here's What You Can Expect

The real-estate market has been running hot in recent years, with property prices rising sharply across the country. If you have been trying to afford a home, you might be wondering when housing prices will drop. Article continues below advertisement. In the hot housing market, many buyers have been willing...
