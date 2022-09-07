Read full article on original website
Albert Lea House Fire Inflicts Thousands of Dollars in Damage
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- Albert Lea Firefighters extinguished a blaze at a vacant home Thursday morning. An Albert Lea Fire and Rescue Press release says crews were called to the home in the 1700 block of Eberhart St. around 5:45 a.m. on the report of neighbors hearing the home’s smoke alarms. Responding firefighters reported the fire was coming from the basement.
KAAL-TV
No injuries in Thursday morning Albert Lea house fire
(ABC 6 News) – A house fire in Albert Lea on Thursday morning was extinguished with no injuries, according to Albert Lea Fire Rescue. A neighbor called 911 at approximately 5:45 a.m. Thursday morning, after hearing smoke detectors going off in the house located at 1700 Eberhart St. Emergency...
Open House Set for Hwy. 14 Project West of Rochester
Dodge Center, MN (KROC-AM News)- A public meeting concerning the safety of Hwy. 14 from Byron to Dodge Center is coming up this month. A news release from MnDOT says the Sept. 20 meeting gives the public a chance to learn more about a 2024 project that calls for building a reduced-conflict intersection at Hwy. 14 and County Rd. 9 and installation of a high-tension cable median barrier. The plans also include pavement resurfacing from the western outskirts of Bryon through Kasson.
KIMT
Semi driver hurt in crash at Highway 63 and Highway 52 in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A semi driver is hospitalized after crashing on a highway off ramp in Olmsted County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Anthony Mark Lodermeier, 63 of Goodhue, was taking the ramp from northbound Highway 63 to northbound Highway 52 when his semi overturned. Lodermeier was hauling a tranker trailer at the time of the accident.
Elderly Woman Seriously Injured in Crash at Rochester Intersection
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that sent two people to St. Mary’s Hospital Wednesday evening. A Rochester Police Spokesperson says a Subaru driven by a 26-year-old woman was traveling south on 11th Ave. and a Ford Escape, operated by a 68-year-old woman, was westbound on Center St. when the vehicles collided at the intersection of the two streets around 6:15 p.m. The collision caused the Escape to turn over on its side.
South Broadway Traffic in Rochester Snarled by Truck Crash
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Northbound Highway 52 was closed to traffic earlier this afternoon due to a semi-truck crash at the Broadway interchange. Witness reports indicate the truck tipped over while apparently attempting to turn onto the entrance ramp to North on Highway 52. The truck was loaded with corn and much of its cargo spilled out onto South Broadway.
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: Two injured in NW Rochester crash
(ABC 6 News) – A 68-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash in northwest Rochester Wednesday, Sept. 7. Her passenger, a 43-year-old woman, was also taken to St. Marys Hospital with unknown injuries. The identities of all parties have not be released so that Rochester law enforcement...
Southern Minnesota News
Detached garage and its contents destroyed in Monday morning fire in southwest Austin
A detached garage and its contents at a residence in southwest Austin are being considered a total loss after being destroyed in a fire Monday morning. The Austin Fire Department responded to the scene of the fire in the 1300 block of 24h St. SW at approximately 8:45 a.m. Monday morning. Fire Chief Jim McCoy stated that the garage and its contents, including a classic pickup and a Chevy pickup were destroyed in the fire, and he added that an older vehicle parked near the garage also sustained damage. Chief McCoy went on to state that the heat from the fire also damaged the siding on two garages at a neighboring residence to the north. The State Fire Marshal was on the scene Tuesday to investigate the fire, but McCoy stated that it is unknown if the cause of the fire will be determined due to the extent of the damage.
Charges: Camera Catches Serial Rochester Thief Stealing Packages
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Charges have been filed in a Rochester package theft that was caught on camera earlier this month. 21-year-old Parker Atherton was arraigned on a felony mail theft charge in Olmsted County Court Thursday. The criminal complaint says an Olmsted County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the report of two packages being stolen from a porch in Rochester on September 2.
KIMT
Woman with life-threatening injuries following 2-vehicle crash in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 68-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries Wednesday night following a two-vehicle crash. Rochester police said it happened at 6:14 p.m. at W. Center St. and 11th Ave. intersection when a 26-year-old female driving a Subaru ran a red light and struck a Ford Escape. The Escape, driven...
No More Coffee At Popular Shop in Downtown Rochester
One thing we know is true about Rochester, Minnesota - we have a lot of banks and a whole lot of coffee shops. Unfortunately, one of the favorites just updated the community with some sad news. Favorite Coffee Shop In Rochester, Minnesota Has Closed One Of Its Locations. Just the...
Northfield Woman Killed in Crash With FedEx Truck
Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities have identified the victim of the deadly traffic that occurred Tuesday afternoon near Northfield. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office says 82-year-old Carol James of Northfield was driving a car that crossed over the center line on a rural road and collided head-on with a tandem trailer FedEx semi-truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
dodgecountyindependent.com
The Future of the Mantorville Dam
The last meeting of the Mantorville Park Board was standing room only. Almost everyone was there for the primary agenda item: The future of the Mantorville dam. I and most others in attendance thought the purpose of the meeting was to discuss the removal of the Mantorville dam. That was just one of the options that was discussed.
Two Rochester Men Killed in Red Wing Plane Crash
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in western Wisconsin say the victims of a plane crash yesterday were both from Rochester. A news release from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office identified the men as 28-year-old John Zeman and 20-year-old Ethan Smith. Officials earlier indicated they were on a training flight when the single-engine plane crashed in a field about a half mile west of the Red Wing Regional Airport around 1:30 p.m. yesterday. A plane had taken off from the Rochester Airport a little over an hour earlier.
10,000 People Expected in Downtown Rochester On September 17th
A huge crowd is expected to gather in downtown Rochester on Saturday, September 17th for a special event that is free and open to the public. Organizers are planning for more than 10,000 people and 1,000 dogs to show up at the Peace Plaza between 11:00 AM and 3:00 PM that day.
2 Minnesota Restaurants Featured the Most on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives’
Over the years, many Minnesota restaurants have been featured on the Food Network, and specifically 'Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives'. While Guy Fieri has yet to visit a Rochester, MN restaurant, there are still some good restaurants in our state that he has visited. And he must really love these two specific restaurants because they've been featured more than any of the other Minnesota restaurants on his show.
Work Zone Crash Claims Life of Minnesota Man
Porter, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Canby, MN man was killed after he crashed his vehicle in a western-Minnesota construction zone Tuesday evening. The State Patrol’s accident report says 57-year-old Robert Larsen was traveling west on Hwy. 68 near the Minnesota-South Dakota border when he entered the work zone and struck a sign around 6:30 p.m. His vehicle then left the roadway and rolled.
KIMT
Preston man injured in Fillmore County collision
FILLMORE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One person is hurt after a pickup truck/sports car collision in Fillmore County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Theo Mark Blaney, 40 of Preston, was driving west in a 2005 Ford Mustang when he collided with the westbound 2022 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Earnest Jacob Miller, 47 of Fountain. The crash happened around 1:24 pm Friday on Highway 80 east of Wykoff.
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: Missing boater found at Chester Park boat launch
(ABC 6 News) A report of a capsized canoe caused a scare in Olmsted County Wednesday evening. However, the story has a happy ending, as the missing woman was found waiting for her panicked friend at the boat launch. A call for help came in around 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7...
kymnradio.net
Victim named in fatal Greenvale Township accident; Defeat of jesse james Days inderway; City discusses flood mitigation policy
The Dakota County Sheriff’s office has released more information about the fatal accident in Greenvale township on Tuesday. A statement issued by the Sheriff’s office said Carol James, 82, of Northfield was killed when the car she was driving collided with a semi-truck. The statement said Sheriff’s deputies...
