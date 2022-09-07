ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

1011now.com

Traffic changes begin Friday at the east interchange of the South Beltway

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation says drivers passing through the east end of the South Beltway construction zone will see some changes starting Friday. NDOT says traffic will be moved into a new configuration. "[Highway 2] traffic will be head-to-head using the existing highway and a...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Large Grass Fire Reported Late Friday Morning in North Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 9)–A large grass fire from late Friday morning is under control, after it started in an open field west of the old city dump, which is north of 48th and Superior. KFOR News talked to Lincoln Fire and Rescue Captain Nancy Crist, who said a passerby...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

East Interchange of South Beltway Pattern Change Scheduled for Friday

Traffic at the east interchange of the Lincoln South Beltway will be moved into a new configuration beginning Friday using existing N-2 and a portion of the new east interchange between Yankee Hill Road and 134th Street. The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) reports N-2 traffic will be head-to-head using...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

LFR Rescues Bicyclist From Deadman's Run

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews were called to 70th and P Street around 5:30 Friday morning after a bicyclist ended up at the bottom of Deadman's Run. "Our crews got there and found the person down int he ravine, approximately 20 feet down with a bicycle nearby," says LFR Captain Nancy Crist. The man was found at the edge of the water.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Officer in marked cruiser sideswipes pickup in northwest Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An officer in a marked Lincoln Police Department cruiser was involved in a crash in northwest Lincoln on Thursday. LPD said around 3 a.m. a marked LPD cruiser traveling southbound on NW 48th Street, between W Benton and W Seward, crossed the center line and side swiped a northbound 2022 Toyota Tundra pickup.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Six traffic signals around Omaha under study for possible removal

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some traffic signals around Omaha might get removed. Omaha Public Works says it's in the fifth phase of a 10-12 year plan to modernize the city's traffic signals. The plan involves reviewing all traffic signals to see if they comply with federal standards outlined...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Man rescued from Deadman's Run

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - First responders rescued a man who was found at the bottom of a ravine in Deadman's Run Friday morning. Lincoln Fire and Rescue was dispatched to the area of 70th and P Streets just after 5:30 a.m. Friday. According to firefighters, crews found a person...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

12 events for Nebraskans to usher in fall this weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — This weekend, there's plenty happening around the state to mark the tail end of summer and gear up for fall. » Head outdoors to soak up some of that last summer sun and smell the flowers before it's too late, and where better to do that than Sunken Gardens here in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Three Sarpy County offices moving to new location on courthouse campus

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Three Sarpy County government offices are moving to a new location in the courthouse. According to the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners, the Community Corrections, Human Resources and Human Services offices will open in their new location on the second floor of the Sarpy County Courthouse on Monday, Sept. 12.
SARPY COUNTY, NE
klin.com

Downtown Streetscape Project Open House Set For September 12

Lincoln residents will have an opportunity to attend a Downtown Corridors project open house from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, September 12. it will be held in the lobby of Union Bank & Trust near near 12th and O Street. Participants will be able to take a look at refined...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

City To Host Two Patriot Day Ceremonies September 11

The City of Lincoln will host two public Patriot Day ceremonies Sunday, September 11. At 8:30 a.m. LFR will host a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on the north side of the State Capitol building. The event also will be broadcast live on LNKTV, the City's government access channel. It will pay tribute to first responders who died in the line of duty in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. The ceremony will include a flag raising by a combined Lincoln-Lancaster County honor guard. There will also be a LFR Pipe and Drum Corps, audio clips from September 11, 2001 and a 21-gun salute.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Vandals Smash Window At Lincoln Elementary School

Lincoln Police are looking for the vandals who smashed out a window at Campbell Elementary at 2200 Dodge Street. LPD Captain Todd Kocian says it happened sometime during the overnight hours of September 5. "It looks like someone threw an unknown object at the window, shattered the window," Kocian says....
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Man Found Dead At Lincoln Motel Identified

Lincoln Police at the scene of a reported suspicious death outside of a motel near NW 12th and West Bond Street on Sept 1, 2022. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News) Lincoln, NE (September 7, 2022) Police today identified 49 year old Ronnie Patz, a Lincoln resident, as the man found dead at a Motel 6 near the airport last week. No charges have been filed in the death yet, but 55 year old William Wright is being held as "the only person of interest at this time" according to Assistant Police Chief Jason Stille.
LINCOLN, NE

