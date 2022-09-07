Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where To Find The Most Delicious Doughnuts in Westchester, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in New York StateTravel MavenThiells, NY
The Best Small Town in New York for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenBeacon, NY
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Vietnamese Food in all of ConnecticutTravel MavenBridgeport, CT
This American residence is the world's only eight-sided, fully domed homeAnita DurairajIrvington, NY
Related
Popular Armonk Pizzeria Opens New Location In Katonah
A longtime favorite pizzeria in Northern Westchester has opened a new restaurant nearby offering its much-loved pizza and homemade pasta. Amore Pizzeria, a fixture in Armonk for years, has launched the new location in Katonah, much to the delight of foodies and locals alike. Known for their "Grandma" pan pizza,...
Register Citizen
Popular bagel shop, Bagelman, to open its fourth location — this time in New Milford
NEW MILFORD — Fans of the popular Bagelman eatery will be happy to learn the family-owned business is opening a fourth location — this time in New Milford. The business will take over Bagel Barn on 312 Danbury Road, which closed this week after being open since December.
Where To Find The Most Delicious Doughnuts in Westchester, NY
What is life without doughnuts, not much of a life if you ask me. There are plenty of delicious doughnuts to try here in Westchester County, you don’t have to go very far. Whatever your preference from doughy to cakey, here is a list of must go to doughnut spots in the area.
Here’s When Your Favorite HV Ice Cream Shops are Closing for Winter
The clearest sign that summer is over is when your local ice cream shop closes for the season. While there are a few brave dessert-slingers who stay open all year long, many businesses shut their doors until the warm sun starts shining again. Here's a list of the last days of seasonal business for some of our favorite Hudson Valley ice cream shops.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Seafood Shop Open For Business In Stratford
Seafood lovers on the hunt for fresh shellfish have a new option to check out in Connecticut. In Fairfield County, Bell’s Shellfish will officially open the doors to its new shop in Stratford on Thursday, Sept. 8. Located in Stratford, at 681 Access Road, the company “proudly harvests clams...
Fast Casual
Bagel Boss opens 15th store
Long Island, New York-based Bagel Boss has opened its 15th location under the direction of Massapequa High School alumn Jeff Grossfeld. The store is located at 4917 Merrick Road in Massapequa. The location was formerly home to Town Bagel of Massapequa, which Grossfeld worked at over 40 years ago as...
Mixed-use development planned for Bridgeport’s Steelepointe Harbor
What’s going to happen with the Bass Pro Shop, Chipotle and Starbucks, along with the 220-slip Bridgeport Harbor Marina and the 48,000-square-foot Lighthouse Building?
Your Complete Guide To All Of NYC’s Exciting Fall Street Fairs And Festivals
Fall in NYC is arguably one of the best times of the year–the weather is absolutely gorgeous and there’s a ton of fun to be had throughout the city. Plus, all those fun-filled street fairs that took over the streets during the summer are still going on, alongside a ton of delicious food festivals. If we could give you a piece of advice it would be to take advantage of being outdoors this fall as much as possible and head to one (or all) of these fall street fairs and festivals! P.S. – this is a running list and will continuously be updated as more fairs and festivals get announced. Where: Arthur Ave. between E 187th St. & Crescent Ave. More info: Here
IN THIS ARTICLE
yonkerstimes.com
Sticky’s Chicken Opens at Cross County Center in Yonkers
Cross County Center, the iconic outdoor shopping destination, welcomes Sticky’s The Finger Joint, a popular New York City based fried chicken restaurant to its list of renowned restaurants this month. The location, which will be Sticky’s FIRST in Westchester County and fourteenth in the New York area, will be...
Dutchess County Restaurant Owners Make Business-Changing Announcement
The Hudson Valley provides locals and those who visit with a variety of experiences. Locally owned businesses take pride in their establishments and those who stop by. Whether its a place that has our favorite meal, locally owned goods, or somewhere enjoyable to hang out, there's something for everyone. Residents...
I Think I Found the Best Gyro in the Hudson Valley
If you like greek food and are looking for a new place to try out, I've found a great spot. There is no better feeling than when you plan to eat at one place and have a last-minute change of plans and come to find out you struck food gold! That's exactly what happened to me last weekend in Poughkeepsie and I thought I would share it so you can possibly give this place a try.
This Popular Spot Has Been Named Best Breakfast Restaurant in NJ
Breakfast food! What's better than sitting down at a casual, cozy restaurant and enjoying a fluffy stack of pancakes, crispy bacon, eggs and hot coffee?. There are undoubtedly SO many amazing breakfast spots in New Jersey, what with all of our diners! Breakfast food is kind of one New Jersey's specialties. Personally, I wouldn't want the task of having to name the absolutely best breakfast spot in the whole state. There are too many good ones!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Greenwich’s Hemlock Castle sells for $10.4M
Hemlock Castle, a 100-year-old historic mansion in Greenwich, has sold at a discounted price of $10.4 million. The property was listed in April for $11.8 million. According to a Mansion Global report, the buyer acquired the property in an all-cash transaction. Located on a 4.18-acre property at 17 Hemlock Drive,...
longisland.com
2022 Guide to Fall Fairs & Festivals on Long Island
Want to spend autumn weekends with the family going to a fun fall fair or festival? We picked some of the best Long Island fairs and festivals to attend. Check out our events page for more fun things to do and see on Long Island. Over 50 Fair - “Lucky...
therealdeal.com
New York firm pays $48M for Greenwich office
A New York real estate firm snapped up a 134,000-square-foot office property in Greenwich, Connecticut. Shelbourne Global Solutions bought the Class A office property at 777 West Putnam Avenue for $48.5 million, the Westchester & Fairfield County Business Journals reported. LMT Investments was the seller on the deal, which works out to roughly $362 per square foot.
The Best Seafood Restaurants in New York City (Opinion)
Among many things, New York City is famous for its seafood, with numerous outstanding seafood restaurants. Many fine seafood restaurants in New York City serve a variety of fresh catches, from the traditional to the exotic. So, if you'd like some of the best seafood NYC has to offer, be sure to check out these excellent restaurants:
Zenon’s, a popular Kingston restaurant/bar, announces closing
Zenon’s, a longtime staple of Kingston’s restaurant scene, is closing at the end of the month. Zenon Christoforou, the owner of the restaurant/bar at 772 Ulster Ave., announced on his Facebook page that “after 40+ amazing years, it’s time to say goodbye. Zenon’s will close on September 30, 2022. This was a difficult decision to make but I know it’s the right one. It’s time to retire. I thank you for business, love, and friendship over the years. You have all become family.”
16 Rockledge Avenue Unit: 2KK-1, Ossining, NY 10562 - $199,000
OSSINING, N.Y. — A property at 16 Rockledge Avenue Unit: 2KK-1 in Ossining is listed at $199,000. Copyright 2022 Hudson Gateway Multiple Listing Service, Inc.
News 12
Controversial smoke shop in Yonkers shut down
A controversial smoke shop on Mclean Avenue in Yonkers has been shut down. An investigation was launched by the police, fire and building departments after they received complaints about the store at 998 McLean Ave. That investigation found the store did not have a proper license, nor a certificate of...
A new business lending library, courtesy WEDC and Lillian Vernon
The Women’s Enterprise Development Center (WEDC) in White Plains celebrates a quarter-century of helping women and minority entrepreneurs get a leg up with a Sept. 15 gala that honors the woman who helped make it all happen – founding CEO Anne M. Janiak. But that’s not all the nonprofit’s been up to. Recently, it launched the Lillian Vernon Business Lending Library for small business owners, thanks to a donation of books by David Hochberg, the younger son of Vernon, the dynamo behind the eponymous mail-order, now online, catalog. (How fitting that her library should wind up in an organization that helps women entrepreneurs. When Vernon took her business – founded in 1951 and incorporated in 1965 – public in 1987, she became the first woman to establish a company publicly traded on the American Stock Exchange.)
WestfairOnline
White Plains, NY
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
328K+
Views
ABOUT
Westfair Business Publications (Westfair), a privately held publishing firm located in White Plains, N.Y., publishes weekly business newspapers: the Westchester County Business Journal in New York state and the Fairfield County Business Journal in Connecticut. With a weekly readership of more than 150,000, Westfair’s business publications reach business leaders and decision makers in seven counties as a premier source of business information on matters of concern and interest. Its website, westfaironline.com, provide up-to-date news and information on issues important and pertinent to the regional business marketplace.https://westfaironline.com
Comments / 1