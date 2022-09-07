Read full article on original website
2022 09/09 – Marion St. Clair Roemer
Marion St. Clair Roemer, age 94 of Centralia, formerly of Salem, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Centralia Manor in Centralia. She was born on March 19, 1928, in Harmony, Arkansas, the daughter of Cleve and Martha (Watson) St. Clair. She was preceded in death by her parents,...
2020 09/12 – Melvin E. Lange
Melvin E. Lange, 79, of Centralia, passed away at home with family by his side on Sunday, September 4, 2022. Mr. Lange was born on February 7, 1943, to the late Fred and Leona (Lueking) Lange. He married Earlene (Twenhafel) Lange on June 6th, 1964, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoffman, Illinois.
2022 National Fishing and Hunting Days to be held at Du Quoin State Fairgrounds
Preview of 26th National Adaptive Water Ski Championships to be held in Paducah. Joe Burkhead, with 26th National Adaptive Water Ski Championships, shares what you can expect at this year's competition in Paducah on Sept. 14-17. Senior Information Day event to be held in Cape Girardeau Thursday. Updated: 6 hours...
Vandalia HS Student Homecoming Dress Project
A Vandalia High School senior student has developed a National Honor Society project designed to help those wanting homecoming or prom dresses, at no cost. Emma Hamilton will open her Formals For Everyone pop up shop this Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10 and 11, at St. James Lutheran Church, 727 Gallatin Street in Vandalia.
3 fun fall events in Edwardsville to add to your list
Located just a short drive from St. Louis, Edwardsville, Illinois is bringing all the fall excitement with many fun events. Following a spectacular debut outdoor performance in 2021, Opera Edwardsville returns to Edwardsville City Park with a star-studded line up of guest artists. A musical program of operatic highlights and Broadway favorites will be performed by OE guest artists. OE welcomes sopranos Emily Birsan and Sofia Troncoso, mezzo-soprano Emily Fons, and Tenor Eric Ferring in performance alongside a special guest appearance in celebration of OE's fifth anniversary from OE's Artistic Advisor and Grammy Award-winning soprano, Christine Brewer.
Police Beat for Friday, September 9th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested 37-year-old Blake Benden of Hester Street in Centralia for aggravated domestic battery. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. A 61-year-old Centralia man, Harold Rudder of North Pine in Centralia was arrested by Centralia Police for violation of an order of protection. Salem Police arrested...
M2.3 earthquake recorded near East Prairie, Mo.
Small earthquake reported in Franklin County, Ill. According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.2 earthquake registered .8 miles southwest of West City early Sunday evening. Project Paragould hosted a block party with a twist. Updated: Jul. 10, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT. |. From Region 8 News - Saturday. Magnitude...
Three Centralia schools locked down Thursday following two separate incidents
Centralia Police Lieutenant Steve Whritenour says three schools in Centralia went on lockdown Thursday following two separate incidents that ended up being unfounded. Centralia Junior High and BCMW Head Start in the former Field School Building went on lockdown around 11:40 Thursday morning after Centralia Police received a call from a residence in the 1200 block of South Lincoln that she saw a rifle sitting on her porch. When police arrived, there was no gun and no one around the porch. Whritenour says in an overabundance of caution, the Junior High which is three blocks away through a wooded area, and the Head Start building which is a little further away were placed on lockdown. Centralia Police searched the wooded area and around other area houses without finding anything. A neighbor who had watched police arrive at the home told them there had been no one else around the house. The lockdown was lifted about 45 minutes after it started.
Police Beat for Thursday, September 8th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 46-year-old Centralia man on multiple charges. Kenneth Fair of East McCord is being held in the Marion County Jail for alleged domestic battery, criminal trespass to state supported land, criminal trespass to a residence and criminal damage to property. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is...
Police Beat for Tuesday, September 6th, 2022
Three people remained in the Marion County Jail Tuesday morning on outstanding warrants. 54-year-old George Barnes of North Lincoln in Centralia was arrested by Centralia Police on a Marion County failure to appear warrant in a pending felony domestic battery case. Bond was set at $25,000. 42-yea-rold Crystal Berkel of...
Two children checked for injuries following Rome Grade School bus accident
Two students on a Rome Grade School Bus headed home Wednesday afternoon were checked for injuries after a minor accident involving the bus and a truck with an oversized load. The incident occurred on the Dix-Irvington Road near the Krupp Road intersection southeast of Centralia. Rome Grade School Superintendent Stuart...
Lots of local events to be held Saturday
This Saturday, Sept. 10 will be an extremely busy day in Randolph County with lots of event opportunities for everyone. Those wanting to see something fun and unusual in Red Bud should stop by IGA between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. to see the Oscar Meyer Weinermobile. In addition to...
Southern Illinois Town Warns Outsiders to Stay Away from Seven Gates of Hell
Recently, someone sent me a video on Facebook messenger wondering if I had ever heard of a dark and chilling urban legend in Illinois involving seven bridges. If not, the video would explain it all. The Seven Gates of Hell are located just outside of Collinsville, Illinois. Each of the...
Community goes through revival after population decline
BENTON, Ill. — This community is on the move. Following a long period of population and industrial decline, things are looking up for the Franklin County seat. “It takes years to get to the point where a city is stagnant,” said Mayor Fred Kondritz. “But we went on offense, and things started to change.”
2 adults, 1 juvenile injured in Jackson County, Illinois, crash
JACKSON COUNTY, IL — Three people were hospitalized after the pickup truck they were in crashed into a culvert and overturned on Brick Plant Road in Campbell Hill, Illinois, over the weekend, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office says. The sheriff's office says it received a report about the single-vehicle...
One person charged in Marion altercation involving gunfire
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Marion Police Department (MPD) have arrested a suspect after getting reports of gunfire during an altercation in the early morning hours on Thursday, Sept. 8. According to MPD, David Jennings, 34, of Benton, Ill. was arrested and charged with aggravated battery. Officers say they discovered...
Curtiss Facing Attempted Murder Charges Following Shooting
Sean Adam Curtiss, 42 of Altamont is now facing attempted murder charges after he allegedly shot a former Carmi woman last month in rural Edwards County. Curtiss is being held in the White County Jail in Carmi for Edwards County. He has been formally charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm, both Class-X felonies, aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class-1 felony and being a felon in possession of a firearm with a prior conviction, a Class 2 felony. Curtiss is being held under a $1 million bond pending further court action. The shooting occurred on Sunday, August 21 in rural Edwards County. The victim has been identified as Malinda Williams. Ms. Williams was taken to the hospital in Mount Carmel and was later airlifted to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds. Ms. Williams stated she received gunshot wounds to the leg, side and chest. If convicted Curtiss faces up to 30 years in prison. The case currently remains under investigation by Edwards County authorities and the Illinois State Police.
Trooper injured in crash along I-64 in southern Illinois
WAYNE COUNTY, IL — A state trooper was taken to a hospital after a pickup truck sideswiped his Illinois State Police vehicle. ISP says the trooper was standing outside the vehicle at the time of the collision. The crash happened around 7:49 p.m. Monday, ISP says. A District 19...
Granite City takes part in ‘fun and delicious day’ at grand opening
The Chamber of Commerce Southwestern Madison County hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony as a part of the grand opening celebration at Chocolate Covered Creations in Granite City on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. “Granite City residents came out in full force, with a line out the door and all the way to...
Deadly car crashes are at dangerously high levels, officials say
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ill. — Winding past the county courthouse, horses, farms and fields of corn is a deadly problem. It's a problem Washington County, Illinois, native Charles Meier has seen pain his hometown. “Our roots run deep in this county. Our family farms, a couple of them from my...
