Friday in Portland: Power shutoffs in effect across the state amid extreme fire danger and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
The Only Unsolved Hijacking In U.S. HistoryJeffery MacPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: NWS issues Red Flag Warning amid critical fire conditions and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: City continues to see deaths, injuries from illegal street racing and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Controversial Oregon Tax Measure "Moves Goalpost" to May 2023TaxBuzzMultnomah County, OR
Wolf Van Halen Snaps Selfies With Dave Grohl, Justin Hawkins and Josh Freese After Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show
Bassist and son of Eddie Van Halen, Wolfgang Van Halen, took an iconic photo alongside fellow music stars. The photo was taken after the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show at Wembley Stadium. Van Halen was at the tribute show in London in honor of the Foo Fighters’ late drummer, Taylor Hawkins,...
guitar.com
Ozzy Osbourne says Eric Clapton tried and failed to get him to change lyrics about ‘losing faith’ in Jesus
Black Sabbath’s Ozzy Osbourne has opened up about the way Eric Clapton took issue with a particular lyric about Jesus on their forthcoming collab song, One Of Those Days. In the latest issue of Classic Rock magazine, the metal icon discussed his upcoming solo album, Patient Number 9, during which he spoke about how the line “One of those days / That I don’t believe in Jesus” was met with Clapton’s disapproval at first.
Dave Grohl’s Daughter Violet, 16, Gives Touching Performance At Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
If there were any dry eyes left at Wembley Stadium by the time Violet Grohl took the stage, there certainly weren’t any after Dave Grohl’s daughter performed. Violet, 16, was one of the featured performers at the first Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert, taking place at the hallowed London venue. In a lineup that featured Stewart Copeland, Liam Gallagher, Chrissie Hynde, Joshua Homme, Geddy Lee Kesha, Nile Rodgers, John Paul Jones, Brian May, Lars Ulrich, and Kesha, it was the teenage Grohl who stole the spotlight with her touching renditions of two Jeff Buckley songs.
Watch Hank Williams Jr. Belt Out His Father’s Country Classic, “Your Cheatin’ Heart”
“Your Cheatin’ Heart” is one of those songs that defines classic country music. Steel guitar, heartbreak, heavy twang, and vocal slides as the lyrics are belted out. Hank Williams wrote the song in 1952. He got the inspiration for the lyrics while describing his ex-wife as a ‘cheating heart’ to his current fiancée, on a car ride from Nashville, Tennessee, to Shreveport, Louisiana.
Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson bring this generation a new ‘9 to 5’
Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson have a new version of “9 to 5”. The music duo recorded the song for upcoming documentary “Still Working 9 to 5.” Parton, Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda and Dabney Coleman starred in the original.
The Police drummer Stewart Copeland reflects on relationship with late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins
The late drummer Taylor Hawkins became friends with many of his heroes, including The Police drummer Stewart Copeland. Copeland says the most emotional moment of the recent star-studded tribute concert was watching Hawkins’ son drumming with the Foo Fighters: “He’s got his father’s stance, musical language.”
Guitar World Magazine
Rick Beato debunks claims that Wolfgang Van Halen was playing to a backing track of Eddie at Taylor Hawkins tribute
Wolfgang's timing, tone and delivery on Hot for Teacher and On Fire was so good some viewers couldn't quite believe it. Last weekend, Wolfgang Van Halen took to the Wembley Stadium stage in London for the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert, and was one of the many musicians who did so to celebrate the life of the late Foo Fighters drummer, who passed away earlier this year.
Modest Mouse Announces North American Winter Tour Dates for Anniversary of ‘The Lonesome Crowded West’
Modest Mouse has announced a series of “intimate” North American tour dates in winter 2022 for their The Lonesome Crowded West Tour. The string of dates is set to celebrate 25 years since the release of the band’s album of the same name, which dropped in 1997.
Kourtney Kardashian Wears Taylor Hawkins T-Shirt As She Supports Travis Barker At Memorial Show
Kourtney Kardashian was on-hand to support her husband Travis Barker, who performed alongside the Foo Fighters to pay tribute to their late drummer Taylor Hawkins. The Poosh founder, 41, stunned in a white t-shirt worn as a mini-dress with Taylor’s face, along with to-the-knee boots. She added a rock ‘n’ roll vibe with an oversized black belt adorned with silver hardware, matching her shoulder bag and black opera gloves.
He played with Dylan, Clapton and Lennon: the unsung genius of guitarist Jesse Ed Davis
Three-quarters of the way through John Lennon’s stirring take on Stand By Me, a guitar sneaks into the mix with a solo so supple and sweet, it feels like a kiss. In Bob Dylan’s Watching the River Flow, it’s a wily slide guitar that seizes center stage with a sound both witty and free, while halfway through Jackson Browne’s Doctor My Eyes, a guitar solo winds up changing the entire trajectory of the song, making it soar from a chugging ballad to a flat-out rocker.
Ozzy Osbourne on the 'uplifting experience' of singing alongside Clapton, Jeff Beck, and Taylor Hawkins
Ozzy Osbourne took part in a lengthy conversation with Audacy’s Ryan Castle as The Prince of Darkness released his thirteenth studio album ‘Patient Number 9.’
Kerrang
Listen: Ozzy Osbourne shares new single featuring Zakk Wylde
Ozzy Osbourne’s new album Patient Number 9 is almost here – and ahead of release, the Prince Of Darkness has shared one final single from the record. Following the title-track (featuring Jeff Beck) and Degradation Rules (featuring Tony Iommi), for this one Ozzy teams up with his longtime on-and-off guitarist Zakk Wylde for Nothing Feels Right.
PJ Harvey announces career-spanning boxset, B-Sides, Demos & Rarities
PJ Harvey shares details of the final release in her reissue series, the 59-track box set, B-Sides, Demos & Rarities
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Zakk Wylde and Andrew Watt join forces during Ozzy Osbourne's LA Rams halftime show
Osbourne and co ran through Crazy Train and the title track from his new album, Patient Number 9, for the first time ever. Today marks the release date of Ozzy Osbourne’s new record Patient Number 9, but those who attended the LA Rams NFL season opener last night (September 8) were treated to a sneak preview as the heavy metal legend performed the album’s title track for the first time ever.
NFL・
NME
Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Karen O on performing live: “I’m going to steamroll you and you’re going to like it”
Yeah Yeah Yeahs frontwoman Karen O has spoken about performing live ahead of the band’s fifth album, ‘Cool It Down’. In an interview with The New York Times, O discussed her larger-than-life stage presence and how it has influenced up-and-coming artists. “Disarming is another speciality of what...
Whiskey Riff Song Of The Week: “Workin’ Mans Blues” By Merle Haggard
Today for the Song of the Week, we have a tune called “Workin’ Mans Blues” by Merle Haggard. A solo write by Merle, a true man of the people, he released it in May of 1969 as the second single from his A Portrait of Merle Haggard album.
NME
Trent Reznor applauds “very touching and sincere” Taylor Hawkins tribute concert
Trent Reznor has praised the tribute concert held in honour of late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. Discussing the event at Nine Inch Nails‘ concert on Saturday (September 3), Reznor called the tribute — which saw a star-studded list of musicians honour Hawkins at London’s Wembley Stadium earlier that day — “very touching and sincere”.
survivornet.com
Valerie Bertinelli, 62, Expresses Pride Over Son Wolf Van Halen’s Tribute Performance to Late ‘Foo Fighters’ Drummer, Taylor Hawkins
A multitude of famous rockers came together to pay tribute to the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins at Wembley Stadium in London over the weekend. One of those artists was Wolfgang Van Halen, 31, the late Eddie Van Halen’s son. Actress Valerie Bertinelli, who was once married to...
Wes Freed, Visual Artist Who Designed Drive-By Truckers’ Albums, Dead at 58
Wes Freed, the visual artist whose surreal Southern-gothic images of shadowy figures, ominous owls, and black flamingos adorned album covers by Drive-By Truckers, has died at 58. Freed was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in January and a GoFundMe campaign was underway to help pay for his treatment. The band’s publicist confirmed Freed’s death to Rolling Stone.
Wolfgang Van Halen Plays ‘Eruption’ to Celebrate Song’s 45th Anniversary
Today (Sept. 8, 2022) marks a very special occasion, one that Wolfgang Van Halen didn't want to pass without acknowledging it. It's the 45th anniversary of one of Van Halen's most well-known songs, "Eruption," and he shared video of himself playing the track his father made popular all those years ago.
