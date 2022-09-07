The City of Lincoln will host two public Patriot Day ceremonies Sunday, September 11. At 8:30 a.m. LFR will host a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on the north side of the State Capitol building. The event also will be broadcast live on LNKTV, the City’s government access channel. It will pay tribute to first responders who died in the line of duty in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. The ceremony will include a flag raising by a combined Lincoln-Lancaster County honor guard. There will also be a LFR Pipe and Drum Corps, audio clips from September 11, 2001 and a 21-gun salute.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 22 HOURS AGO