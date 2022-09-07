ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
guitar.com

Ozzy Osbourne says Eric Clapton tried and failed to get him to change lyrics about ‘losing faith’ in Jesus

Black Sabbath’s Ozzy Osbourne has opened up about the way Eric Clapton took issue with a particular lyric about Jesus on their forthcoming collab song, One Of Those Days. In the latest issue of Classic Rock magazine, the metal icon discussed his upcoming solo album, Patient Number 9, during which he spoke about how the line “One of those days / That I don’t believe in Jesus” was met with Clapton’s disapproval at first.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Dave Grohl’s Daughter Violet, 16, Gives Touching Performance At Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert

If there were any dry eyes left at Wembley Stadium by the time Violet Grohl took the stage, there certainly weren’t any after Dave Grohl’s daughter performed. Violet, 16, was one of the featured performers at the first Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert, taking place at the hallowed London venue. In a lineup that featured Stewart Copeland, Liam Gallagher, Chrissie Hynde, Joshua Homme, Geddy Lee Kesha, Nile Rodgers, John Paul Jones, Brian May, Lars Ulrich, and Kesha, it was the teenage Grohl who stole the spotlight with her touching renditions of two Jeff Buckley songs.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Watch Hank Williams Jr. Belt Out His Father’s Country Classic, “Your Cheatin’ Heart”

“Your Cheatin’ Heart” is one of those songs that defines classic country music. Steel guitar, heartbreak, heavy twang, and vocal slides as the lyrics are belted out. Hank Williams wrote the song in 1952. He got the inspiration for the lyrics while describing his ex-wife as a ‘cheating heart’ to his current fiancée, on a car ride from Nashville, Tennessee, to Shreveport, Louisiana.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland, OR
Entertainment
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Entertainment
State
Oregon State
Guitar World Magazine

Rick Beato debunks claims that Wolfgang Van Halen was playing to a backing track of Eddie at Taylor Hawkins tribute

Wolfgang's timing, tone and delivery on Hot for Teacher and On Fire was so good some viewers couldn't quite believe it. Last weekend, Wolfgang Van Halen took to the Wembley Stadium stage in London for the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert, and was one of the many musicians who did so to celebrate the life of the late Foo Fighters drummer, who passed away earlier this year.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Labelle
HollywoodLife

Kourtney Kardashian Wears Taylor Hawkins T-Shirt As She Supports Travis Barker At Memorial Show

Kourtney Kardashian was on-hand to support her husband Travis Barker, who performed alongside the Foo Fighters to pay tribute to their late drummer Taylor Hawkins. The Poosh founder, 41, stunned in a white t-shirt worn as a mini-dress with Taylor’s face, along with to-the-knee boots. She added a rock ‘n’ roll vibe with an oversized black belt adorned with silver hardware, matching her shoulder bag and black opera gloves.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

He played with Dylan, Clapton and Lennon: the unsung genius of guitarist Jesse Ed Davis

Three-quarters of the way through John Lennon’s stirring take on Stand By Me, a guitar sneaks into the mix with a solo so supple and sweet, it feels like a kiss. In Bob Dylan’s Watching the River Flow, it’s a wily slide guitar that seizes center stage with a sound both witty and free, while halfway through Jackson Browne’s Doctor My Eyes, a guitar solo winds up changing the entire trajectory of the song, making it soar from a chugging ballad to a flat-out rocker.
MUSIC
Kerrang

Listen: Ozzy Osbourne shares new single featuring Zakk Wylde

Ozzy Osbourne’s new album Patient Number 9 is almost here – and ahead of release, the Prince Of Darkness has shared one final single from the record. Following the title-track (featuring Jeff Beck) and Degradation Rules (featuring Tony Iommi), for this one Ozzy teams up with his longtime on-and-off guitarist Zakk Wylde for Nothing Feels Right.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Music#Dirty Honey#Bromance#Honey Dorothy#Abc Audio
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Zakk Wylde and Andrew Watt join forces during Ozzy Osbourne's LA Rams halftime show

Osbourne and co ran through Crazy Train and the title track from his new album, Patient Number 9, for the first time ever. Today marks the release date of Ozzy Osbourne’s new record Patient Number 9, but those who attended the LA Rams NFL season opener last night (September 8) were treated to a sneak preview as the heavy metal legend performed the album’s title track for the first time ever.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
NME

Trent Reznor applauds “very touching and sincere” Taylor Hawkins tribute concert

Trent Reznor has praised the tribute concert held in honour of late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. Discussing the event at Nine Inch Nails‘ concert on Saturday (September 3), Reznor called the tribute — which saw a star-studded list of musicians honour Hawkins at London’s Wembley Stadium earlier that day — “very touching and sincere”.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy